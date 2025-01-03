Plaskett Melts Down Over Speaker Vote

"What are we supposed to do? Ad-lib?"

"No, I think we're just supposed to make it up as we go along."

—Space Ghost, Coast to Coast

And that, dear readers, is the Democratic Party's approach to "muh Democracy" summed up in two succinct sentences. If you don't get what you want, make up legislation or rules out of whole cloth and declare them legal and real since that is the way things ought to be, after all.

As you know by now, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) was re-elected Speaker of the House today, more or less without a hitch. Many people on the conservative side of the aisle are not popping champagne and high-fiving the moment. It is safe to say that absolutely no one on the Left is thrilled with the results — for example, Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.).

It was a bit of a tight race between Johnson and Hakeem Jefferies, and Plaskett might have realized that votes from delegates from U.S. territories could swing the vote to Jefferies. There is, of course, one glaring error in Plaskett's so-called logic. Delegates from territories do not get to vote.

This practice is nothing new and was not contrived by Mecha Maga Monster Republicans in preparation for today's vote. And it is something with which Plaskett should be familiar as she is a delegate of a U.S. territory. And she probably is familiar with that rule; she just doesn't care.

Plaskett took the opportunity during the vote to enter her own fantasy world and invoke the "My vision, my rules" clause available only to Democrats when things do not go their way.

U.S. Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D) loses her mind on the House Floor after she and other non-voting delegates are not allowed to vote for House Speaker because they represent territories, not states



She had to have the rules explained to her and she was not happy pic.twitter.com/KvXx3YGT02 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 3, 2025

You will note the hoots, catcalls, and "spontaneous" applause from her fellow Democrats, one of which shouted "Wrong!" when the rules were clarified for Plaskett. Ah! Donkey kabuki! It never gets old! Actually, progressive dramatics, hissy fits, tantrums, and set-tos have been on the shelf way past all their sell-by dates, but get ready for more conniptions over the ensuing four years.

Also of note: toward the end of her abbreviated diatribe, she attempts to make a rather bald-faced call for statehood, which is another one of the Democrat's greatest hits:

Thank you, Mister Speaker. This body and this nation has a territories and a colonies problem! What was supposed to be temporary has now effectively become permanent. We must do something about this problem so that these four million…

Advertisement

Then her mic was cut.

Aye, there's the rub. It's a simple equation: make the District of Columbia, Guam, American-Samoa, Northern Mariana, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico states. Those newly minted states will vote Democrat, thereby ensuring that the nightmare scenario of a conservative majority and a Republican White House never becomes a reality again. If nothing else, we know what will be coming down the pike in the future. And it will be bundled, of course, with attempts at a hand-picked and packed Supreme Court.