The Culture of Chaos

The assembly was in confusion: Some were shouting one thing, some another. Most of the people did not even know why they were there. - Acts 19:32

Since October, the comparisons between current events and the rise of the Third Reich have been numerous. And with good reason. Such events have been predicted by pundits for more than a decade. We see in the United States a mirroring of the Weimar Republic. The surveillance state has been firmly cemented into place, and our college students have risen to fill the roles of modern-day Brownshirts. The West is not only aping the descent of places like the Soviet Union, Cambodia, and China; it is also doing its level best to repeat the sins of the Nazi Party.

Advertisement

The odd thing is that Germany, prior to World Wars I and II, was a center of culture, art, and thought. Some of my favorite composers are German, and when I was studying for the ministry, it was a given that some of the world's best theologians came from the region. So, how did Germany transition from a center of culture and learning to a police state riddled with hatred, psychosis, and paranoia? That is a long story, but suffice it to say that evil actors took advantage of an unstable time and a depressed and angry people to create a nightmare that haunts us to this day.

We have the economic malaise and the anger. Our own government has driven many to the brink of poverty, and our media, colleges, and universities have done a yeoman's job of breeding hate and discontent. Few, if any of the people crowing about their hatred for Israel have the slightest understanding of the history of the region, and the race hustlers never tire in their efforts to divide us. Which is perhaps why a woman tried to burn down Martin Luther King, Jr.'s childhood home.

According to the Post Millennial, 26-year-old Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with second-degree arson. On Thursday, Henderson allegedly tried to set fire to King's birth home, which is managed by the National Parks Service. American Wire reports that visitors from Utah saw Henderson pouring gasoline on the porch of the home before grabbing a lighter to presumably set the porch alight. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center issued the statement below:

Advertisement

The King Center released a statement regarding the recent attempt to set fire to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birth home pic.twitter.com/q499vpzTji — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) December 8, 2023

Interestingly enough, Henderson is black. Yes. I know that had a white person done such a thing it would have made headlines for a week and would have been a prominent feature on Chyrons for a month afterward. But why would a black woman want to torch MLK's home? Is it because that King's message was not sufficiently anti-white for Henderson's taste? In his autobiography (dictated to Alex Haley), Malcolm X disparaged the participation of white people in the March on Washington. So that might be it. Or it may be that Henderson is a disturbed individual. Or it may be a combination of both.

Or maybe it is something else. Perhaps Henderson has been caught up in the existential angst that demands that anything that does not conform to one's personal tastes or prejudices must be destroyed. Whatever exists, be it a statue, a building, a book, a religion, or an idea, it must be destroyed. If this is the case, then Henderson has been caught up in the same bloody tide that fueled Stalin's Soviet Union, Mao's Red China, Pol Pot's Khmer Rouge, and Hitler's Germany. What we have is a cadre of people who are staging a revolution and they haven't the slightest idea why. Driven by emotion and ego, most people do not even know why they are there.