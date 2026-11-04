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Battleground Michigan: El-Sayed Wins Senate Race

Kevin Downey Jr. Follow @kdjradioshow
Nov 04, 2026 12:27 AM
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Battleground Michigan: El-Sayed Wins Senate Race
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Great Lakes State has been truly gutted by the commie-light policies of Governor "Stretchin' Gretchen" Whitmer. How did that translate into votes? Who knows!

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FACT-O-RAMA! Whitmer granted hundreds of millions of dollars to two Chinese communist companies to set up shop in Michigan. One of them, Gotion, was to build a plant in Green Charter Township. Locals responded by voting to replace their entire city government for green-lighting the project.

Here is what we know as of midnight on Election Day:

House Districts #1, #2, #4 and #5: the Republican incumbents are expected to win. #3 and #6 are expected to go to the Democrats.

Abdul El-Sayed vs. Mike Rogers: Senate Race


Update: Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has won the Senate race in Michigan, defeating Republican Mike Rogers.

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No one knows yet how this race will end. We have seen Democrats and the black community snub El-Sayed in the final days of the race.

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But will that make a difference? It should.

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Jocelyn Benson vs. John James: Gubernatorial Race

Shockingly, it appears Michigan has voted for four more years of communisn by electing Jocelyn Benson to rule as the next governor of Michigan.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining PJ Media VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GRETCHEN WHITMER

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