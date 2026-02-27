This Is Not a Drill: China Is Building a Base in Canada (and Possibly the Catskills)

Kevin Downey Jr. | 3:53 PM on February 27, 2026
Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP

As we are distracted, fecklessly try to convince the liberal mental bellyflops on Facebook that, anyway they slice it, Trump wasn't one of Jeffrey Epstein's pedos, the Chinese are taking advantage of our botheration and have been creating, quite successfully, a forward operating base (FOB) in Canada, and it's less than 500 miles from the United States. Even worse, I have a sneaking suspicion that the Canadian government is in on the commie caper to hand Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) over to the filthy Chinese communists who seek to, with Islam, take over the world.

For those of us who did not grow up in Detroit near the Windsor border (the Detroit River) with an alcoholic, French Canadian grandmother, demanding her first cocktail the very moment the clock struck noon every day, here are some fun-filled facts about Canada that may help with this article:

  • There are ten provinces in Canada, and P.E.I. is one of them. Canada also has three territories: Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut.
  • P.E.I. is made up of only 1.4 million acres and is by far the smallest province. It is located near Nova Scotia, on Canada's east coast.
  • P.E.I. is about 250 air miles away from Maine.
  • "Ma petite tête carrée, va préparer un Highball pour ta charmante grand-mère," roughly translates to "My little English speaker, go make your beautiful grandmother a Highball."

FAIT-DU-RAMA! I was recruited and trained to make moi mamie's Highballs when I was six years old. Her "secret" recipe: one ice cube in a tiny, orange juice glass from the 1960s, a shot of Kessler's whiskey, fill the rest with Canada Dry ginger ale. WARNING: NEVER drink Mamie's ginger ale. #SacreBleu!

Money laundering, corruption, and elite capture

The plan to hand over a Canadian island, nay, a province, to the Chinese communists seems absurd, but Canadian investigators have found that Chinese monks and nuns from a Taiwan-based, China-trained group called Bliss and Wisdom have secured P.E.I. as a toehold for the Mandarin mandarins of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). China is now using P.E.I. as a hub for, among other things, money laundering and fiscal skullduggery through "elite capture."  

FACT-O-RAMA! "Elite capture" is a situation where a small number of wealthy, powerful people take over a locality and, through corruption, steal any and all of the resources meant for the locals, to further enrich or empower themselves.

Canadian Investigators have discovered that the monks and nuns have come to P.E.I through Canada's "Provincial Nominee Program," which was created, allegedly, to bring talented, specialty workers to Canada.

Here is a list of workers that P.E.I is currently looking for. Most of the offerings seem to be for fairly unskilled laborers. I don't see a calling for Chinese monks and nuns.

The monks of P.E.I. have set up a mafia-like web of shady corporations, so following their chicanery hasn't been easy.  

Foreigners are allowed to own no more than five acres of Canadian soil per person, but the monks and nuns of Bliss and Wisdom have, despite their vow of poverty, thus far accumulated 17,000 acres of the island and about $500 million in assets. The aforementioned authors allege that the monks and nuns are purchasing and/or building enough housing on P.E.I. to house thousands more people.

Chinese "investors" have also been buying Canadian farmland for years, to the point that the Canadian government has taken notice or is at least pretending to.

FACT-O-RAMA! Bliss and Wisdom is a Buddhist outfit that Master Zhen-Ru rules. She is unordained and not recognized by the Dalai Lama.

More sinisterly, some believe P.E.I. is being used as a FOB for the Chinese Communist Party, specifically, former Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigator Garry Clement, and former Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) intelligence officer Michel Juneau-Katsuya, who co-authored the 2025 book, Canada Under Siege: How P.E.I. Became a Forward Operating Base for the Chinese Communist Party.

China can't just take over a Canadian province without some inside help.

A P.E.I. regulatory commission was sent to investigate the Bliss and Wisdom land purchases in 2018, but when ordered to produce their report, they admitted they did no investigation. Who stopped them, and why, is up for debate.

The RCMP claims they've launched investigations into Bliss and Wisdom before but found nothing. Oddly, these alleged investigations were unknown to the public

The RCMP also rode horses through throngs of peaceful Canadian protesters during China's COVID codswallop era, trampling a woman with a walker, so personally, I don't trust them.

FACT-O-RAMA! The same Chinese monks gobbling up property on P.E.I purchased a 240-acre wellness resort in New York's Catskill Mountains called Honor’s Haven Retreat and Conference Center, formerly known as the Fallsview Resort Hotel.

Hold on, it's "aboot" to get way worse.

SZECHUAN FIRE-O-RAMA! Canada is now recruiting trained military personnel from "any nation," and "any nation" includes China.

What have we learned?

We have learned that a group of alleged Buddhists calling their monastery Bliss and Wisdom, with links to the CCP, is buying land on Canada's Prince Edward Island, through what appears to be unscrupulous means. They have also purchased a 240-acre "resort" in the Catskill Mountains.

Local Canadian authorities and police claimed that they investigated Bliss and Wisdom several times, without telling the public, but found nothing. A regulatory commission claims they launched an investigation, when the results of their inquiry we subpoened, they admitted the investigation never took place.

Online scuttlebutt shows that Canadians believe that the monastery may build its own private hospitals and police stations.

     Related: Why Do the Chinese Commies Have Their Own Police Station in New York?

FACT-O-RAMA! China has roughly 54 secret police stations in 30 countries.

China has a spy station in Cuba. We would be dolts to believe the CCP isn't considering moving surveillance equipment, and perhaps even military firepower, 250 miles northwest of our border, or to the Catskills. I suspect China may have military muscle in Cuba, too, but that's just a guess based on the fact that communists are soulless, truculent, anti-human stains on humanity, and underestimating their intentions would be suicidal.

I need a drink. Thank God — and Mamie  —  I know how to make a decent Highball.

China has assets in Cuba, Canada, and possibly New York State. What could go wrong? everything.

