2 mins ago Catherine Salgado

The RNC is featuring East Palestine’s mayor. The only “Palestine” Democrats care about is the one run by terrorists 

4 mins ago Stephen Green

How... why... how could the White House Twitter Intern give the world a setup like that?

They just don't give a damn any longer, do they?

5 mins ago Stephen Kruiser

Prayers up for Joe Biden as he battles the latest mutation of the coronavirus: Convenient COVID 2024. 

6 mins ago Stephen Green

Sarah Phillips, a petroleum engineer who looks like the exact opposite of a petroleum engineer, started out a little rough but she's picking up steam as she gets into it.

7 mins ago Stephen Kruiser

I'm a lifelong resident of two states that share a border with Mexico, I once lived 12 blocks from the border. It's always been a hot mess there. It's so refreshing to finally have some Republicans in power who honestly discuss what's going on there. 

8 mins ago Chris Queen

Eat your heart out, Fred Astaire. 🤣

9 mins ago Paula Bolyard

They're playing a video compilation of Trump dancing right now. Here it is from last night ICYMI. 

9 mins ago Stephen Kruiser

Video of Trump dancing with a gay anthem soundtrack is the greatest outreach I've ever seen from the GOP.

9 mins ago Paula Bolyard

9 mins ago Stephen Green

I've seen Abbott speak before but maybe never this energetically. 

And now we have a supercut of Trump doing his signature White Dad Dance to YMCA.

Unexpected, surely. 

11 mins ago Stephen Green

Looks like I'll have plenty of fodder for tomorrow's Biden Campaign Collapse Tracker. In the meantime, I'm going to keep beaming about the Chiltons.

11 mins ago Charlie Martin

Okay, David Axelrod on CNN is now saying that Biden has to go.

13 mins ago Chris Queen

I'll be writing about Gov. Abbott's speech, so stay tuned.

14 mins ago Stephen Green

You just can't fake sincerity and the Arizona couple practically oozed it. They were lovely and probably the unexpected stars of tonight's show. 

14 mins ago Paula Bolyard

For those who don't know, Gov. Abbott was paralyzed from the waist down when a tree branch fell on him while jogging in 1984. It hasn't slowed him down. I interviewed him a few years back and he was friendly and sharp as a tack. 

18 mins ago Paula Bolyard

The audience is chanting, "Build the Wall!" as a video plays of illegals crossing the border in the dead of night. 

18 mins ago Kevin Downey Jr.

This AZ couple is ADORABLE!

19 mins ago Chris Queen

This sweet little old couple turns out to be a pair of incredibly compelling speakers.

20 mins ago Stephen Green
I'm back. I had to make a late trip to pick up my car from the shop. Routine oil change, asked them to check the battery this morning, too, since the ESS system was offline. Sure enough, the battery needed replacing. It should have been done a couple hours ago but THEY FORGOT MY BATTERY for a couple-three hours.

I never should have taken my Jeep to Biden Motors.

20 mins ago Paula Bolyard

Mrs. Chilton: "Every time I leave the ranch house, I have to worry that Jim won't come back tonight." 

No American should have to live with that fear.

She called the drug smuggling "chemical warfare" and said that under Trump, "it wasn't like this. And I know he will stop it again."  

20 mins ago Catherine Salgado

“This is chemical warfare” rancher’s wife says of border crisis drug trafficking. 

Contributor
I’m so glad the RNC is featuring a rancher. The border crisis is so destructive for this industry and so dangerous for the ranchers themselves 

21 mins ago Chris Queen

The border crisis "feels like an invasion because it is." —rancher Jim Chilton

21 mins ago Paula Bolyard

Music tonight is by a group called Sixfire out of Nashville: 

Ever since their debut on Warner Brothers Records, the members of Sixwire have been the busiest, hardest-working band to come out of Nashville!  Not only have these guys played on countless hit records, but they’ve written hits for many top artists as well, and toured with literally hundreds of stars.  They are the “go-to“ guys for television, as house-band on USA Network’s NASHVILLE STAR, FOX’s NEXT GREAT AMERICAN BAND, CMT’s NEXT SUPERSTAR, and ABC’s dramatic series “NASHVILLE”.  They’ve performed at Super Bowls 51, 54, and 56, The Daytona 500, the NHL All-Star Game, and they were ESPN’s first ever “house band” for the 2019 NFL Draft.  And now, the rest of the story…

23 mins ago Charlie Martin

¡Que Rico!

35 mins ago Chris Queen

Monica De La Cruz says that the American dream — el sueño americano — is alive!

Contributor
Yes Chris, the reality. It is ugly and heartbreaking. And Biden has mainstreamed it.

Contributor
25 mins ago Charlie Martin
27 mins ago Chris Queen

David Lara's border stories are heartbreaking.

