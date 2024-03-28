Illegal Immigrant 'Influencer' Mocks People Who Work

Since the start of the Biden Administration, there has always been speculation about who is actually running the country. Most people theorize that the Obamas are pulling the strings, while others have opined that there is a cabal of people directing the president. To tell you the truth, I'm not entirely sure anyone is running the country. My guess is that White House staffers have resorted to searching through reruns of "The West Wing" to try to develop policy or even make it through POTUS's schedule without having to resort to day drinking. My rationale for this is that other heads of state are dictating U.S. foreign policy.

Advertisement

Fox News notes that Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador made an appearance on "60 Minutes" on Sunday and reiterated his stance that if the United States wants Mexico's cooperation in controlling the flood of illegal immigrants, it will need to cough up $20 billion in aid every year to Latin American countries and grant "some level of amnesty" to illegal immigrant workers.

Extort much, Mr. President?

The question is, why is Lopez Obrador worried about workers?

Remember Leonel Moreno? Grayson mentioned him last week. He is a Venezuelan national and illegal immigrant who refers to himself as a "migrant influencer." He used his TikTok channel to advocate for illegal aliens to squat in vacant homes. Here's a refresher:

Noted migrant now promotes squatting as a business model. pic.twitter.com/sy8tTIMuzn — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 20, 2024

Well, he's back. The New York Post reports that after losing his TikTok account, Moreno almost immediately surfaced on Instagram. He also claims to have a Facebook account. On one of his recent posts, he flashed a wad of $100 bills and mocked people who hold down jobs, stating:

I didn’t cross the Rio Grande to work like a slave. I came to the US to mark my territory. You’re hurt because I make more than you without much work while you work like slaves, understand? That’s the difference between you and me. I’m always going to make lots of money without much work, and you’re always going to be exploited and miserable and insignificant.

Advertisement

Hear that, U.S. taxpayers? Hear that, everyone with a green card? Hear that, illegal immigrants who really did come here looking for work and a better life? You're all suckers, every last one of you. Moreno boasts that he is living the American Dream and not contributing a dime.

Moreno claims to have enough money to support himself, his wife, and his baby for 18 months. He is also confident that his TikTok account will be restored. That account had 500,000 followers before it was shuttered. Moreno has 17,500 Instagram followers.

He also refers to Biden as "mi Papa." As if this administration needed to get any creepier.

Moreno's rant goes to the heart of what irks so many U.S. residents, black, white, and Hispanic alike. Chances are, even the illegal immigrants who took jobs and hope to become citizens one day are annoyed by this person. Moreno's arrogance and contempt for everyone but himself are palpable and despicable.

However, Moreno's days of taunting the rest of us may be over, or at least on hold. The Post also said that he is on the lam and is sought by ICE. He is listed as an absconder. As it turns out, Moreno violated the terms of the Alternatives to Detention program and blew off his November 2022 court date. Now he is complaining that he is being harassed and that his and his family's lives are in danger.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Venezuelan migrant influencer who sparked fury with TikTok squatting tips is now a fugitive after fleeing ICE custody, as he posts snotty sobbing clip over being ‘threatened by very powerful people’ ’his family life being in danger’ ‘people looking for where he… pic.twitter.com/13yD1ek1fM — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 27, 2024

Advertisement

Former ICE field office director John Fabbricatore told the Post that in most cases absconders do not turn up for ICE until they have been arrested for other crimes. Funny, the federal government can't find Moreno with his cellphone and social media presence, but it can locate a J6 participant hiding out. Go figure.

I do have sympathy for Moreno's wife and baby. But as for Moreno, it couldn't happen to a nicer guy.