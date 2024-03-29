Weekend Parting Shot: Get a Job

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

First, I wish to thank all of you who sent get-well messages through the comments last week and this week for Mrs. Brown. She is recovering nicely and is very grateful for your thoughts, as am I. I wish you all could meet her, but I only want to expose myself to the slings and arrows of the Trolls of Progressivism. She is truly an amazing woman. Her only flaw is her horrible taste in men.

Credit Where Credit Is Due

This week's award for Best Sub-Headline goes to Andrew Stiles of the Washington Free Beacon, who offered a preview of the Hail Mary fundraiser for Joe Biden Thursday night:

Sex pest Bill Clinton to appear alongside morbidly obese pop star Lizzo, former comedian Stephen Colbert.

"Sex pest Bill Clinton." That, sir, is inspired writing. I doff my chapeau to you.

Life Sucks. Get to Work.

Submitted for your review: a young lady who is under the impression that her collection of diplomas and certificates guarantees her a position as CEO or Chief Diversity Officer at Amalgamated Something-Or-Other, Inc. She is currently tasting the bitter wine made from the grapes of reality.

As a man who started working as a busboy and a caddy in high school to help make ends meet, and who has driven trucks, hauled garbage, painted houses, waited tables, tended bar, worked on a ranch, mopped floors, stacked lumber, driven trucks, fought fires, filled hand sanitizer bottles on an assembly line, and worked as a content writer while answering calls from customers, I can state that NO JOB is beneath anyone. Honest work is honorable work. And another thing: "Bart" has something to offer that you need. That something is called a paycheck. The economy stinks right now because progressives decided during the last election to "put the adults back in charge." Take the job.

Back in my young, lean years, one night, I ran my hands blindly along the back of my kitchen cupboards. Lo and behold, I found a package of stale taco shells and an ancient, somehow heretofore-overlooked can of refried beans. I mixed them together, heated it all up, and dubbed it "South of the Border Surprise." Because, frankly, I was surprised I still had something to eat in the house. So unless you are still bunking with mom and pop, if you want to avoid a similar fate, call Bart and say, "Thank you for your kind offer. When should I report for work?"

Oh, dear, sweet child, I know your high school teachers and college professors told you that you could be anything you wanted to be and that you should live your truth and follow your bliss. I know they told you that if you amassed enough degrees and certificates, the sky would be the limit.

They lied.

The people at your alma mater never gave a frazzled rat's fat fandango about your dreams. They wanted that sweet, sweet student loan money. And you bought into it. You shouldn't feel bad; many of us did. Maybe Bart isn't offering you six figures, a nice 401K, and a corner office. But on behalf of those of us in the real world, let me be the first to say, "Welcome." Besides, you have to start somewhere. So, stop being a narcissistic, entitled, empty-headed jerk, pick up the phone, and call Bart.

Oh, and Happy Graduation!

Wine Recommendation

Because Spring is here, and it is Easter! Or, it will be soon for most of us.

I am in the midst of Lent and subject to fasting requirements. Often, that means no meat, eggs, dairy, oil, or wine. That makes it difficult to write a wine review. Fortunately, I had the foresight to purchase and taste a variety of wines before Lent began. You people will never fully appreciate the sacrifices I make for you.

It's been a spell since we had a good white, which is why I went with the 2022 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc + Viognier White Blend.





At just under $13, this was a nice, zesty light wine. The first taste is a tad energetic, which is a good thing, and it was a little reminiscent of a sparking wine, believe it or not. There was a great deal of citrus in the bouquet and in the taste, specifically a good dose of lemon and just a touch of orange. You should expect a little green apple as an accent.

This wine has a mellow finish that you can slightly feel up in the sinuses. Pair it up with a seafood salad or a good mix of strong cheeses and olives. To bring out the best in this wine, you will want a spicy dish, so bear that in mind and season your meal to taste. You might even try it with a spicy pork sausage, a properly seasoned chicken breast, or some Cajun shrimp.

A Chenin Blanc is served best when chilled, so pour it when it reaches 45 to 49°F. Loosely translated, that is somewhere around 90 minutes in the fridge.

That's it for me. Have a good one, and I'll see you next week.