29 mins ago Paula Bolyard

One thing I know: If I were an illegal alien trying to cross the border and I ran into former acting director of ICE Tom Homan, I'd high-tail it back home. 

He also had a message to terrorists who would harm Americans: Trump is "going to wipe you off the face of the earth. You're done! You're done!" 

32 mins ago Paula Bolyard

ICYMI, we're offering 60% off VIP memberships to celebrate RNC Week. The best reason to join? Our excellent troll-free comment section! Join today and become part of the conversation. Sign up here for $2 per month using the promo code MAGA24

33 mins ago Chris Queen

Spotted on a button a delegate was wearing: "Don't banana my republic."

35 mins ago Chris Queen

37 mins ago Greg Byrnes

In sales the rule is emotion puts business on the books, and logic keeps it there. Peter Navarro has the emotion. Great speech.

37 mins ago Athena Thorne

I'll be writing up Navarro's speech, in case anyone missed it.

38 mins ago Catherine Salgado

“We got this.” Short, sweet, and hard-hitting. Good motto 

38 mins ago Paula Bolyard

The Left is freaking out about Navarro's speech. Navarro, Trump's former trade advisor, was released from prison FOUR HOURS AGO. He was jailed for four months for defying a J6 Witch Hunt Committee subpoena. 

39 mins ago Greg Byrnes

"I went to prison, so you won't have to." Athena, this is the equivalent of a pitcher having thrown a bean ball, and now the opposing team is full of fire. And yes, the guy looks like he has been in prison.

40 mins ago Catherine Salgado

“I went to prison so you won’t have to, I am your wake-up call,” said Navarro to cheers

40 mins ago Athena Thorne

Navarro's speech is pure fire

42 mins ago Catherine Salgado

There’s an unknown number of Chinese spies flooding our border, as Navarro said. Could be enough for a small army. That’s a massive security threat 

44 mins ago Chris Queen

"They did not break me. And they will never break Donald Trump." —Peter Navarro

44 mins ago Greg Byrnes

Indeed, "a grand slam". America now has its own class of refuseniks. And they are fighting mad.


45 mins ago Catherine Salgado

As a side note on Navarro’s speech, we really should have some major accountability for the insidious Jan. 6 Committee. Speaker Johnson?

47 mins ago Kevin Downey Jr.

Peter Navarro is hitting verbal grand slams!

47 mins ago Catherine Salgado

“If they can come for me, and if they can come for Donald Trump, be careful, they can come for you.” —Navarro

49 mins ago Catherine Salgado

The left turned Navarro into a hero by locking him in jail. Huge welcome for him

50 mins ago Athena Thorne

"We can vote for Weakness and war with president Biden or strength and peace with President Trump." 

50 mins ago Paula Bolyard

Smart kid. 

Gingrich: "You can vote for weakness and war with Biden, or you can vote for strength and peace with President Trump." 

51 mins ago Athena Thorne

Newt, that's right — Americans weren't killed for years on end under CIC Trump.

53 mins ago Greg Byrnes

Callista Gingrich contrasts Trump's respect for faith vs. Biden's "anti-faith" agenda, and his DOJ's discrimination against Catholics.

54 mins ago Paula Bolyard

The crowd shouts, "Newt! Newt! Newt!" as Newt Gingrich takes the podium. 

54 mins ago Charlie Martin

After all, that worked out so well for Charles Lindbergh…

59 mins ago Greg Byrnes

Grenell lists America First foreign policy agenda victories under Trump and failures under Biden.  On a personal note, at some point America First will have to move towards outlining how to permanently disengage the US from years of foreign intervention. 

56 mins ago Charlie Martin

Muwah hah hah

56 mins ago Paula Bolyard

It's hard to believe Callista Gingrich is only 58 years old. It seems like she's been around forever. 

"No president has done more to defend and advance religious freedom than President Donald Trump," she said, pointing to school choice, appointing three conservative justices, and an EA on religious freedom. 

59 mins ago Catherine Salgado

Comparing Vance to Grant is a very high compliment. I like it. It’s time for a second major defeat of the racist and anti-constitutional Democrat Party. 

59 mins ago Greg Byrnes

1 hour ago Catherine Salgado

I’m glad Gaetz brought up securing our election.

1 hour ago Chris Queen

Gaetz is slinging more red meat than the Olympia Diner!

1 hour ago Athena Thorne

Hellz yeah! Voter ID!

1 hour ago Paula Bolyard

It's actually insane: "Donald Trump is an elderly man who, for whatever reason, was given nine seconds to take an iconic photo op during an active shooter situation." 

1 hour ago Kevin Downey Jr.

I posit that the left hates that JD Vance has a "minority" for a wife and "half-brown" kids. It's hard to sell racism and/or "xenophobia" when Republicans are married to "black and brown" people.

