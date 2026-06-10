Jesse Watters Make a Fool Out of Jessica Tarlov Over the SPLC Case

Matt Margolis | 10:53 PM on June 10, 2026
Townhall Media

It’s always thrilling to watch Greg Gutfeld tear Jessica Tarlov to pieces on The Five, but Jesse Watter did a fine job of it on Wednesday, and Tarlov's face when the camera found her said everything her words couldn't.

Advertisement

The Southern Poverty Law Center has long fancied itself as America's moral watchdog, a charity dedicated to tracking hate groups and protecting the vulnerable. But that facade has fallen apart.

"They're a charity and they defrauded their donors," Watters said. The charges include money laundering, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy.

And, you know, funding the hate groups they claim to oppose.

"This is not the CIA," he continued. "It is a charity. If I give money to a charity, they can't give it to a guy to buy two by fours and kerosene to light a cross. That is crazy. They bought the white hoods for the Klan. They paid the Imperial Wizard. They paid the guy that organized Charlottesville."

Again, the organization that built its entire brand on fighting racism paid the people behind one of the most notorious white supremacist rallies in recent memory? That's the definition of a racket.

Watters kept the pressure on. "You can't pay the Klan to publish manifestos and recruit more racists," he said. "This is not paying an informant. This is growing the Klan."

Advertisement

ICYMI: Democrats Are Already Scheming to Remove Platner From the Race

That’s a critical point. Conservative critics have pointed out for years that the SPLC raises enormous sums of money largely by stoking fear about hate groups, and pretty much labeling any conservative group a hate group. If you were a donor to the SPLC (and if you’re reading, I’m sure you didn’t) and you thought the money you donated to fight extremism was actually used for growing it, you’d be quite cranky. The whole operation ran on manufactured outrage and real cash flowing in the wrong direction. And mainstream conservative groups got smeared in the process.

Watters then made that point with a comparison aimed squarely at Tarlov: "Say Turning Point was funding Antifa … that we thought was going to young conservatives and they were sending it to people to buy all black and they were busing them to Portland to commit crimes. And then they were raising money off this crazy Antifa stuff."

Believe me, the camera caught Tarlov's face, and it was priceless.

Watters closed with one more illustration. "Let's just say there's a lot of litter," he said. "And I give to a litter charity, pick up the trash, right? Then they take my money and they give it to litter bugs. And then they trash the park. And then the next year they come knocking on my door. You know what? Hit me up again. We need more cash."

Advertisement

The SPLC spent decades hiding behind its reputation, pretending it wasn’t just a far-left organization. The whole time, it was quietly building a financial empire built on fraud and funding hate groups. Watters called it like it was, and Tarlov looked foolish again.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

FOX NEWS JESSE WATTERS JESSICA TARLOV

Recommended

This Classy Clapback From Alveda King to Jasmine Crockett Is a Must-Watch Sarah Anderson
The Story Behind That Drone Boat Is Almost as Cool as the Apache Pilot Rescue Victoria Taft
Dems Will Freak Out When They Get to Hell and Find Out How Few Republicans Are There Stephen Kruiser
The World Has Come Down With a Scorching Case of 'Liberal Fatigue'; Hilarity Ensues Kevin Downey Jr.
Trump’s Wins Are Piling Up Outside the Media’s Favorite Narrative David Manney
Bari Weiss Prepares to Do to CNN What She's Doing to '60 Minutes' Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Faith All Over the Place, Episode 34: Exploring Orthodoxy With Robert Spencer
Whisky Wednesday: These Brash Young Scotches Bring Big Peat
The Kruiser Kabana #242: Kira Davis Discusses California's Election Insanity
Advertisement