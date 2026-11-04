Battleground Michigan: El-Sayed Wins Senate Race

The Great Lakes State has been truly gutted by the commie-light policies of Governor "Stretchin' Gretchen" Whitmer. How did that translate into votes? Who knows!

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! Whitmer granted hundreds of millions of dollars to two Chinese communist companies to set up shop in Michigan. One of them, Gotion, was to build a plant in Green Charter Township. Locals responded by voting to replace their entire city government for green-lighting the project.

Here is what we know as of midnight on Election Day:

House Districts #1, #2, #4 and #5: the Republican incumbents are expected to win. #3 and #6 are expected to go to the Democrats.

Abdul El-Sayed vs. Mike Rogers: Senate Race



Update: Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has won the Senate race in Michigan, defeating Republican Mike Rogers.

Decision Desk HQ projects Abdul El-Sayed wins the MI US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 1:15 AM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/3rzJgHtluc https://t.co/ws4pK0zqGA — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

---------------------------------------------------------------

No one knows yet how this race will end. We have seen Democrats and the black community snub El-Sayed in the final days of the race.

🚨🇺🇸 MICHIGAN'S SENATE RACE IS ONE OF THE LAST BIG BATTLES TO WATCH TONIGHT With Democrats closing in on control of Senate and election models favoring them in the House, attention turns to Michigan. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed vs. Republican Mike Rogers. Can El-Sayed hold the seat for Democrats, or will Rogers pull off an upset? Writer: Naz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 4, 2026

But will that make a difference? It should.

🚨🇺🇸 MICHIGAN'S SENATE RACE IS ONE OF THE LAST BIG BATTLES TO WATCH TONIGHT With Democrats closing in on control of Senate and election models favoring them in the House, attention turns to Michigan. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed vs. Republican Mike Rogers. Can El-Sayed hold the seat for Democrats, or will Rogers pull off an upset? Writer: Naz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 4, 2026

I have heard "experts" say that Abdul El-Sayed is a political genius. Really? El-Sayed's campaign has told Haley Stevens to stay away from Sunday's UNITY RALLY. Stevens received 47.6% of the primary vote to El-Sayed's 48.4%. The event, planned by Debbie Dingell and James Clyburn, is for the party to unify around Abdul El-Sayed. (Yes, this should've happened days after the primary, not days before election day) And El-Sayed, the man asking Democrats to unify around him, has told the Democrat who received less than 1% fewer votes than he in the primary to stay away from the UNITY RALLY? Say what you will about Abdul El-Sayed. But please, stop telling me he's a political genius. — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 31, 2026

Advertisement

Jocelyn Benson vs. John James: Gubernatorial Race

Shockingly, it appears Michigan has voted for four more years of communisn by electing Jocelyn Benson to rule as the next governor of Michigan.

🚨 Democrat Jocelyn Benson has been elected GOVERNOR OF MICHIGAN over Republican John James Michigan gets 4 more years of failure. https://t.co/cAXgirNUaR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 4, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining PJ Media VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.