San Francisco DA Wants Reports from People Stranded by Protestors on the Golden Gate Bridge

As the great sage Popeye once said, "That's all I can stands, 'cause I can't stands no more!"

Could it be that San Francisco is growing tired of being one of the West Coast's leading proprietors of decay, chaos, and social, cultural, and behavioral yahooism?

Maybe.

On Monday, pro-Palestinian protestors blocked the Golden Gate Bridge, snarling traffic for hours. This was just one of the protests that popped up around the nation, giving this particular clutch of anti-Israel progressives a chance to vent their spleens while making lives miserable for everyone around them. And for San Francisco, it would be tempting to call the bridge blockade an average Monday. But, as unbelievable as it may seem, there is such a thing as going too far, even in the City by the Bay.

CBS San Francisco reports that 38 protesters were arrested. On Tuesday, 26 of them were released as their fellow travelers showed up to make their demands:

Outside the jail, supporters showed up to call for the protesters’ release prior to them being set free. It was a second day of protest, this time demanding the 26 people arrested on the bridge be released with no charges. "We are here demanding that no charges are filed and that everybody is immediately released," said a protest supporter who gave her name as Brigit.

Also, on Tuesday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins held a press conference scheduled just ahead of the release. Jenkins said that felony conspiracy charges were on the table and the matter was under investigation. But she added that she needed evidence and was asking those motorists who were stuck at the mercy of the anti-Israel agitators to come forward with any information they had. And the clock was ticking on the window for Jenkins to file charges.

Much like an internet ad, Jenkins said that the affected motorists were subjected to false imprisonment and could contact the CHP with a statement. They could be entitled to restitution and other victim's rights.

Even Gavin Newsom, who is never one to miss an opportunity, weighed in. According to CBS, Newsom said he respected the cause but took issue with the protest:

I don't think that's helpful. I don't think that's responsible. I think there are better ways of protesting. So no, I hope we don't see it again. And I do think people need to be held to count for their actions.

Way to play both sides of the aisle, Governor.

On one hand, Jenkins' actions are commendable, but given the lateness of the hour at which she made her announcement, I would be surprised if much came of it. I could be wrong, and Jenkins may do everything she can to bring the miscreants to justice. Whether justice will be served in a California court is another matter entirely. Hopefully, Jenkins' effort is not merely performative.

There are two kinds of groups that are not bothered by blockades, looting, and fiery (but mostly peaceful) protests. One includes the people who are running amuck. They see themselves as heroes, rebels, and social justice warriors. The other group is made up of those who are so financially and politically well-placed that the madness never reaches them. Unless you fall into one of those groups, chances are that you will be on your own for the foreseeable future.