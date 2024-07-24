“People aren’t vandalizing monuments. Remember the first amendment you little sh*t” pic.twitter.com/wg6NiTWgY6— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 24, 2024
Or the same old KKK in funny scarfs.
THIS is the new KKK. Democrats have again become the party of terrorism and political violence.
Gaza protesters have removed the American flags from Union Station, lit then on fire with a Netanyahu effigy and replaced them with Palestine flags. pic.twitter.com/c8hz90phqL— Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) July 24, 2024
I think Gropey Joe Biden is going to announce he is stepping down tonight. What say YOU?
What is everyone drinking tonight?
The rare sane Democrat:
I never imagined seeing the flag of a terror group holding eight Americans hostage for 292 days waved in the streets of our nation’s Capitol.— Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) July 24, 2024
Over a million Americans have given their lives to protect that right - including my own father. https://t.co/Wsf8dOYtU5
Phillips is Jewish, by the way.
Programming note: Stay right here for live coverage of the protests, the Trump rally, and Joe Biden's comeback speech or whatever they're calling it.
FACT-O-RAMA! Biden's DOJ quietly dropped federal charges against roughly half of the Antifa and BLM darlings who burned Portland for months. Many of the street thugs went on to sue the cops for being mean to them and hoovered mad stacks.
These clowns know nothing will happen to them. They are working for the Dems.
It's true — Harris took two tries to pass the bar exam.
It's a little hard to see, but it looks as if they spray-painted "Hamas is coming" on the monument. Looks like they're already here.
Protesters have painted “Hamas is Coming” on the Columbus Fountain and written Gaza slogans on the Liberty Bell. pic.twitter.com/iS4o99QKse— Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) July 24, 2024
It's so strange how these protesters never seem to get upset about China's human rights abuses. (Or any other country.) Only Israel. And ALWAYS Israel.
Hmm... what on earth could be so different & so unique about Israel's demographics???
“These Hamas supporters are only going to get more vicious and violent. They are not here to assimilate. They are here to conquer. And the Biden-Harris regime won't protect us.”
Arm up, America.— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 24, 2024
These Hamas supporters are only going to get more vicious and violent.
They are not here to assimilate.
They are here to conquer.
And the Biden-Harris regime won't protect us. https://t.co/4G0hHyUxtJ
The upside is that Kamala Harris can bail out protesters with her 2024 campaign $$.
(Cuz surely these rioters are just as deserving as the BLM rioters... right?)
Am I the only person who thinks it's perfectly reasonable for a currently competent* 81yo to keep his job for the next six months while admitting that another four years is too much?
*Obviously, I don't think Biden actually is competent, but the argument that "If he's not competent to run for another four years, he's not competent to hold his job until January" doesn't make sense to me.
If true, this is YUGE.
Interesting. 247 cell phones at kamala's rally yesterday were at 3 or more Floyd protests, antifa protests etc. And 152 of these people are at today's vandalism protest in DC right now. 🤔— Tweet (@TweetMyDaughter) July 24, 2024
It's almost as if the lawless people that hate America, love kamala... https://t.co/eg79hisvh7
Trump rightly called out Kamala for not showing up for Bibi's speech, noting that Kamala's "totally against the Jewish people."
That said, I wish JD Vance had cleared his schedule for it. The Hill reported today:
Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said in a statement that Vance has “duties to fulfill as the Republican nominee for Vice President.”
“Senator Vance stands steadfastly with the people of Israel in their fight to defend their homeland, eradicate terrorist threats, and bring back their countrymen held hostage,” Miller said.
The best part of Biden's day is when he wakes up in the morning & someone tells him he's President.
Oh, the smile on his face...
Trump: Kamala's "a radical, crazy person when you compare my position on abortion to hers."
I'm still not a fan of how the RNC watered down abortion language in the platform, but any way you look at it, the Democrat platform is worse.
So he pulled out... Why, exactly? https://t.co/WwHmICsKUN— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 24, 2024
Thank you, Paula -- delighted to be here & humbled to be included in the fun!
Join me in welcoming Scott Pinsker to the liveblog! He's been writing for PJ for a while, but we just made it "official" this week! Glad to have you on the team, Scott!