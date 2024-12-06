Weekend Parting Shot: The Left Continues to Cancel Itself

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well. Our little business hit a milestone this week: our first goody basket from a vendor. It is full of all sorts of treats, most of them bread-related. I have an uncomfortable relationship with whole wheat bread, going back to an incident with a bad egg salad sandwich in my youth, so I'll pass on that despite the fact that it is infused with honey. But there are some giant chocolate chip cookies that have my name all over them.

The Great Cancellation continues

Earlier in the week, Sarah reported that Leftist women are sterilizing themselves in protest of Trump's election. Hey, their bodies, their choices. They will probably regret it at some point in the future, but ultimately, this could result in fewer progressives in the future. Not to mention the fact that they are protecting their right to an abortion by ensuring they never get pregnant. But that's progressive logic for you. It amazes me how many people want to upend their lives to score a few virtue points. For example:

Attention everyone in the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho area!!!



Beauty salon owner wants you to know that if you support Trump, you’re a racist, homophobic, misogynist and she doesn’t mind losing your business. pic.twitter.com/qPQsPtugg1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 2, 2024

This is akin to treating a nosebleed by putting a tourniquet around your neck. Trump is homophobic? Did anybody tell Trump's nominee for treasury secretary, Scott Bessent? Did Richard Grennell get that memo? Dave Rubin, please pick up a courtesy phone. You may want to shop for realtors in California. I didn't know Trump opposed interracial marriage. Someone let JD Vance in on this; it might not be too late for him to get his old job back.

This lady's low-temp tantrum seems to have gone about as well as someone would expect, especially for a business in Idaho. The New York Post noted that she has been losing business at a steady rate. In her words, customers are "dropping like flies." But she seems to be sticking to her guns.

Throwing paying customers in the dumpster over politics is bad enough. Cashing out long-time friends whom you have visited in their homes is pathetic. But it is part and parcel of the Left's thinking. Yes, a cursory examination of the facts would show this woman how wrong she is, but anyone so self-involved that she apparently has enough injectables that her face moves like a "Pirates of the Caribbean" animatronic probably isn't spending much time in reality.

She also remarked that she would rather end up working at Chipotle than have Trump supporters in her salon. Ah! There it is! The hypocritical virtue signaling is strong in this one! She would prefer to "lower" herself to work with the minimum wage class than rethink her position. 'Tis the season for wanna-be one-percenters. At least we know what she thinks of Chipotle workers.

Wine recommendation

Because I don't know if red wine goes with chocolate chip cookies, but I'm going to find out as soon as I post this article.

This week's offering is the 2022 Bodegas Borsao Garnacha Selección.



This is a very fruity, pleasantly dry, low-tannin red with a very aggressive bouquet and a very robust finish that resonates across the palate. Yes, you can pick up the cherries, strawberries, and some black fruits, but there is an intense and complimentary presence of oak and smoke that will have you slowing down to enjoy this wine. While it comes on a little strong right out of the gate with the initial sip, it is evenly spaced between acidic and soft and will quickly grow on you. Yes, it can work with beef, game meat, or pasta, but it is one of those reds that could pair well with a poultry dish and work best as a table wine. I'll let you know about the cookies.

That's it for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.