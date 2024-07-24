Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:41 PM ET Charlie Martin

I can beat that. Yoghurt.

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:41 PM ET Catherine Salgado

Tea. I know, I’m boring (:

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:41 PM ET Chris Queen

I've also realized how disgusting it sounds to dredge up the old UPS slogan... 😳

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:37 PM ET Chris Queen

Nothing yet. I'm waiting on a UPS delivery to make my decision, but I'm beginning to lose faith in what brown can do for me tonight.

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:41 PM ET Catherine Salgado

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:30 PM ET Kevin Downey Jr.

What is everyone drinking tonight?

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:40 PM ET Chris Queen
Contributor
Contributor
Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:36 PM ET Athena Thorne

Ardbeg

Contributor
Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:33 PM ET Paula Bolyard

Protein shake. (I know!!)

Contributor
Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:31 PM ET Charlie Martin

Or the same old KKK in funny scarfs.

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 6:56 PM ET Catherine Salgado

THIS is the new KKK. Democrats have again become the party of terrorism and political violence. 

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:31 PM ET Kevin Downey Jr.

I think Gropey Joe Biden is going to announce he is stepping down tonight. What say YOU?

Contributor
Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:23 PM ET Paula Bolyard

The rare sane Democrat: 

Phillips is Jewish, by the way. 

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:15 PM ET Paula Bolyard

Programming note: Stay right here for live coverage of the protests, the Trump rally, and Joe Biden's comeback speech or whatever they're calling it. 

Programming note: Stay right here for live coverage of the protests, the Trump rally, and Joe Biden's comeback speech or whatever they're calling it.

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:11 PM ET Kevin Downey Jr.

FACT-O-RAMA! Biden's DOJ quietly dropped federal charges against roughly half of the Antifa and BLM darlings who burned Portland for months. Many of the street thugs went on to sue the cops for being mean to them and hoovered mad stacks.

These clowns know nothing will happen to them. They are working for the Dems.

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:10 PM ET Athena Thorne

It's true — Harris took two tries to pass the bar exam.

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:03 PM ET Paula Bolyard

It's a little hard to see, but it looks as if they spray-painted "Hamas is coming" on the monument. Looks like they're already here. 

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:01 PM ET Scott Pinsker

It's so strange how these protesters never seem to get upset about China's human rights abuses. (Or any other country.) Only Israel. And ALWAYS Israel.

Hmm... what on earth could be so different & so unique about Israel's demographics???

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 7:00 PM ET Catherine Salgado

“These Hamas supporters are only going to get more vicious and violent. They are not here to assimilate. They are here to conquer. And the Biden-Harris regime won't protect us.”

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 6:57 PM ET Scott Pinsker

The upside is that Kamala Harris can bail out protesters with her 2024 campaign $$. 

(Cuz surely these rioters are just as deserving as the BLM rioters... right?)

Contributor
Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 6:55 PM ET Athena Thorne

Am I the only person who thinks it's perfectly reasonable for a currently competent* 81yo to keep his job for the next six months while admitting that another four years is too much? 

*Obviously, I don't think Biden actually is competent, but the argument that "If he's not competent to run for another four years, he's not competent to hold his job until January" doesn't make sense to me.

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 6:53 PM ET Catherine Salgado

Amen

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 6:49 PM ET Paula Bolyard

Trump: Kamala's "a radical, crazy person when you compare my position on abortion to hers." 

I'm still not a fan of how the RNC watered down abortion language in the platform, but any way you look at it, the Democrat platform is worse. 

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 6:53 PM ET Kevin Downey Jr.

If true, this is YUGE.

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 6:52 PM ET Paula Bolyard

Or when he wakes up and realizes he's on the right side of the dirt. 

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 6:50 PM ET Scott Pinsker

The best part of Biden's day is when he wakes up in the morning & someone tells him he's President. 

Oh, the smile on his face...

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 6:52 PM ET Paula Bolyard

Trump rightly called out Kamala for not showing up for Bibi's speech, noting that Kamala's "totally against the Jewish people." 

That said, I wish JD Vance had cleared his schedule for it. The Hill reported today: 

Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said in a statement that Vance has “duties to fulfill as the Republican nominee for Vice President.”

“Senator Vance stands steadfastly with the people of Israel in their fight to defend their homeland, eradicate terrorist threats, and bring back their countrymen held hostage,” Miller said.

Contributor
Contributor
Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 6:47 PM ET Charlie Martin
Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 6:47 PM ET Scott Pinsker

Thank you, Paula -- delighted to be here & humbled to be included in the fun!

Contributor
Jul 24, 2024 6:46 PM ET Paula Bolyard

Join me in welcoming Scott Pinsker to the liveblog! He's been writing for PJ for a while, but we just made it "official" this week! Glad to have you on the team, Scott! 

The event hasn't started yet

