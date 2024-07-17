What JD Vance Brings to the Ticket That No VP Candidate Has Brought Since 1880

Chris Queen | 9:12 AM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Since Donald Trump named Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election, we’ve written reams about the senator and what he brings to the ticket. I wanted to highlight something about Vance that resonates with me, and it’s something that no candidate has brought to any ticket since 1880.

Advertisement

There has been a certain look that all male candidates for higher office have cultivated for generations. Smooth-shaven and clean-cut has been the template for presidential and vice-presidential material throughout most of the 20th and 21st centuries.

The last vice president with any facial hair at all was Charles Curtis, Herbert Hoover’s VP from 1929 to 1933. Curtis rocked a mustache throughout his time in office.


ASIDE: Curtis was the first mixed-race individual to serve as president or vice president. His mother was Native American, and his father was white. (Sorry, Barack and Kamala.)

But you have to go back even further to find a vice presidential candidate with a full beard. That was William Hayden English, who was the running mate of Democrat Winfield Scott Hancock in 1880. The Scott-English ticket lost to James Garfield and Chester A. Arthur.


Benjamin Harrison was the last president to have a full beard. Harrison was a Republican who served in the White House from 1889 to 1893. In 1948, Thomas Dewey was the last presidential candidate to have a mustache.

Advertisement


Recommended: DeSantis Torches the Left in RNC Speech

Newsweek reports about how Vance has finally broken the “beard barrier.” Social media has noticed, too.

Newsweek also notes that Vance’s beard is a contrast to Trump’s dislike of facial hair. Reportedly, Trump denied John Bolton a cabinet position because of his walrus ‘stache.

However, the former president may have changed his tune when it comes to Vance’s beard, telling a Fox News Radio interviewer, “He still looks good, he looks like a young Abraham Lincoln.”

Advertisement

As a man with a full beard, I welcome a bearded candidate to the vice-presidential race. It’s time that we had a little bit of variety from the clean-shaven club.

You can help us in our mission to report the truth by becoming a PJ Media VIP. Our members have access to exclusive content, podcasts, the comments section, and an ad-free experience; plus, PJ Media VIPs are investing in solid, truthful, conservative reporting.

There’s never been a better time to become a VIP because we’re running a limited-time summer special where you can get 60% off when you use the code MAGA24. Hurry, this offer expires soon!

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

You can subscribe to his Substack page to read his musings on faith, Southern culture, and more. Find him on Twitter, Truth Social, and Gettr. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: COLUMNS

Sponsored

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: The GOP Is Both Grand and a Party Again Stephen Kruiser
The Commies Are Now on Defense. Here's What We Can Expect. Kevin Downey Jr.
HARD TO WATCH: Biden Suffers Multiple Glitches in Nevada Campaign Swing Stephen Green
DeSantis Torches the Left in RNC Speech Chris Queen
CNN Looks at the Polls and Sees Trump Winning Big in November Matt Margolis
Celebrate Diversity: Muslim Cab Driver Beheads Jesus Statue Outside NYC Church Robert Spencer

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Here's a List of Everyone Scheduled to Speak at the RNC in Milwaukee This Week
The Red-Pilling of Elon Musk Could Be a Game Changer
Assassination, Political Violence, and Deluded Leftists
Advertisement