The RNC is featuring East Palestine’s mayor. The only “Palestine” Democrats care about is the one run by terrorists
How... why... how could the White House Twitter Intern give the world a setup like that?
They just don't give a damn any longer, do they?
Prayers up for Joe Biden as he battles the latest mutation of the coronavirus: Convenient COVID 2024.
Sarah Phillips, a petroleum engineer who looks like the exact opposite of a petroleum engineer, started out a little rough but she's picking up steam as she gets into it.
I'm a lifelong resident of two states that share a border with Mexico, I once lived 12 blocks from the border. It's always been a hot mess there. It's so refreshing to finally have some Republicans in power who honestly discuss what's going on there.
Video of Trump dancing with a gay anthem soundtrack is the greatest outreach I've ever seen from the GOP.
They're playing a video compilation of Trump dancing right now. Here it is from last night ICYMI.
I've seen Abbott speak before but maybe never this energetically.
And now we have a supercut of Trump doing his signature White Dad Dance to YMCA.
Unexpected, surely.
Looks like I'll have plenty of fodder for tomorrow's Biden Campaign Collapse Tracker. In the meantime, I'm going to keep beaming about the Chiltons.
Okay, David Axelrod on CNN is now saying that Biden has to go.
I'll be writing about Gov. Abbott's speech, so stay tuned.
You just can't fake sincerity and the Arizona couple practically oozed it. They were lovely and probably the unexpected stars of tonight's show.
For those who don't know, Gov. Abbott was paralyzed from the waist down when a tree branch fell on him while jogging in 1984. It hasn't slowed him down. I interviewed him a few years back and he was friendly and sharp as a tack.
The audience is chanting, "Build the Wall!" as a video plays of illegals crossing the border in the dead of night.
This AZ couple is ADORABLE!
This sweet little old couple turns out to be a pair of incredibly compelling speakers.
I never should have taken my Jeep to Biden Motors.
Mrs. Chilton: "Every time I leave the ranch house, I have to worry that Jim won't come back tonight."
No American should have to live with that fear.
She called the drug smuggling "chemical warfare" and said that under Trump, "it wasn't like this. And I know he will stop it again."
“This is chemical warfare” rancher’s wife says of border crisis drug trafficking.
I’m so glad the RNC is featuring a rancher. The border crisis is so destructive for this industry and so dangerous for the ranchers themselves
The border crisis "feels like an invasion because it is." —rancher Jim Chilton
Yes Chris, the reality. It is ugly and heartbreaking. And Biden has mainstreamed it.
Goliath Claims He Only Lost Because He Fought David On Slightly Sloped Surface https://t.co/S9DccwJ1l1 pic.twitter.com/LIj4DbZT2g— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 17, 2024
David Lara's border stories are heartbreaking.
One thing I know: If I were an illegal alien trying to cross the border and I ran into former acting director of ICE Tom Homan, I'd high-tail it back home.
He also had a message to terrorists who would harm Americans: Trump is "going to wipe you off the face of the earth. You're done! You're done!"
Spotted on a button a delegate was wearing: "Don't banana my republic."
Monica De La Cruz says that the American dream — el sueño americano — is alive!
In sales the rule is emotion puts business on the books, and logic keeps it there. Peter Navarro has the emotion. Great speech.
I'll be writing up Navarro's speech, in case anyone missed it.
“We got this.” Short, sweet, and hard-hitting. Good motto
The Left is freaking out about Navarro's speech. Navarro, Trump's former trade advisor, was released from prison FOUR HOURS AGO. He was jailed for four months for defying a J6 Witch Hunt Committee subpoena.
"I went to prison, so you won't have to." Athena, this is the equivalent of a pitcher having thrown a bean ball, and now the opposing team is full of fire. And yes, the guy looks like he has been in prison.
“I went to prison so you won’t have to, I am your wake-up call,” said Navarro to cheers
Navarro's speech is pure fire
There’s an unknown number of Chinese spies flooding our border, as Navarro said. Could be enough for a small army. That’s a massive security threat
"They did not break me. And they will never break Donald Trump." —Peter Navarro
As a side note on Navarro’s speech, we really should have some major accountability for the insidious Jan. 6 Committee. Speaker Johnson?
Peter Navarro is hitting verbal grand slams!
“If they can come for me, and if they can come for Donald Trump, be careful, they can come for you.” —Navarro
The left turned Navarro into a hero by locking him in jail. Huge welcome for him
"We can vote for Weakness and war with president Biden or strength and peace with President Trump."
Smart kid.
Gingrich: "You can vote for weakness and war with Biden, or you can vote for strength and peace with President Trump."
