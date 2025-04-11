Weekend Parting Shot: Gay Nudist Camps Ain't What They Used to Be

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well. We are finally getting nice weather in this part of the world, so tomorrow, I will take pickaxe in hand and begin installing a brand-new water feature at Stately Brown Manor. I have promised Mrs. Brown it would be done by nightfall.

Building water features is a hobby of mine that helps me relax and refresh, which, in the current news cycle, is something we can all use. I created my first one in 2010. I promised Mrs. Brown that I would be done by the end of the holiday weekend. Forty days and forty nights later, I finished it. She still refers to it as "The Fountain of Biblical Proportions."

We told you so.

It was only a matter of time, I suppose. For years, conservatives have been griping about men invading women's spaces and have repeatedly asked why one never hears about women invading men's spaces. Well, that day has arrived.

Grizzly Pines is a gay male nudist resort somewhere in Florida. No, I did not bother to look it up. According to Breitbart, a bit of a furor recently erupted there over an all-male event slated for next month. The charge was led by a group known as "The Houston Bears," which is comprised of men and women who claim to be men, colloquially known as trans men. The website reads, “Our membership transcends gender, race, age, and ethnicity to include bears, cubs, otters, admirers, and other allies to the Bear Community.” Breitbart explained that "bear" refers to a gay man who is rather hirsute. In the interest of maintaining the sanctity of my browser history, I shall take Breitbart at its word.

The folx at Grizzly Pines took umbrage at this potential incursion, stating that the Houston Bears “knew full well of our policy regarding trans-men well advance of their organization booking their dates.” The added:

At Grizzly Pines, our mission has always been to provide a safe, affirming, and liberating space exclusively for cis gender [sic] men … Grizzly Pines exists as a private niche retreat, and its purpose is not to serve as a one-size-fits-all solution for the entire LGBTQ+ spectrum.

The Houston Bears eventually moved their event to another venue, but that was after a furor erupted in the LGBTQI+@#$%NJHDXM community over the matter.

To the men of Grizzly Pines: uh, news flash, guys: in case you haven't heard, the spectrum thinks everything is a one-size-fits-all solution. As much as I hate to be the bearer of bad news, men who think they are women, and in this case, women who think they are men, feel entitled to access any space that corresponds to the gender they contend to be at any given moment. This includes, but is not limited to, women's sports teams, women's locker rooms, women's bathrooms, and, yes, all-male gay nudist camps. No offense, fellas, but did you think that because you had a stripe on the flag, you were exempt from the rules? No, guys, like "The Island of Dr. Moreau," none escape.

Wine recommendation

Because while good old-fashioned hard work demands a beer, you need something to savor when the sun goes down.

This week, let's try a nice Sauvignon Blanc. In this case, a 2022 vintage from the Pomelo Wine Company in California.

Normally, you would expect a bottle that runs between $9 and $15 to be kinda meh. After all, you get what you pay for. But the truth is, this turned out to be a pretty decent little purchase. It is a very bright and zesty wine, which is, as any Sauvignon Blanc would be, very, very dry. It tends toward acidity but makes for a light, refreshing glass. There are pear and yellow apple notes, with a little tropical fruit, but our bottle definitely had a lemon zest to it.

This will go great with chilled shrimp or oysters or as an appetizer wine with some good cheeses.

That's it for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.

