Weekend Parting Shot: Is That Any Way to Spend a Student Loan?

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well. There is a rare bright spot looming on the horizon in the form of a massive book sale, with prices ranging from $2 to $5 per book. So my plan on Saturday is to grab a couple of $20 bills and add more books to the stack of volumes that I will get around to reading, someday.

Your degree is in what, again?

Note: the author could not name one Taylor Swift song if his life depended on it.

If your town is anything like mine, you have a college that offers enrichment courses. These are fun little classes designed to teach you things like how to make sourdough bread, bead a purse, or learn the rudiments of karate. I actually considered taking a class in basic Swahili, not because I would ever use it, but it would have been cool to know. I also thought about the class in beginning bagpiping. However, bagpipes are expensive, and where would I practice?

That’s well and good if you are shelling out $250 to the local community college to make life a bit more enjoyable. But what happens when you sign on the line for a loan for an education that should theoretically prepare you to compete for one of the three jobs that have not been taken by AI? Well, maybe you should be a bit more circumspect while perusing the course catalog. And maybe you should avoid some of the offerings this fall that might not give you the skills to pay the bills.

For example, Campus Reform notes that colleges and universities are offering Taylor Swift-themed classes this year. Because nothing steels one for the real world like advanced degree work in Taylor Swift.

At the University of Cincinnati, students can avail themselves of “Philosophy (Taylor’s Version), in which the well-examined life is interpreted through “the art and life of Taylor Swift.” The possibilities abound at the University of Kansas, which features "TS 101: The Academic Lore of Taylor Swift,” “The Sociology of Taylor Swift,” “Decoding Taylor Swift: Songcraft, Storytelling, and Branding,” and “From Marilyn & Joe to Taylor & Travis: Media Coverage of Celebrity-Athlete Relationships.” Undergrads at the University of South Florida can avail themselves of a class called “Taylor Swift’s Eras,” which has something to do with race and gender because reasons.

There are more, but you get the idea. This is not a new phenomenon. Last year, American University rolled out “Swiftonomics.”No, really. I remember all the business majors I knew used to gripe about their macroeconomics and microeconomics classes. It’s a shame this course was not available. After all:

The course examined Swift’s impact on tourism and job creation while addressing themes like “corruption and entertainment monopolies.” Students explored feminist concepts, including “how Taylor Swift, as a female, is viewed from business and popular culture perspectives.”

And this, friends and neighbors, is why AI will likely be your next boss. At this rate, AI will probably be your next barista.

Wine recommendation

Because good books require wine, good or bad, and this week, we have a nice little bottle of California Cocobon red blend:



This blend of Merlot, Zinfandel, and Petite Syrah has a rich, full flavor and will work as a standalone or pair with any red wine dish. It leans a little heavy on the tannins and acids, but overall, you are in for an enjoyable bottle. Look for a strong presence of oak, cinnamon, chocolate, and dark fruits. Some find it a little sweet for their taste, but our bottle was smooth, with good body and texture. And usually, you can get it for a very reasonable price point.

That’s it for me. Have a great weekend, and I’ll see you next time.

Here is hoping you have a relaxing and Swift-free weekend.