Weekend Parting Shot: The Death Rattles of the Left

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well. I was going to spend this weekend writing. I recently penned a spec piece for a news site. The editor was kind enough to write me back and tell me how much I sucked. That was nice of him. Usually, people tell me how much I suck without me even having to ask. So, I'll spend the weekend in the backyard engaged in something productive. The snow melted, and I can see what the dogs have been doing back there all winter, and it ain't pretty. #BLESSED!

Um...

At some point, someone needs to tell the progressives that the party is over, in both senses of the word, at least for now. It's time to sweep up the cigarette butts and empties and turn out the lights. And maybe call the coroner. When I see young progs throwing temper tantrums, like the twerp who said he wanted to eliminate meritocracy, I feel either amused or annoyed — usually a combination of both. My only consolation is that these people will not be around to determine my fate since they will probably wander off a cliff while staring at their cell phones before I am old enough to need assisted care. On the other hand, when I see celebrities like Stephen King and Mia Farrow desperately holding on in their fight to remain relevant, well, as jaded as I am, it just makes me sad. No, really.

Elon Musk, that avatar or arrogance, is trashing the US Constitution. Trumpers, is this what you voted for? An end to America? — Stephen King (@stephenking.bsky.social) February 6, 2025 at 6:51 AM

Impeach Trump!! He is breaking the law every day. IMPEACH him!! Clinton was impeached for lying about an affair with an intern. Trump’s offenses are FAR more grievous — Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) February 5, 2025 at 10:59 AM

Everything they’re doing is illegal and immoral. Why cant we impeach him? — Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) February 5, 2025 at 8:16 PM

As for King, I used to love his short stories. They even inspired me to try my hand at fiction, which you may all get to read someday if I can ever convince someone to publish it. If you can find it, "The Reach" is an outstanding piece by King that does not enter the realm of terror. "Danse Macabre" is a brilliant treatise on the horror genre. Still, it is hard to take a man seriously who increasingly looks and acts like a character from one of his stories. "Ayuh, that's the old King place up there. Folks say he went mad after the last election and ate the brains of an entire trainload of circus performers. They found him in his basement, sittin' on a Ouija board and chewin' on a MAGA hat."

I hate to sound indelicate, but does anyone under the age of 60 even know who Mia Farrow is? Isn't it about time someone packed all these celebrities off to the Susan Sarandon Wing of the Bette Midler Home for Irrelevant Celebrities? Give 'em all fake X accounts, feed them some hash to go with their tapioca, and then wheel them over to the big screen in the Michael Moore Memorial Rec Room so they can wait to see if they can catch a glimpse of themselves on AMC. Then, an episode of Matlock and off to bed. I hear it's a nice facility. Madonna even performs on the weekends.

Of course, to be fair, most progressives start out with a deficit in the intellect department. Perhaps it is something that develops as the result of the trauma of trying to piece together a coherent argument using completely illogical components. For example, witness the glorious moment these ladies' brains glitch when they are asked to follow one of their favorite mantras to its natural conclusion:

“Should we trust black women who voted for Trump?”



Watch the brains of 2 white liberal Women’s March Karens short circuit right before your eyes.



Full video in comments! ENJOY! @IngrahamAngle @JesseBWatters @Gutfeldfox @greggutfeld @LaraLeaTrump @tracegallagher @KariLake pic.twitter.com/2zmieSdIX9 — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 5, 2025

Comedy gold. Yep, ladies, it's hard to keep those black folx down on the plantation once they've seen Mar-a-Lago, right?

Wine Recommendation:

Because it's been sunny and in the 60s in Utah, and I'm headed out to drink on the patio no matter what month it is.

At stately Brown Manor, we usually favor dry reds, but to keep things interesting, I veer off into the whites as often as possible. Submitted for your approval this week: the 2022 Sortesele Pinot Grigio Valdadige.

While this wine leans a bit to the dry side, it hits the perfect balance between softness and acidity. The acidity is definitely there, but it is not overwhelming. Expect a nice, understated floral bouquet with green apples and a healthy dose of citrus and peaches. There is just enough sweetness to keep it interesting but not enough to affect the dryness and put Pinot Grigio lovers off. It has a good finish that highlights the fruity notes.

At $13 to $24 for a bottle, this wine goes well with pork or any shellfish. You might even want to pair it up with a good, savory plate of mushrooms. It would also serve as a pre-dinner wine, with some nice cheeses to complement it.

And finally,

That's it for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.