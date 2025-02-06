Why Did the Dems Delay the Patel Vote Another Week?

I'm going to ask our readers here at PJ Media to show a little empathy, even where empathy is not due. Stay with me on this; sometimes, we have to be the bigger men. Or women. But that's it: men or women only.

Under the aegis of Dick Durbin (of course), Senate Democrats have delayed the vote on confirming Kash Patel as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for another week. It was scheduled for today.

According to the National Pulse, Durbin made the move by invoking the rule that the minority party can forestall a vote for an additional week. The rationale? Senate Dems are disturbed over Patel's involvement with the J6 choir. They also need a week to review his book, of which Durbin said, “It’s filled with grievances, filled with conspiracy theories, and filled with information about how he sided with the January 6th rioters against the police.” What, nobody has an Audible account?

Fox News reported that Democrats are also irked by comments Patel has made in interviews and on social media. They asserted that Patel failed to satisfactorily answer their questions during his confirmation hearing about whether or not he would keep the FBI free of political interference. That, in and of itself, is quite a hoot since they were all perfectly comfortable with political interference in the FBI for the last four years. Oh, wait. They're the minority party now.

Durbin also maintains that the delay is to raise public awareness about Patel's comments and actions in the hope that it will convince some Republicans to vote against him. Public awareness. That's a good one, Dick. You get points for creativity.

As the National Pulse notes, Patel likely has the votes necessary for full Senate approval. So delaying the vote until next Thursday is a bit like trying to delay next week itself — it's coming whether the Democrats want it to or not. This is where the need to have a few rachmones for the Donkey Party comes in.

It's not the sympathy that moves us to say, "The poor dears, how can we help?" Rather, I'm talking about the kind of sympathy that moves us to say, "It's a shame what happened to your party. We're sorry you've lost your minds. Write when you find work." It's the kind of sympathy that comes with tough love and allowing people to suffer the consequences of their own actions and learn from them. Who am I kidding? The Democrats won't learn a thing, but the ensuing months and years will be positively recreational in terms of viewing enjoyment.

Durbin and company are delaying the vote on Patel for the same reason the Dems have convinced their addle-brained supporters among the masses to join them in taking to the streets to decry the dismantling of USAID and declare Elon Much Public Enemy Number One. It's the same reason there were so many conniptions, hissy fits, and come-aparts during the confirmation hearings. It's the same reason Texas Democrat Al Green got called for Trump's impeachment.

They're scared. They're panicking. The gravy train is rolling to a halt, and the money laundering and kickbacks are abruptly ceasing. A long-established power base is also on the line, and a monopoly is being threatened. Now that the Dems no longer have control of the Executive Branch and with Patel as head of the FBI, they will not have their own version of the secret police to carry out their wishes. There is a very real possibility that “There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known.”

Somebody still has to send an intern out to buy extra BleachBit. The shredders and degaussers are barely even warmed up. There are still tons of cash to move, new deals to cut, plenty of alibis to craft, skeletons to relocate to new closets, and bodies to rebury. That's a lot to get done in a week.