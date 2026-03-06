Spy Hard With a Vengeance: Biden Let 30,000 Potential Enemy Spooks Tour Our Biolabs

The New York Post is exclusively reporting that the Biden administration allowed tens of thousands of Chinese, Iranian, and Russian nationals to visit our biolabs. It's hard to call them "spies" when they were actually granted access to our laboratories by the Joe Biden administration, but at least one senator is calling it a potential for espionage.

According to the office of Sen. Jodi Ernst (R-Iowa), roughly 40,000 nationals were invited to take a peek at some of our 17 biolabs around the nation, and most of the possible spooks are from countries we consider to be enemies, including 304 visits from Iranian nationals, 1,608 from Russia, and a staggering 28,028 from China.

"While Iran’s regime chanted ‘Death to America,’ the Biden administration rolled out the red carpet for Iranian foreign nationals to enter our National Labs, Ernst quipped to the New York Post. "They also gave entry to thousands of Chinese nationals and hundreds of Russians, who could then access and potentially steal American research."

Ernst had more to say.

"After COVID-19, we should have learned our lesson about trusting Communist China’s scientists,” Ernst told The NY Post back in 2024. “We know our adversaries run sophisticated espionage programs to steal research; we do not need to invite them in," Ernst railed. She was right.

According to data prepared by the Department of Energy’s Foreign Access Central Tracking System (FACTS) database, the visits took place between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2024, when Joe Biden was serving as the fifth-columnist-in-chief. Some visits lasted hours, others went on for months.

And for those moles who felt like working from home, the Biden administration, astonishingly, offered remote access to our labs.

FACT-O-RAMA! Some estimates show that the United States loses $600 billion per year due to China stealing our intellectual properties.

The obvious first question a patriotic American might ask is "WTF? Why would then-President Joe Biden allow our three biggest adversaries free and easy access to our biolabs?"

Here is a possibility: after receiving millions of dollars in Chinese bribes, Biden was doing what his Beijing bromancers told him to do, opening up the biolabs to our enemies. Now seems like a serendipitously good time to remind you that Biden let an unknown number of Chinese spy balloons circumnavigate our saccharinely friendly skies.

🚨 #BREAKING: FISHERMEN INTERCEPT POSSIBLE CHINESE SPY BALLOON OFF THE COAST OF ALASKA



Sen. Ernst has been highlighting this absurd notion of allowing our enemies to spy on our biolabs since 2024. Unfortunately, she is not running for re-election. Who, if anyone, will take up the helm against inviting our enemies into our biolabs? No one knows.

We can't rely on our government to do everything (or anything...). We can trust only ourselves to fight for our nation.