1 hour ago Catherine Salgado

International peace was indeed one of Trump’s greatest accomplishments, as Grenell highlighted. How many men, women, and children are dead because America is weak under Biden? It really is a life or death difference between Biden and Trump

1 hour ago Athena Thorne

Ooh, Matt Gaetz! This should be interesting.

1 hour ago Charlie Martin

I’m in Costa Rica, so I’m limited and as a result I’m watching either CNN or CNÑ, and I'm seeing a lot of cope.

1 hour ago Catherine Salgado

Grenell was right to call Trump’s reaction to the attempted assassination ’instinctive courage’. Trump reacted strongly and bravely by instinct. He didn’t have to think about it

1 hour ago Kevin Downey Jr.

Trump took a commie bullet to the ear.  Biden has the bat stew flu and fell off a bike. We are NOT the same.

I can't respect the filthy pinkos who look to enslave us. This is ME talking, NOT the Manhattan I've been sipping for the last 11 minutes.

I'm Kevin Downey Jr. and I approve this message.

1 hour ago Catherine Salgado

“Every second that Joe Biden remains in the White House, America is less safe.” Ronny Jackson is 100% right

1 hour ago Chris Queen

Look at Ronny Jackson rocking the mullet!

1 hour ago Greg Byrnes

Dr. Ronnie Jackson, Father Time has not be kind to Joe Biden. Calls Kamala as unfit in character as Biden is of body and mind.

1 hour ago Stephen Green

Ronny Jackson was right to use the word "leadership," talking about Trump's fist-pump moment on Saturday. And I'm not just saying that because it's the same word I used taping this week's Right Angle for BillWhittle.com yesterday.

1 hour ago Catherine Salgado

If being a president is a 24/7 job, someone should tell Joe.

1 hour ago Charlie Martin

I do like Nancy Mace.

1 hour ago Athena Thorne

Man, Biden looks like he's dying soon in that video

1 hour ago Stephen Green

This is the video Greg mentioned of Biden walking — barely — up the stairs.

It would be sad if he weren't literally the worst human being to ever occupy the Oval Office.

1 hour ago Greg Byrnes

Amazing ABC news showed Biden boarding Air Force One, as they said he is moving slowly because of COVID. Not more slowly. Is it too good to be true for Biden to campaign again from the basement again? Coincidence?

1 hour ago Catherine Salgado

Kudos to Mast for mentioning the Afghanistan debacle. Biden needs to be perpetually shamed for that deadly failure

1 hour ago Stephen Green

Here's a conspiracy theory for you but it's a little obscure...

1 hour ago Catherine Salgado

Nice salute to veterans from Mast

1 hour ago Paula Bolyard

Welp, Joe Biden has tested positive for the Wu-Flu—for the THIRD time. He backed out of an appearance in Las Vegas and is heading back to Delaware. 

Read more here.

1 hour ago Kevin Downey Jr.

Why do I feel like going to a Biden gulag is becoming a red badge of honor for patriots?

1 hour ago Athena Thorne

I'm excited to hear from Ric Grinnell and also Peter Navarro, who was just released from the Biden DOJ gulag this afternoon!

1 hour ago Paula Bolyard

Here's the list of speakers for Day 3 of the RNC. All times are Eastern. 

7-7:30PM

  • Rep. Brian Mast (FL)
  • Rep. Nancy Mace (SC)
  • Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX)
  • Ric Grenell, former Acting Director of National Intelligence
  • Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL)
  • Former Amb. Callista Gingrich

7:30-8PM

  • Former Speaker Newt Gingrich
  • Peter Navarro, former Director of U.S. Office of Trade & Manufacturing
  • Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX)
  • Thomas Homan, former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
  • David Lara, everyday American
  • Jim Chilton, everyday American

8-8:30PM
  • Gov. Greg Abbott (TX)
  • Sarah Philips, everyday American
  • Mayor Trent Conaway
  • Gov. Doug Burgum (ND)
  • Kellyanne Conway, former Counselor to the President
8:30-9PM
  • Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL)
  • Retired Staff Sergeant David Bellavia, everyday American
  • Scott Neil, everyday American
  • Kimberly Guilfoyle
9-9:30PM
  • Rep. Michael Waltz (FL)
  • Christy Shamblin, Cherly Juels, and Herman & Alicia Lopez
  • Shabbos Kestenbaum, everyday American
9:30-10PM
  • The Neutra Family, everyday American
  • Sergeant William Pekrul, everyday American
10-10:30PM
  • Donald J. Trump, Jr. 
  • Usha Chilukuri Vance
10:30-11PM
  • Vice Presidential Nominee Sen. JD Vance 
4 hours ago Chris Queen

Hey y'all, after last night's exciting speeches at the RNC, we have another full night of speakers. 

Of course, the highlight of the evening will be JD Vance's first speech as a vice-presidential nominee, but I'm also looking forward to hearing from Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas).

Hang out with us tonight as we comment on — and sometimes mock — tonight's RNC content.

The event hasn't started yet

