Is Joe Biden Mounting a Civil War at the Border?

To my best recollection, would-be prophets and pundits have been muttering predictions about a second civil war in the United States since the early days of the Obama administration. Of course, Joe Biden, the media, and the rest of the cast of characters that make up the American Left have excelled at fanning the flames of discontent with constant references to white supremacy, MONSTER-MAGA Republicans, and the never-ending vigil for January 6. And don't forget Donald Trump, who is literally Hitler and will throw everyone who opposes him into GOP gulags if he doesn't execute them first.

If the incendiary rhetoric was not enough, inflation, urban decay, rampant crime, a pandemic that was not remotely as awful as was advertised, and a severe decline in race relations added fuel to the fires of speculation that skullduggery is indeed afoot. And nowhere is this felt more keenly than at the border.

Yesterday, Paula reported that after an appeal by the Biden administration, the Supreme Court ruled that Customs and Border Patrol agents could continue to cut the razor wire that runs along the Texas border. The injunction will remain in place while Homeland Security et al. v. Texas is litigated. This sets up obvious tension between Texas and the feds in determining who is in charge of maintaining a state's borders. And this is where the specter of civil war appears.

The Post Millennial notes that on Monday, Representative Clay Higgins (R-La.) opined on X that Biden and Co. are staging a civil war.

Media: “Congressman Higgins, the Supreme Court just ruled in favor of the Biden Admin over the State of Texas, saying that the federal government can remove physical barriers at the border put in place by Texas. What are your thoughts?”



Me: “My thoughts are that the feds are… — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) January 22, 2024

In the expanded post, Higgins' response was, "My thoughts are that the feds are staging a civil war, and Texas should stand their ground."

Any time the issue of states' rights rears its head, the Left is quick to jump on the Conservatives-Are-Confederates Bandwagon. The dividing issue of the actual Civil War was the right of one human being to own another. No civilized person would believe that slavery had any gross or net positives or that it was even remotely justifiable.

Rather than allowing the Left to paint the issue with its favorite brush, some context is needed. In this case, what we are discussing is the federal government asserting its right to force states to allow non-U.S. residents to move in or, at the very least, pass through. To my knowledge, the federal government has accepted no responsibility or even seriously acknowledged the spikes in crime, fentanyl use, human trafficking, or commerce, not to mention the increased burden on state and municipal infrastructures and the effect of unchecked immigration on residents.

If anyone wants to assert that the only people raising red flags are racist, white conservatives, that person should read Olivia Reingold's article about a group of black Democrats suing Chicago. These people are outraged that the needs of black Chicagoans are being ignored in favor of illegal immigrants. As Rick pointed out earlier today, the issue is causing internecine fighting even among Illnois' politicos.

Do I think the Democrats want a civil war? Not particularly. Then again, we are talking about 21st-century Democrats, and there are not enough Magic 8 Balls in the world to predict how far they will go to maintain power. If one is sufficiently Machiavellian, one set of means is just as effective as another to reach the justified end.

That being said, the Democrat party is made up of opportunists. A showdown in Texas would provide the Biden administration and its handlers with the perfect scenario in which they could ramp up the rhetoric, issue new executive orders, and find innovative ways to steamroll the American people, not to mention keep the borders open.