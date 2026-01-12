I keep a mental "reality rating" of friends and cohorts when it comes to political accuracy. People, mostly libstanks, like to vomitously spew out political "facts" they believe to be true, which a 30-second web search will usually prove false.

Today, when a member of a cohort with a "reality rating" of 0% (she hasn't been right even once) gleefully asked me if I had heard that Elon Musk's Grok AI was churning out nude pictures of celebrities and even kids, I honestly said I had not heard this "fact." But I knew one thing for sure: It's a lie. I was right.

FACT-O-RAMA! This woman also told me she "heard" Elon's grandparents were Nazis, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wants to overturn gay marriage, and President Donald Trump is "definitely" an Epstein Island pedo. I used to enjoy crushing her desperate desire for a political "W." What I could never figure out about her and so many other far-left forty-eighters is how they can be wrong nearly every time and never question the news sites feeding them a never-ending buffet of codswallop.

So where did she hear the "news" that Grok was churning out illegal "pornography"? The usual suspects.

I believe it started with Reuters and this headline: "Elon Musk's Grok AI floods X with sexualized photos of women and minors."

Let me give you a little inside baseball when it comes to liberal news outlets writing headlines: reality is an option. Also, the clowns at Reuters know that people frequently never read beyond the headlines. And for those who do, Reuters offers a "summary" of the story. I added the italics:

Elon Musk's Grok is generating non-consenting sexualized images of women and minors

Politicians in France ask prosecutors to investigate; India demands answers

Experts have long warned Grok owner xAI about potential misuses of AI-generated content

If a MAGA-hating liberal were just to read the headline and summary, zhe/zher would likely think the following:

Elon's AI is guilty of producing illegal, illicit photos of women and kids.

France is looking at criminal proceedings against Elon, and India isn't happy at all.

Elon KNEW this was happening as he had been "long warned" about such atrocities, but obviously did nothing, because he is a BAD MAN.

In other words, Elon is allowing his Grok to make porn pics, including pedo porn, and the world is upset that he won't stop.

REALITY CHECK

A Brazilian musician no one has heard of, Julie Yukari, posted a picture of herself in a dress on her Twitter/X profile. Someone asked Grok to change the photo to show her in a bikini, which it did. That's when the feculence hit the ceiling fan, sort of, but not really.

SAD-O-RAMA! Yukari has a staggering 25 monthly listeners on Spotify. Ray Stevens, best know for his 1970s whacky hit song "The Streak," has 219,668 monthly listeners.

REALITY CHECK, Part II: The headline said Grok "flooded" the internet with "sexualized images." But when one bothers to read the claptrap disguised as journalism, we learn that Grok generated people in bikinis 21 times. Oops, make that 20; one of the "sexualized" photos is of a monkey in a bikini. Another AI-generated bikini clip was of a dancing Elon:

Made with grok imagine.



Elon dancing in a bikini.



Enjoy @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/oCOj38KUM5 — Just your average MAGA patriot (@ScottBornAgain) January 10, 2026

Grok was asked a whopping 102 times in 10 minutes, during the middle of the day on Friday in the Eastern time zone, to replace clothing with a bikini.

FACT-O-RAMA! Twitter/X has roughly 557 million active users. P.S. There is a realllllly good chance that more than 102 people are reading this article right now.

Don't quote me on this, because the percentage calculator couldn't quite handle the job, but 102 seems to be about .00000018312387791741% of the 557 million Twitter/X users.

Reuters also reported that Grok has made sexualized pictures of children, but offered no evidence. X's owner, xAI, claimed these are "legacy media lies." And if by "sexualized pictures of kids" they mean young girls in bikinis, then someone needs to arrest every website selling tween bikinis.

So why would India "demand answers," and France get their baguettes in a bundle, over a singer no one has heard of having her body replaced in a picture by another woman wearing a bikini? Because, as planned by the Operation Mockingbird media muckrakers, other lefty propaganda mills jumped on the bandwagon and spread the lies far and wide. The myth of a "flood" of AI-created, non-consenting, sexualized photos is now on every cheeseball lefty "news" site.

To what end, you ask?

The troglodytes on the left hate free speech and are targeting Twitter/X for providing just that, and this is the excuse they will use to end Twitter/X in their countries.

The UK has kicked its replacement plan into full gear, and its leaders, like Prime Minister Keir Starm, can't have their citizens subjects knowing the truth. Watch them use this flapdoodle to ban Twitter/X.

Starmer has already called these bikini pics "disgusting and unlawful" and has, as you've likely gathered, launched an "investigation."

Britain's media regulator launched an investigation into Elon Musk's X on Monday over concerns its Grok AI chatbot was creating sexually intimate deepfake images in violation of its duty to protect people in the UK from illegal content. - Yet another Reuters article

Malaysia and Indonesia have already blocked Grok. I have a sneaking suspicion Twitter/X is next on the chopping block.

France and the European Union are also conducting their own "investigations" and have gone so far as to mention a possible two-year stint in prison for whoever is behind the crimes.

The semi-human horse apples at Politico turned their Pravda knob to 11 with this headline: "France to investigate deepfakes of women stripped naked by Grok." Even Reuters didn't pretend full nudity was an issue, though they strongly hinted at it. Nudity was never an issue...until Politico falsely decided to toss that word into the mix.

Grok claims it has never produced nude pictures of any kind, or at least it did when I submitted a picture of my fiancée and me and asked it to take off our clothes:

I asked Grok to remove the clothing of @JessEffingC and myself and got yelled at: pic.twitter.com/uFSyrBAA53 — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) January 12, 2026

Make no mistake, this is an attempt to deprive people throughout the world of free speech.

What have we learned?

Operation Mockingbird, which very likely asked Grok to replace Yukari's body with one wearing a bikini, is pretending that women in bathing suits are "sexualized images," and is using this as an excuse to thwart free speech.

Now is a good time to remind everyone that AI can't possibly remove clothing and reveal the actual body of the person in the photo.

Free speech is essential to living free, and the globalists are clearly trying take that away from us. FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT back while you can.

