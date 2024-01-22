SHOCKER: Supreme Court Sides With Biden Admin on Texas Border Case

Paula Bolyard | 4:10 PM on January 22, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

In a split decision on Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that Border Control agents can continue to cut razor wire that Texas officials installed on the U.S.-Mexico border in response to President Joe Biden's border crisis while the case proceeds. In Homeland Security et al. v. Texas, the Court ruled 5-4 to grant an emergency appeal by the Biden administration to reverse an injunction from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and allow feds to cut the concertina wire along a 30-mile section of the Rio Grande River near the border city of Eagle Pass: 

Advertisement

The application to vacate injunction presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is granted. The December 19, 2023 order of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, case No. 23-50869, is vacated.

Justice Thomas, Justice Alito, Justice Gorsuch, and Justice Kavanaugh would deny the application to vacate injunction.

Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett sided with the liberal wing of the court, which did not explain its decision. 

Fox News' Bill Melugin wrote on Twitter: 

The majority of the razor wire is deployed in the Shelby Park area of Eagle Pass - city owned property that the state of TX recently seized control of with armed soldiers - and kicked the federal government out.In order to remove the wire, TX has to allow Border Patrol back in. If they refuse - what happens? This is potentially setting up a significant state vs federal showdown if push comes to shove.

Advertisement

The Biden administration said in court papers that the razor wire impedes Border Patrol officials' efforts to rescue illegal immigrants who run into trouble crossing the border, which is now wide open thanks to this ruling. 

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) wrote on Twitter: "I support Texas continuing to take all steps necessary to secure the border & force an end to the flow. All members of TX Congressional delegation should oppose to [sic] any funding to DHS or any other entity facilitating this brazen violation of the security & welfare of Texans."

This is a developing story.

Paula Bolyard

Paula Bolyard is the editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter/X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: BORDER

Recommended

Republicans Recovered More Than 100 Encrypted Jan. 6 Files, but There's a Catch Stephen Green
Some Solid Advice for Trump From His Former Press Secretary Matt Margolis
The Cicadapocalypse Is the Next Thing to End the World Stephen Green
BREAKING: Judge Unseals Records in Nathan Wade Divorce Case Chris Queen
The Morning Briefing: Democrats Say (and Do) the Dumbest Things Chris Queen
Here Comes the Houthi War (and How Biden Will Screw It Up) Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Tucker Carlson Claims Government Planted Pipe Bombs at Capitol on January 6
WATCH: James O’Keefe vs. Southern Border NGOs Allegedly Involved in Human Trafficking
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement