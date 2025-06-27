New Study Confirms Two Things are No Longer Automatic Wins for Democrats

We all know by now that President Donald Trump won the 2024 election by some pretty big numbers, but a new study out from the Pew Research Center gives us a closer look at the people behind those numbers. The news is better than we thought, and it was already pretty good.

According to the analysis, voters who supported Trump in 2024 are "far more racially and ethnically diverse" than they were in 2020 or 2016.

As a matter of fact, when it comes to Hispanic voters, Trump and Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris ran almost neck-and-neck. In 2020, Joe Biden carried the Hispanic vote 61% to 36%, but in 2024, Harris only beat Trump by a three-point margin at 51% compared to Trump's 48%. As for the black vote, Trump carried 15% of that compared to just 8% in 2020, and he even made some gains with Asian voters. In 2020, Biden won the Asian vote 70% to 30%, but in 2024, Harris won with just 57% compared to Trump's 40%.

The president also did quite well with immigrants who are now naturalized United States citizens. According to Pew, they make up about 9% of the voting population. In 2020, they voted overwhelmingly for Biden at 59% to 38%. In 2024, the margin narrowed significantly, with 51% voting for Harris and 47% voting for Trump. That one doesn't necessarily surprise me — I've never met anyone as unhappy with illegal immigration as my friends who are immigrants who are in this country legally or who have become naturalized citizens over the years.

In other categories, like education, Trump doubled his margin with non-college-educated voters compared to 2016, and he beat Harris with the rural vote by a whopping 40% margin. He also beat Harris with voters who attend religious services regularly, 64% to 34%.

And then you have men, who were kind of evenly split in 2020. But in 2024, Trump won easily with the guys 55% to 43% and made big gains with men under the age of 50. Of course, that should surprise absolutely no one, considering the male leadership in the Democrat party as of last year was an 80-year-old who didn't know where he was half the time and Gov. Jazz Hands of Minnesota. And the majority of female leaders on that side of the aisle hate men in general.

Not only did the study show that the so-called "party of diversity" is losing its hold on certain groups of voters, but it also proves that something many in Washington, D.C. believe to be true about the Democrat Party isn't, at least not anymore: Higher turnout isn't an automatic win for the donkeys.

The longstanding theory is that when more people vote, they vote Democrat. Low-propensity voters tend to fall within demographics that typically trend toward the left, so when they do actually show up at the polls, it's a win for the Dems. Not anymore. Well, at least not in 2024. Here's more on that from Pew (emphasis theirs):

These shifts were largely the result of differences in which voters turned out in the 2020 and 2024 elections. As in the past, a relatively small share of voters switched which party’s candidate they supported. In 2024, Trump benefited from higher turnout among those who voted for him in 2020. He also held an edge over Harris among voters who did not vote four years earlier – a group that was considerably more diverse than those who voted in both elections.

The conclusion? "...if all Americans eligible to vote in 2024 had cast ballots, the overall margin in the popular vote likely would not have been much different." Trump still would have won.

While all of this is promising for the Republican Party, especially given the current state of the left, it doesn't mean we can kick back and enjoy the ride.

First of all, Trump isn't your average politician. His appeal goes beyond party lines because he's unlike anyone we've had run for office in most of our lifetimes. He's afraid of no one and largely does what he says he's going to do. He's a unicorn. We'll likely never see anything like it again, and we can only move forward on his momentum. We must.

Second, I've been alive long enough to see the Republicans in office, especially in Congress, screw up any sort momentum that's handed to them on a silver platter like this. We're always the team on defense, and Trump has given this party the gift of finally getting our hands back on the ball. On top of that, we're playing a team that can't even find a third-string quarterback, and half of its receivers are too busy trying on the cheerleader's skirts to know there's even a game going on.

Even so, I don't trust Republicans in Congress not to throw an interception, and I don't think I'm alone in that. The Grand Old Party must pull its Grand Old Head out of its a**, take advantage of this gift, and prove to these people who voted for them for the first time in their lives that it's truly something better than anything Democrats have to offer. We must prove to these new voters that we see them as individuals who can do great things for themselves, not as groups over whom we just want power and control.

And finally, we have to ensure that our conservative media voices are louder than the fake news, that we reach a bigger audience, because those MSM outlets will do everything in their power to destroy Trump and anyone who supports him.

