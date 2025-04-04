Minnesota Police Chief Calls Tesla Vandal a Victim

I've been avoiding writing stories about Tesla for the simple fact that, in recent months, every other news story has been about people keying, torching, vandalizing, and attacking Tesla cars, trucks, dealerships, and charging stations. It is practically a daily ritual to scan the morning headlines for the latest sit report on the Great Tesla Siege of 2025.

Of course, Tesla Madness is only the latest wave in years of increasingly psychotic behavior from a mixed bag of spoiled college students, unhappy, unfulfilled white women, and '60s leftovers who should be spending their declining years doing hash and listening to "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" in their golf carts at The Villages. Sadly enough, the cadre of allegedly enlightened people who are doing their level best to set Homo sapiens back a million years to its earliest ancestors hardly qualifies as being newsworthy at this point. These people make the ape-men in "2001: A Space Odyssey" opening sequences look like PhD. candidates at the Emily Post School of Etiquette.

Ironically, that is what makes this story quasi-noteworthy. According to a piece in the Minnesota Star Tribune, a woman was walking past a Cub Foods in Bloomington, Minn. She saw a Tesla in the parking lot and felt it was her civic duty to inflict thousands of dollars in damage to the vehicle by keying it. $3,200, to be exact.

Police posted a video of the crime on social media and asked for tips. Shortly thereafter, the woman walked into the police station and confessed. The victim in the case said they would not press charges if the vandal paid for the damages. The vandal apparently did, and police chief Booker Hodges called the resolution “the best outcome for everybody involved in this case.” He then took those who have made anti-Tesla mantras a part of their speeches, tweets, posts, and comments to the woodshed:

But let me be clear here… the suspect in this case may have been a victim — and I mean victim in the terms of the rhetoric that is being spewed out here by some of those in leadership. We need our leaders to start leading and stop feeding this rhetoric. People should be able to drive whatever car they want without fear of going into a store and someone scratching their car or people yelling at them because of the car that ... they choose to drive. It’s time for all of us, you know, just to start getting along and knock this stuff off, man. People should be able to be left alone. Rest assured, if you damage these cars or target people, we are going to arrest you we are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent that we’re able to. (sic)

The actual victim in this case was beyond gracious in agreeing to drop the charges on the condition that the woman pay for damages. And Chief Hodges does have a point in that people in positions of power or cultural influence bear responsibility for egging on the cast of "The Island of Dr. Moreau" to lose its mind when it comes to Tesla, Israel, Donald Trump, and whatever else is stirring up the Left's demons on any given day.

But news people, those who fund Tesla Take-Down Days, high-ranking Democrats, and late-night talk show jesters do not inhabit the real world and are therefore not vested in its welfare. To suggest that the perpetrator was any kind of victim of the rhetoric of leaders is tantamount to the Twinkie Defense.

Civilized, sane people do not engage in the litany of destructive things that have become SOP for the Left's minions. To say that rhetoric has played a part in it is giving the whole truth short shrift. In a society in which anything and everything has become permissible, it is not sufficient to simply allow one of the mob to mumble an apology and have someone write a check to cover the costs associated with insanity.

We are not chimpanzees and have been gifted with reason and discernment. To allow people to cast those aside with the flimsiest of excuses not only does an injustice to the victims but also to the perpetrators, who are permitted to become more feral and less human with each passing day.

