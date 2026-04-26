Hardly a day goes by without luminaries of the left like Vermont's Independent Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders pumping half-truths, undocumented claims, and outright lies about the evils of fossil fuels versus the saintly characteristics of renewables like solar and wind power.

Advertisement

Here's a typical example of the routine sort of cant Sanders deals on energy issues: "At a time when solar and wind are the cheapest forms of new energy in the world, Trump wants to open a BILLION acres of US water to oil drilling. Why? To line the pockets of his fossil fuel billionaire friends. The rest of the world moves forward, we get left behind."

Thanks to the sharp-eyed researchers working for James Agresti's Just Facts (based in Conroe, Texas), exposing the fallacies and fables in Sanders' energy claims is no more difficult than a mouse click and a few minutes of illuminating reading. Apparently it's not easy enough for editors and reporters at major mainstream media outlets to check out claims like those peddled by Sanders before publishing them as reliable.

Consider these 14 points from a Just Facts evaluation of the Sanders tweet quoted above:

Advertisement

Public trust in the MSM is in the barely breathing category with the 2025 Gallup Poll showing only 28% of respondents trusting what they read and hear from major national media outlets. So I have a suggestion for something that any publisher or editor who wants to do something concrete to re-establish their outlet’s public credibility can do:





1) Comprehensiveness: It is very easy to distort reality by selecting facts that align with certain views while ignoring others. Just Facts rejects such reporting and seeks to present the whole truth — because half the truth can amount to a total lie.



2) Primary Sources: Just Facts makes extraordinary efforts to identify and use highly credible primary sources instead of secondary ones. This is because secondary sources often reflect someone’s interpretation of the facts instead of the actual facts. Moreover, such sources sometimes fail to mention important caveats revealed by the original sources.



3) Rigorous Documentation: Just Facts documents the facts we publish far more thoroughly than academic standards require. In addition to footnoting every fact with creditable sources, our



4) Raw Data: Within reasonable constraints of time, Just Facts strives to present data in its rawest comprehensible form. This serves as a safeguard against data that has been corrupted by errors,



5) Verification: Just Facts regularly uses different sources, methodologies, and calculations to double-check our work. This limits the types of human errors that led NASA to lose a Mars Climate Orbiter because they



6) Clarity: Just Facts uses language that is precise and unambiguous in order to minimize the potential for misinterpretation. In George Orwell’s famed essay, “



7) Balance: Our goal is comprehensive accuracy, not the illusion of balance. This distinguishes us from publications that present brief quotes from people on opposing sides of an issue. That practice can be highly misleading because: : It is very easy to distort reality by selecting facts that align with certain views while ignoring others. Just Facts rejects such reporting and seeks to present the whole truth — because half the truth can amount to a total lie.: Just Facts makes extraordinary efforts to identify and use highly credible primary sources instead of secondary ones. This is because secondary sources often reflect someone’s interpretation of the facts instead of the actual facts. Moreover, such sources sometimes fail to mention important caveats revealed by the original sources.: Just Facts documents the facts we publish far more thoroughly than academic standards require. In addition to footnoting every fact with creditable sources, our core research also provides exact quotations or data from these sources. This allows readers to quickly verify that we accurately represent them. Simply put, we provide complete and convenient transparency for every fact.: Within reasonable constraints of time, Just Facts strives to present data in its rawest comprehensible form. This serves as a safeguard against data that has been corrupted by errors, mischaracterizations , or statistical manipulation . By providing straightforward data, Just Facts curbs and unmasks the methodological trickery that plagues policy debates.: Just Facts regularly uses different sources, methodologies, and calculations to double-check our work. This limits the types of human errors that led NASA to lose a Mars Climate Orbiter because they mixed up metric and English units when coding the software for the mission. Where we find small discrepancies, Just Facts gives preference to figures that are contrary to our viewpoints and uses the most cautious plausible interpretations of the data.: Just Facts uses language that is precise and unambiguous in order to minimize the potential for misinterpretation. In George Orwell’s famed essay, “ Politics and the English Language ,” he criticized people who use words “in a consciously dishonest way. That is, the person who uses them has his own private definition, but allows his hearer to think he means something quite different.” Just Facts pledges to never do this and to expose those who do.: Our goal is comprehensive accuracy, not the illusion of balance. This distinguishes us from publications that present brief quotes from people on opposing sides of an issue. That practice can be highly misleading because:

Advertisement

such sound bites are frequently loaded with rhetoric and misinformation.

the space given to these snippets is generally too small to present anything of substance.

the brevity of these quotations allows people to easily twist them.

Being an old-school journalist, I can recall a time in the newsroom when reporters were expected as a matter of course to adhere to such standards.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.