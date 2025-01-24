Let's Go, Brandon: Chicago Is Tired of Illegals

If you have been on X with any regularity, you may have noticed a preponderance of people who are having the requisite come-aparts, conniptions, and tantrums over the fact that President Trump and ICE Director Tom Homan are doing exactly what they promised to do. In some cases, the reactions have been, well, interesting.

Advertisement

(Warning: NSFW)

My cup runneth over with the tears of illegals. pic.twitter.com/w6MdP2mYOs — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) January 23, 2025

And, of course, there have been more than a few threats of violence from healthcare workers and leftist teachers, naturally:

Transgender teacher threatens to harm ICE agents if they come to his school.pic.twitter.com/YcE0hcLwS8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 24, 2025

The concept that the Left wants to impart to the rest of us is that the entire nation is rising up against the Trump administration's immigration policies, but as the old song goes, it ain't necessarily so, as this lady explains in a somewhat salty, but completely logical manner.

So it would appear that the opponents of illegal immigration are not old, rich, white men stopping off at the clubhouse between the ninth and tenth holes after all. Residents of Chicago recently handed Mayor Brandon Johnson his head over his intransigence in keeping the Windy City a sanctuary city.

People were fed up all over America so

President Trump was elected. pic.twitter.com/cn6TE3KBGY — GABRIEL 🪽 (@TheGabriel72) January 24, 2025

Even with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston reversing course on that city's sanctuary status, Chicago's Johnson remains resolute. Fox News noted that Johnson said he found it “unconscionable” that Trump would create “not just division but fear within our public schools" and that he is standing by the local law. ABC 7 in Chicago reported that Johnson, in conjunction with Gov. JB Pritzker, has launched a "Know Your Rights" campaign to thwart deportation efforts.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

And so the cries of the people continue to fall on deaf, arrogant, and agenda-driven ears. Chicago resident P. Rae Easley, a Chicagoan who hosts the show "Black Excellence Hour," told Fox:

We understand that we are in the middle of an invasion. Every single person who came across that border came with an invoice on their back for the Chicago taxpayer… Nobody else gets to be shielded from federal crimes, and neither do they. We need everybody to go back where they belong so that we can reallocate our tax funds to the citizens of the city.

The Daily Caller reported that Alderman Raymond Lopez said he caught heat from the far-left wing of Chicago's Democrats for proposing a change to the "Welcoming City Ordinance." The amendment would have permitted cooperation with ICE when it came to illegal aliens who are members of the city's gang database, have outstanding criminal warrants, have a pending felony charge, or have been convicted of a felony. Lori Lightfoot previously nixed that provision during her term as mayor.

Lopez told the local NBC affiliate, “The left is coming after folks like myself who are trying to find a middle ground. Because I’m not trying to make Donald Trump the enemy for the next four years to win my re-election. I’m trying to protect people in the community.” He accused his opponents of “lying to the public for their own agenda.”

Advertisement

He's right, of course. The problem is that Brandon Johnson and his inner circle just don't care.