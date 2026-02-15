When Activism Turns Into Outrage, and CPS Becomes the Tool

With a smug look of satisfaction, Nancy Krause stepped up to the microphone at the Calvert County Board of Education meeting this week, turned and faced the crowd full of parents and students, and proudly declared her bold move: she called Child Protective Services on high school kids who attended a Turning Point USA event.

It didn't matter that parents granted permission for their kids to attend an event organized by the students themselves.

Despite that fact, Krause saw danger in every corner and acted like a hero in her own mind.

She bragged about making the call without hesitation or second thoughts, framing the event as a threat to vulnerable teens. She described the food and drinks as lures. Parents stayed home while their kids listened to speakers talk about limited government and American values.

Guests at the event even included board members, but to Krause, that setup screamed neglect. She labeled it all as potential abuse and hit the report button. Her words were loud and clear: Students face critical stages ripe for bad influences, compared to the "good" influences that run rampant throughout American high schools.

🚨 SHOCKING: Woman Testifies: Shut Down TPUSA Club, Send Conservative Students to Child Protective Services



Nancy Krause in Calvert County, Maryland reported students to Child Protective Services because they started a Turning Point USA Club America (TPUSA) chapter.



TPUSA… pic.twitter.com/fU7K3kwkQS — Mark Fisher (@fisher4maryland) February 14, 2026

By not including guardians, it kills any attempts at transparency. So she, a mandated reporter and community volunteer at the local museum, stepped in to save the day.

Outrage performs for the crowd

Except for cat videos, social media thrives on drama, where people crave the rush of likes and shares, and disagreements twist into disasters overnight.

Krause didn't see bruising or hear cries of help; she simply didn't like the message. Conservative ideas about entrepreneurship and freedom rubbed her the wrong way.

Instead of acting like a responsible adult, Krause dialed up the state, turning the student-led chapter launch into a crisis warranting government eyes on family homes.

Parents rightly took exception, calling it censorship wrapped in concern. Legal experts also chimed in; frivolous CPS reports waste resources and invite penalties in Maryland.

Agencies handle real emergencies daily; overloaded caseworkers chase leads on cases involving actual harm. A single fraudulent tip pulls them away from kids who are in real peril.

Krause's arrogance in her report ignores reality, as when she compares a Turning Points USA sticker to a red flag for removal.

Weaponizing the system cheapens real work

Child Protective Services handles the gut-wrenching cases, when they enter homes shattered by violence or starvation. They plan to reunite families as soon as possible while navigating burnout and strict laws. It's a vital role that demands respect, and Krause reduced it to a slap at political foes.

Krause implied that board members speaking at the event generated conflicts of interest, yet families attend rallies, churches, and games all of the time. Kids absorb views from all sides; parents weigh risk and rewards, signing off on field trips and faith groups, all without generating publicity for their decisions.

Krause's volunteer gig at the museum puts her in close contact with youth programs, and she knows the ins and outs of mandated reporting rules. Those laws shield kids from clear threats, not ideas that clash with adult tastes.

Her report bypassed any dialogue, skipping questions for parents or organizers and jumping straight to escalation. She then patted herself on the back.

It's a move that reeks of control, not care.

Conservatives rallied online, demanding charges for false alarms. They shared her speech, and it quickly reached thousands of views. Outrage built as people saw the disconnect: A teen club focused on values becomes "abusive"?

That stretches credulity beyond recognition.

Gall runs unchecked in echo chambers

Look at the reality Krause ignored; high schoolers in Calvert County crave purpose, launching chapters to debate policies and build networks. Turning Point USA gives them the tools for civics and careers.

Food definitely draws a crowd. My personal rule is never turn down free pizza or donuts. For example, if you've ever visited a youth center, you'll find the pizza boxes.

The online hate group forced the organization to tighten security; they barred unknown adults to keep things safe. Parents knew the plan: keep the kids inspired, not indoctrinated.

Instead, Krause saw a sinister plan. She testified with conviction, eyes locked on the board, her tone dripping with self-righteousness, wrapping ideology in safety lingo, calling it justice. Her confidence blinds her to the fallout she created. Families now face probes that disrupt routines; investigators knock uninvited, asking questions that look into private choices.

Even when cases are cleared, scars remain. Krause's delight in dodging that reality exposes her as playing enforcer while the real guardians navigate daily tough calls.

Adults draw lines for a reason

Raising teens is among the most challenging roles parents face; they must balance exposing kids to history’s highs and lows—from attending marches for rights to playing games for fun—while still setting appropriate boundaries.

In today's America, politics sneaks in everywhere, from schools hosting assemblies on current events to libraries stocking books on all views.

Freedom lets families make the choice, not for CPS to step in for harm, but for unfavorable political ideas.

In her mind, Krause believed she championed youth, but her actions shouted otherwise. Proportion matters in protection, discernment separates gripe from grave, and restraint keeps society civil. Krause crossed into territory that erodes trust, where neighbors watch each other as suspects.

Institutions bend under misuse, and kids pay the price when adults weaponize worry.

Final thoughts

Progress is fueled by passion, where ideas clash and spark change, and by values that drive votes and voices.

But hijacking child services for personal scores undermines everything.

Families weather stress from baseless buzzers, slowing agencies' response to urgent needs. Krause's stunt earns our scorn, not applause, because it spotlights the peril of unchecked zeal.

Adults work hard, balancing morals for their young, debating without deploying the state. Disagreements build character when handled right. Danger demands action, sure.

But irritation?

Leave it at the ballot box when reports replace reason, fraying freedom. Parents deserve space to steer their ships, and kids need room to question and grow. Anything less betrays the very safety Krause claims to seek.

In the age where the left accuses President Donald Trump of supposedly weaponizing the government to target his enemies, and after years of committing that same crime, Krause highlighted the left's projection of their acts on the innocent.

The left warned the nation for years that President Donald Trump would weaponize the government against his enemies. Cable panels trembled with scaremongering, hashtags flew, and democracy itself seemed to live perpetually on life support.

An yet, standing before the Board of Education, Nancy Krause proudly admits she called Child Protective Services over a student club she doesn't like, offering a master class in projection so obvious it barely needs commentary.

When judgment is replaced by outrage, and bureaucracy becomes a prop, the loudest accusers often end up revealing themselves.

