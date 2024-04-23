Michelle Obama's Big Day Out

Michelle Obama wrote a book. That, in and of itself, is not a surprise. Everyone writes books. I'm writing a book. You will probably never read it since I don't have an agent, and it's hard to get an agent unless you are a published author. It's such a vicious cycle, but it's going to be a really good book.

Advertisement

The former First Lady's original literary outing was called “American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America.” According to Town & Country, the book offered recipes from White House chefs, detailed the history of community gardens, and gave Obama the chance to share her struggles as a new gardener.

The paperback version of her latest offering, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” just hit the shelves. The book provides stories and insights from Obama designed to inspire and uplift readers. That is all well and good, depending on your political views. We can all use some encouragement from time to time.

Commensurate with the book's paperback release, the former First Lady went undercover at a St. Louis Target to see her book on the shelves.

While in St. Louis, I stopped by @Target to run a few errands and check out the paperback of my book, #TheLightWeCarry. I left behind a few signed copies – if you find them, let me know! pic.twitter.com/4AhMU9zFPY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 19, 2024

I get the idea of a new author feeling giddy that she has a book on the shelves and maybe even going out to the stores to bask in the moment. But Obama is hardly a stranger to the spotlight. She is not an "unknown." This is her fourth book, not her first.

After doing a secret signing for some future lucky readers and contemplating an impromptu reading for the few customers looking for diapers or socks, Obama embarks on a shopping trip complete with a red Target basket.

Advertisement

See, folx? The Obamas are just like us! They shop at Target! They are celebrities in their own right, but they still empathize with the masses who are paying way too much for gas and groceries and who have maxed out their credit cards just trying to stay alive. As Kipling said, they can “walk with Kings — nor lose the common touch.”

The problem is that none of that is true. Among their many properties, the Obamas have an opulent home in Martha's Vineyard and continue to rub elbows with the elite. They haven't the slightest clue or concern about the things that are giving ulcers to the people who shop at Target every day. They are beyond those things but still expect Americans to back the president and party that have made it impossible to gauge if one's paycheck will outlast the month.

Some critics on X were of the mind that this was a stealth campaign ad. Others saw it as a blatant attempt to peddle books.

American Wire compiled some of the best comments:

Yeah . . . nobody noticed the camera crew and Secret Service agents.

What a pathetic ploy to sell your book!

This is way too professionally done and scripted. Girl next door vibes — “Relatable.” This is a presidential campaign ad.

I thought she could not go anywhere without having to suffer racism.

The shelf was full. Not one book had sold. Books like hers are typically bought in large lots by leftwing organizations and given away in swag bags to "newcomers" and other recipients of assistance. Was she disappointed that even in St. Louis, no one recognized her?

Advertisement

I was one of Obama's earliest supporters during his first run. I believed he was my generation's JFK until I heard him say he planned to bankrupt the coal industry. That was good news to his supporters and cronies, as well as the wealthy people who live out their altruistic fantasies by making the rest of the country go broke. It was not good news to the people who depend on the coal industry for a living or cheap electricity.

The Obamas and no one at their level are clipping coupons, putting groceries on a credit card, worried about losing their house, or trying not to get carjacked. It is that fundamental disconnect that is driving so many away from the Democrat party. Somehow, these people are under the impression that it will be enough for Americans to stand in the glory of their betters while waiting for their power to be turned off, which will make it much harder for them to read Michelle Obama's book even if they did get an autographed copy.