Speaker Johnson: Joe Biden Impeachment Is Back on, Baby

When Kevin McCarthy was ousted as Speaker, much of the business of the House came to a grinding halt. One of my biggest concerns with the prolonged divisive process of finding a new speaker was that we’d get a speaker who wasn’t interested in pursuing the impeachment of Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Well, you’ll be pleased to hear that the newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), is ready to get the impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden rolling again.

“Joe Biden swore to the American people—both as a candidate and as president, not one time did he ever speak to his son, his brother, or anybody for that matter, about their foreign business dealings. We know that was a flat-out lie,” Hannity began. “We’ve learned from James Comer and his investigation that we’re talking about tens of millions of dollars taken in from a lot of adversarial countries, some of our top geopolitical foes—like China, Russia—Ukraine, Romania, Mexico, other countries. Tens of millions. They’ve discovered all of these shell corporations. They’ve discovered nine particular Biden family members have been paid. And then you have the issue of Joe on tape admitting that he used our money, taxpayer money, to leverage a billion dollars in loan guarantees—which was Obama administration policy—to fire a prosecutor investigating his son. Well, one of the benefits of that: his son continued to get paid for a job he admits he had no experience in at a time where he was dealing with a drug problem. What’s that sound like to you?”

Advertisement

“That’s a pretty good recitation of the facts, and as John Adams said, ‘Facts are stubborn things,’ they’re hard to ignore. I believe the documents are proving all that, as my good brother Jamie Comer often says, ‘the bank records don’t lie.’ So, we have the receipts on so much of this now,” Johnson explained to Fox News host Sean Hannity Friday, a clear reference to the evidence already uncovered by the House Oversight Committee. “It’s a real problem.”

Related: Biden Can’t Shake the Taint of Corruption Allegations

“That’s the reason that we shifted into the impeachment inquiry stage on the president himself because if, in fact, all the evidence leads to where we believe it will, that’s very likely impeachable offenses,” he added. “That’s listed as a cause for impeachment in the Constitution — bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors. Bribery is listed there, and it looks and smells a lot like that… We’re going to follow the truth where it leads, we’re going to engage in due process because, again, we’re the rule of law party.”

Johnson also made it clear that Republicans aren’t going to rush the process as Democrats had with Trump. Democrats, determined to impeach Trump before he even took office, broke precedent in order to get two partisan impeachments on the books, if for no other reason than to taint Trump’s legacy.

Advertisement

“He’s been impeached forever,” Pelosi said after House Democrats impeached him over a phone call in January 2020. “They can never erase that.”

Johnson said Republicans are far more concerned about evidence.

“I know people are getting anxious and they’re getting restless and they just want somebody to be impeached,” he explained. “But that’s not — we don’t do that like the other team. We have to base it upon the evidence, and the evidence is coming together. We’ll see where it leads.”