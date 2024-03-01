Weekend Parting Shot: Trans vs. Trans

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I hope this missive finds you well. I have the option this weekend of cleaning the garage or settling down in my easy chair and pretending to read "The Iliad" to appear intellectual.

I'll let you know how "The Iliad" ends.

They finally did it

Years from now, parents will call their children to the hearth. Mothers will gather their daughters to the bosoms, and men will take their sons on their knees. Everyone will talk about where they were on that fateful day when they heard the news that the trans activists had finally tripped over their own... whatevs.

We take you now to Spain, the land famous for the Running of the Bulls and whatever the hell else Spain is famous for. A trans man has been given jail time for misgendering someone. Oh, the delicious, smoky irony! The wonderful umami that only adds flavor and spice to the sweet taste of comeuppance!

Reduxx reports that the Barcelona High Court has slapped an unidentified man who identifies as a woman with six months in the pokey and a fine of 3,850 Euros (which comes out to just over $4,000 U.S.). And what did he do to deserve such a sentence? He posted a transphobic comment on social media. Across the pond, that is known as a crime "against fundamental human rights and public freedoms.”

Here is the upshot. Feel free to skip ahead since it gets a little NSFW. I'll do what I can, but I make no promises.

Back in 2020, the alleged perp, who is referred to as P.O., took to social media to gripe about another trans man who goes by Violeta Ferrer Micó. In addition to being a trans influencer, Micó is also a former prostitute and trans activist. One of Micó's jobs is to lead tours through Barcelona, pointing out famous places in sex industry history because the world is a horrible place. He does this in connection with his theater company, "TiritiTrans Trans Trans Trans." And yes, that is the actual name. Points for alliteration, I suppose.

P.O.'s issue with Micó is that Micó is a pretender. He presents himself as a woman but has not had the surgery to *ahem" make it so. P.O. contended that Micó was an imposter and said so on X. He used a phrase that I shall not repeat here that implied that Micó was still a man, despite some... minor adjustments. Micó felt that he had been outed and filed a criminal complaint.

According to Reduxx:

A Barcelona court ordered an “internet radicalism” task force to investigate P.O.’s social media and analyze his comment history to find further “publications that indicate animosity towards the group to which the victim belongs.” The subsequent report determined that the accused man was “not only belligerent with transgender women who are not operated, but also with the LGTBI collective.

When did they add an "I"?

At any rate, P.O. is in contravention of "Trans Law." Some of P.O.'s messages were even found to be transphobic. A transphobic trans man. We live in an age of wonders.

So, to recap: Trans Man 1 felt that Trans Man 2 was not truly trans and/or a woman and said so. Trans Man 2 was embarrassed and filed a complaint. Trans Man 1 now faces a stint in the clink and a fine for misgendering Trans Man 2 in violation of Trans Law. Which is a thing in the E.U. Because Trans Man 1 is transphobic. Really.

The circle is now complete.

Wine Recommendation

Because as the poet said, "Here's to good friends. Tonight is kind of special." And if you recognize that reference, you are officially old.

I admit it. This was one of those weeks that everything was happening at once, so I made a quick flyby of the liquor store and was pleasantly surprised by the 2022 Chilean Root: 1 Carmenere.

This is not a high-end wine in terms of price. Depending on your locale, you can expect to shell out around $12. But it delivers. Fermented in steel and aged in American and French oak for ten months, this wine has just enough spice to be entertaining without overwhelming the palate. It somehow manages to present the right amount of boldness, while remaining smooth and drinkable.

Dark berries, oak, a little vanilla, and a bit of spiciness round out the flavor nicely. It finishes very well, with just a little spike to the sinuses at the end. The oak gives it just a little smoke. If you are looking for a good wine with a pork dish or something savory or heavy on mushrooms, give this wine a go.

That's it for me. Have a good one, and I'll see you next week.