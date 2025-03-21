Weekend Parting Shot: You Need Medieval Trans Studies Like You Need a Lance to the Head

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

We'll get to the weekly inanity in a moment, but first, an update is in order. Last week, I told you about our field trip to Spirts of the Wastach Distillery. The distillery, you may recall, is owned by the husband of DataRepublican (small r) and was doxxed by the Salt Lake Tribune. Not to be outdone, the cretinous barbarians who have been doxxing Tesla owners decided to add the distillery to their hit list. At first, DataRepublican was devastated, and who wouldn't be? The amoral gargoyles and harpies of the Left are relentless and love nothing better than to run wild across the landscape like escapees from the Island of Dr. Moreau. And then something amazing happened. Their online sales went live, and the bottles started flying off the shelves.

So, two days ago, the doxxing website DOGEQUEST, primed by an article by the @sltrib, slapped my husband’s distillery front and center in an attempt to intimidate and silence me.



— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 20, 2025

We had been trying many months to sell our product online with little success.



It is not a coincidence of the Lord that we finally went online, just one day after he got doxxed in the worst way possible by a viral website.



— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 20, 2025

I don't know if any PJ readers were among those who made purchases. If so, well done. If you did not have a chance, check back with them when you have a moment.

In days of old when knights were bold...

Boston University is hosting a symposium Sunday through Tuesday. It is called “Pre and Early Modern Trans Studies Symposium: EmoTrans 3,” and it is sponsored by the Global Medieval Studies and Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies programs. Campus Reform reports:

“This conference brings together scholars working at the intersections between the fields of trans studies, medieval studies, and early modern literary studies,” the symposium description states. The conference seeks to answer questions such as “what, if anything, makes the ancient, medieval, and early modern period rich for trans studies” and “[w]hat does trans studies bring to the medieval/early modern and what, in return, can medieval/early modern studies bring to trans theory and analysis?”

I'm no medieval scholar, but I'll bet the answer to that last question is nothing. Some of the discussions on tap for the gathering are “Who’s Afraid of Eunuchs?: Trans/crip Epistemologies of Chaucer’s Pardoner,” and “There is no sex in plants’: medieval botany and agender withdrawal.” Medival botany and agender withdrawal? No wonder these people want their student loans forgiven. For people who are so in love with diversity, why does everything have to be trans? What would Sir Galahad say? Never mind, these folx would just make him Lady Galahad. Or a non-binary dragon.

In summation:

Wine Recommendation

Okay, so we're back to wine this week. Hey, there is a run on booze at Spirits of the Wasatch; I need to ration that whiskey for a while. This time around, may I present the 2021 Louis Martini Prati Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon?

This cab will run you around $15-$22, give or take. Normally, I wouldn't comment on color, but it matters to some. It has a rich, dark, black cherry color, adding a nice aesthetic facet. I detected quite a bit of fruitiness in the bouquet, along with a tinge of tobacco smoke.

Overall, this is a very balanced wine in terms of tannins, boldness, dryness, and acidity. But keep in mind that those values can vary, and some vintages may lean a little more in one direction than others, especially when it comes to dryness. This Prati gets fairly decent ratings from most reviewers. Expect a dose of black fruits, a hint of vanilla, and a bit of chocolate. Some bottles yield a touch of leather and a dash of oak. There is a unique combination of flavors, and you may need several sips to detect them all. All in all, this is a good, fun cab that will pair well with most red wine dishes.

