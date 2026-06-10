Jesse Watters Make a Fool Out of Jessica Tarlov Over the SPLC Case

It’s always thrilling to watch Greg Gutfeld tear Jessica Tarlov to pieces on The Five, but Jesse Watter did a fine job of it on Wednesday, and Tarlov's face when the camera found her said everything her words couldn't.

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The Southern Poverty Law Center has long fancied itself as America's moral watchdog, a charity dedicated to tracking hate groups and protecting the vulnerable. But that facade has fallen apart.

"They're a charity and they defrauded their donors," Watters said. The charges include money laundering, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy.

And, you know, funding the hate groups they claim to oppose.

"This is not the CIA," he continued. "It is a charity. If I give money to a charity, they can't give it to a guy to buy two by fours and kerosene to light a cross. That is crazy. They bought the white hoods for the Klan. They paid the Imperial Wizard. They paid the guy that organized Charlottesville."

Again, the organization that built its entire brand on fighting racism paid the people behind one of the most notorious white supremacist rallies in recent memory? That's the definition of a racket.

Watters kept the pressure on. "You can't pay the Klan to publish manifestos and recruit more racists," he said. "This is not paying an informant. This is growing the Klan."

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That’s a critical point. Conservative critics have pointed out for years that the SPLC raises enormous sums of money largely by stoking fear about hate groups, and pretty much labeling any conservative group a hate group. If you were a donor to the SPLC (and if you’re reading, I’m sure you didn’t) and you thought the money you donated to fight extremism was actually used for growing it, you’d be quite cranky. The whole operation ran on manufactured outrage and real cash flowing in the wrong direction. And mainstream conservative groups got smeared in the process.

Watters then made that point with a comparison aimed squarely at Tarlov: "Say Turning Point was funding Antifa … that we thought was going to young conservatives and they were sending it to people to buy all black and they were busing them to Portland to commit crimes. And then they were raising money off this crazy Antifa stuff."

Believe me, the camera caught Tarlov's face, and it was priceless.

Watters closed with one more illustration. "Let's just say there's a lot of litter," he said. "And I give to a litter charity, pick up the trash, right? Then they take my money and they give it to litter bugs. And then they trash the park. And then the next year they come knocking on my door. You know what? Hit me up again. We need more cash."

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"If I give money to a charity, they can't give it to a guy to buy two-by-fours and kerosene to light a cross?! That is crazy!"@Jessebwatters on the SPLC secretly funding hate groups like the KKK. pic.twitter.com/BWHwQRm70h — The Five (@TheFive) June 10, 2026

The SPLC spent decades hiding behind its reputation, pretending it wasn’t just a far-left organization. The whole time, it was quietly building a financial empire built on fraud and funding hate groups. Watters called it like it was, and Tarlov looked foolish again.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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