Newt, that's right — Americans weren't killed for years on end under CIC Trump.
Callista Gingrich contrasts Trump's respect for faith vs. Biden's "anti-faith" agenda, and his DOJ's discrimination against Catholics.
The crowd shouts, "Newt! Newt! Newt!" as Newt Gingrich takes the podium.
After all, that worked out so well for Charles Lindbergh…
The Trump campaign is declining to schedule a vice presidential debate prior to the Democrat Convention.— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 17, 2024
“To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate.” pic.twitter.com/ObB30br9Q6
Muwah hah hah
It's hard to believe Callista Gingrich is only 58 years old. It seems like she's been around forever.
"No president has done more to defend and advance religious freedom than President Donald Trump," she said, pointing to school choice, appointing three conservative justices, and an EA on religious freedom.
Comparing Vance to Grant is a very high compliment. I like it. It’s time for a second major defeat of the racist and anti-constitutional Democrat Party.
Grenell lists America First foreign policy agenda victories under Trump and failures under Biden. On a personal note, at some point America First will have to move towards outlining how to permanently disengage the US from years of foreign intervention.
I’m glad Gaetz brought up securing our election.
Gaetz is slinging more red meat than the Olympia Diner!
Hellz yeah! Voter ID!
It's actually insane: "Donald Trump is an elderly man who, for whatever reason, was given nine seconds to take an iconic photo op during an active shooter situation."
I posit that the left hates that JD Vance has a "minority" for a wife and "half-brown" kids. It's hard to sell racism and/or "xenophobia" when Republicans are married to "black and brown" people.
International peace was indeed one of Trump’s greatest accomplishments, as Grenell highlighted. How many men, women, and children are dead because America is weak under Biden? It really is a life or death difference between Biden and Trump
Ooh, Matt Gaetz! This should be interesting.
I’m in Costa Rica, so I’m limited and as a result I’m watching either CNN or CNÑ, and I'm seeing a lot of cope.
Grenell was right to call Trump’s reaction to the attempted assassination ’instinctive courage’. Trump reacted strongly and bravely by instinct. He didn’t have to think about it
Trump took a commie bullet to the ear. Biden has the bat stew flu and fell off a bike. We are NOT the same.
“Every second that Joe Biden remains in the White House, America is less safe.” Ronny Jackson is 100% right
Look at Ronny Jackson rocking the mullet!
Dr. Ronnie Jackson, Father Time has not be kind to Joe Biden. Calls Kamala as unfit in character as Biden is of body and mind.
Ronny Jackson was right to use the word "leadership," talking about Trump's fist-pump moment on Saturday. And I'm not just saying that because it's the same word I used taping this week's Right Angle for BillWhittle.com yesterday.
If being a president is a 24/7 job, someone should tell Joe.
I do like Nancy Mace.
Man, Biden looks like he's dying soon in that video
This is the video Greg mentioned of Biden walking — barely — up the stairs.
It would be sad if he weren't literally the worst human being to ever occupy the Oval Office.
Amazing ABC news showed Biden boarding Air Force One, as they said he is moving slowly because of COVID. Not more slowly. Is it too good to be true for Biden to campaign again from the basement again? Coincidence?
Kudos to Mast for mentioning the Afghanistan debacle. Biden needs to be perpetually shamed for that deadly failure
Here's a conspiracy theory for you but it's a little obscure...
Nice salute to veterans from Mast
Welp, Joe Biden has tested positive for the Wu-Flu—for the THIRD time. He backed out of an appearance in Las Vegas and is heading back to Delaware.
Why do I feel like going to a Biden gulag is becoming a red badge of honor for patriots?
I'm excited to hear from Ric Grinnell and also Peter Navarro, who was just released from the Biden DOJ gulag this afternoon!
Here's the list of speakers for Day 3 of the RNC. All times are Eastern.
7-7:30PM
- Rep. Brian Mast (FL)
- Rep. Nancy Mace (SC)
- Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX)
- Ric Grenell, former Acting Director of National Intelligence
- Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL)
- Former Amb. Callista Gingrich
7:30-8PM
- Former Speaker Newt Gingrich
- Peter Navarro, former Director of U.S. Office of Trade & Manufacturing
- Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX)
- Thomas Homan, former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
- David Lara, everyday American
- Jim Chilton, everyday American
Hey y'all, after last night's exciting speeches at the RNC, we have another full night of speakers.
Of course, the highlight of the evening will be JD Vance's first speech as a vice-presidential nominee, but I'm also looking forward to hearing from Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas).
Hang out with us tonight as we comment on — and sometimes mock — tonight's RNC content.