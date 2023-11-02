Amid Explosion of Antisemitism, Biden Unveils National Strategy to Counter...Islamophobia

This is a joke, right? This has to be a joke.

The nation and the world are experiencing an explosion of antisemitism such as has not been seen since the darkest days of National Socialist Germany, and the Biden regime has just come up with the most wrongheaded and tone-deaf response it could possibly have made.

All over the country, people are tearing down posters of the Israeli children being held hostage by Hamas. Even Broadway big shots and Wall Street financiers have gotten into the act. Demonstrators have attacked and menaced Jews. A Cornell professor said Hamas’ massacre of Jews was “exhilarating.” Jewish students had to be locked in the library to protect them from a raging pro-Hamas mob. A professor at the University of California Davis, Jenna Decristo, threatened Jewish journalists. In Brooklyn last week, a knife-wielding Muslim screamed, “I will kill you, Jew,” “Heil Hitler,” and “Allahu akbar” at a nine-year-old Jewish boy.

There has been so much more antisemitism that it would take not just a column, but a full book to list all the incidents. But never fear, the Biden regime is on the case: on Wednesday evening, it unveiled a national strategy to counter…Islamophobia. Yes, really.

Maybe it really is a joke, but if so, it’s one that the late, great Norm Macdonald made back in December 2016: “What terrifies me is if ISIS were to detonate a nuclear device and kill 50 million Americans. Imagine the backlash against peaceful Muslims?” Apparently, the Biden regime is taking Norm’s joke as guidance on policy. Late Monday afternoon, alleged Vice President Kamala Harris posted an unctuous video with the heading: “Taking on hate is a national priority. Today, @POTUS and I are announcing the country's first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia. This action is the latest step forward in our work to combat a surge of hate in America.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, meanwhile, issued a statement proclaiming that “President Biden ran for office to restore the soul of our nation,” which apparently requires getting foreign governments to shovel millions to his crackhead son. And by golly, he has had enough malarkey from you racist, redneck yahoos: “He is unequivocal: there is no place for hate in America against anyone. Period.” Courageous, tough, controversial stand, Joe!

The diversity hire spokesditz continued: “Today, he and Vice President Harris are announcing that their administration will develop the first-ever U.S. National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia in the United States.” Jean-Pierre then falsely claimed that “for too long, Muslims in America, and those perceived to be Muslim, such as Arabs and Sikhs, have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks and other discriminatory incidents.” In reality, FBI hate crime statistics for 2020 showed a 42% drop in anti-Muslim hate crimes, and that Jews were still the group most often targeted in hate crimes, as they were year after year. After 2020, FBI hate crime statistics became much more elusive than they were before, which is in itself telling; they likely don’t fit the Biden regime narrative.

Jean-Pierre invoked the one actual recent hate crime against Muslims: “We all mourn the recent barbaric killing of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian American Muslim boy, and the brutal attack on his mother in their home outside Chicago.” It is on this single incident, which is certainly horrific and abhorrent, that the regime is basing this entire initiative, which will, ominously, be a joint effort led by the Domestic Policy Council and the National Security Council – "and counter the scourge of Islamophobia and hate in all its forms.”

Throughout their messages, both Harris and Jean-Pierre give the impression that “Islamophobia” is hatred of and discrimination against innocent Muslims, and vigilante attacks that are indeed never acceptable. But calling in the Domestic Policy Council and the National Security Council to counter this tiny number of criminal acts, many of which (in “Islamophobia” reports from groups such as the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations) amount to little more than some rude words, gives this initiative an ominous cast.

The Biden regime has already made it abundantly clear that it wants to crush dissent and criminalize opposition; the “insurrection” hoax, the Jan. 6 defendants who are still in prison, and the multiple indictments of Old Joe’s chief rival show that plainly. Will the Biden regime’s crackdown on “Islamophobia” become a silencing of pro-Israel voices and those who examine Islamic teachings in order to understand Hamas’ motives and goals? You bet your life it will.

And why is the regime unveiling this clumsy and tone-deaf initiative right now, as antisemitism is on the rise? The answer to that is obvious: Muslim groups just threatened Old Joe Biden, telling him that unless he got Israel to stop going after Hamas, they’d withdraw the support of Muslims in the U.S. from the Democrats. This was likely an empty threat, as the Republicans aren’t going to be tougher on Israel than the gaggle of Israel-hating socialists who dominate the Democrat Party today, but apparently, Old Joe and his henchmen took it seriously enough to unveil this new effort to keep Muslims down on the old blue reservation. And so watch for more restrictions on the freedom of speech and more self-righteous hectoring from Karine Jean-Pierre and Kamala Harris. It’s what they do.