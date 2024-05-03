Columbia Law Students Are Too 'Shaken' to Pass Their Exams. Iran Offers to Help.

Lincoln Brown | 12:10 PM on May 03, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Once upon a time, long ago, there was a reasonable assumption that colleges would prepare students for adulthood. As odd as it may seem, graduates were expected to depart the hallowed halls of learning with the necessary tools to function in society, especially when it came to graduate students. 

Advertisement

I'll give you a minute to stop laughing. 

The students at Columbia Law School have been so traumatized by the recent arrests on campus that they have been "irrevocably shaken." In fact, they are so shaken that they cannot possibly pass their exams and want to automatically be given passing grades. The Post Millennial notes that they have officially petitioned the school for lenience due to their trauma.

I don't think these students know what the word "irrevocably" means. That is hardly surprising, given the state of higher education today. If they are "irrevocably shaken" to the point that they cannot pass their exams, then they are so shaken that they cannot practice law — or possibly feed or dress themselves.

The fact that the majority of the protesters were arrested were not students but outside agitators makes the statement, "Many are unwell at this time and cannot study or concentrate while their peers are being hauled to jail," especially ludicrous.

Advertisement

Iran to the rescue.

Those few students who find themselves expelled because of their anti-Israel activities may be able to continue their studies in Iran at Shiraz University. The Washington Examiner reports that Mohammad Moazzeni, the head of the university, told Iranian state-owned Press TV, “Students and even professors who have been expelled or threatened with expulsion can continue their studies at Shiraz University, and I think that other universities in Shiraz, as well as Fars province, are also prepared,” Foad Izadi, a professor at the University of Tehran, commented, “These [American students] are our people.” I'm sure they are.

I suspect that the offer is purely performative. And even if it is legit, the hothouse orchids of American higher education would likely be presented with some sort of Iranian version of a Potemkin village during their collegiate experience. 

But I have to admit that a group of American university students plunked down in Iran, complete with pronouns, piercings, rainbow flags, and technicolor hair would make for one interesting reality show. If these kids think they live under the threat of an oppressive theocracy now, wait until they finish a semester abroad in Iran. It kind of gives "getting voted off the island" a whole new twist, doesn't it?  

Advertisement

Here is an example of the requests made by the protesters at UCLA:

If you click on the list, you will see that bagels, bananas, coffee, and nuts are all forbidden. Protesters at the University of Chicago have included birth control products on their list and have requested dental dams and Plan B pills. The struggle is real.

These people would last all of 15 minutes in downtown Tehran. The Vegas sportsbooks would have a field day with that exchange program. It might be enough to get me to hook my satellite dish up again. 

Lincoln Brown

Lincoln Brown is a former talk show host who hosted "The Lincoln Brown Show" in Utah. He is also an ex-wildland firefighter, truck driver, bartender, HazMat responder, and columnist whose work has appeared in Townhall.com and The Hill. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies.

Category: COLUMNS

Recommended

Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Just Destroyed Bragg’s Case Against Trump Matt Margolis
It's Hard to Imagine a Worse Day for Stormy and the NYC Prosecutors in the Hush Trump Case Victoria Taft
O’Keefe Media Group Exposes Alleged CIA Plot Against Trump Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Donald Trump Had a Better Week Than Joe Biden Did Stephen Kruiser
So a Guy in a 'Daddy's Little Meatball' T-Shirt Boards a Family Cruise Ship... Stephen Green
About the Myth That There Were No 'Outside Agitators' Influencing Campus Protests Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Who’s the Real Spoiler in This Election: Kennedy or Biden?
It's Not 'Godwin's Law' When They're Really Acting Like Nazis
TikTok Trans Activists Are Now Talking About ‘Eight Person Trans Polycules’?
Advertisement