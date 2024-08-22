Episode #7: Back-to-Riot Season, Candace Owens, and Gender Neutral Prayer Rooms

On this week's episode of "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," I finally came close to pronouncing Paula's last name correctly. We also took our lives into our own hands by discussing the latest developments in the Candace Owens saga. For example, apparently, we know nothing about Adolf Hitler, and blonde-haired, blue-eyed Argentines are not real Argentines. You learn something new every day.

Advertisement

That led to a discussion of how conservatives and Christians are all too eager to embrace celebrities and the role of faith leaders in addressing the behavior of church members. We also spend a few minutes talking about how college students are gearing up to face the fresh wave of antisemitic demonstrations on campus and how some colleges and universities don't seem to be bothered by the hate and chaos.

With the government of the U.K. having decided that "1984" was not a warning but an instructional manual, we touch on the story of the anti-abortion activist who won a court settlement. West Midlands Police arrested Isabel Vaughan-Spruce multiple times for silently praying outside of an abortion clinic. This is a chilling development not just for religious freedom but for fundamental human rights.

At the Democratic National Convention, organizers took it upon themselves to appropriate several women's bathrooms at the United Center and turn them into "gender-neutral" bathrooms, proving once again that women possess nothing that the pronoun people will not take away. This year's convention also offers gender-neutral prayer rooms that feature tables, Clorox wipes, and Islamic prayer mats, but nothing for Jews or Christians.

Only progressives could think it is a good idea to mix gender ideology and Islam. I hope they sell popcorn at the United Center because this could turn out to be very entertaining. With that in mind, we speculated whether Christianity is on the rise in other parts of the world even as it declines in the West.

Advertisement

We wrapped things up with a quick discussion about the newest developments regarding the Shroud of Turin. Is it real? Is it fake? Does it even matter?

Please give it a listen below or on PJ Media's podcast page. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Be sure to follow us and leave a five-star review. And as the kids say, "SMASH THAT LIKE BUTTON!" Whatever that means.

You are also cordially invited to support the podcast by becoming a VIP member. Use the promo code FIGHT for a 60% discount for this week only. Sign up here.