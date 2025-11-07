All Abhor! Why Are the Dems Such Nasty, Hateful Little Milksops

There are plenty of motivations in life: hunger, fear, love, and many more, but the fuel Democrats seem to prefer most is hatred. And their gas tanks are full.

How did they get this way? They were likely recruited by communists who know the secrets of how to disenfranchise malcontents and mobilize them to do whatever they are told to do, up to and including genocide, which is their true goal.

FACT-O-RAMA! In his book, Autobiography of a Recovering Skinhead, author Frank Meeink disclosed that, as a skinhead, he would recruit young people who were weak, picked on, and unwilling to fight back against bullies. He would get them to tap into their inner rage and turn them into violent thugs.

The Democrats have been exuding demonic levels of hatred since Donald Trump clown-slapped Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. "Assassination culture" flows through the party of "tolerance" like Schlitz at a frat house.

We've seen dozens of people, including teachers, mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk, frequently in view of their students who idolized Kirk.

This guy cheered after Charlie Kirk was assassinated. I have no words left 😡 pic.twitter.com/I2nWvTyLKG — Lucy (@TheLucyShow1) September 11, 2025

The brainless Democrats celebrating Charlie's murder likely never hear a word he said. They just knew he was a conservative Christian, and thereby — according to almost every elected Democrat across the fruited plain — a fascist, Nazi, this-o-phobe and that-o-phobe. This is a standard communist tactic:

G. Edward Griffin reads the 1943 directive that Communist Party HQ issued to American communists on the plan to discredit all who oppose them. How this agenda still echoes 82 years later will chill you to your bones. pic.twitter.com/sqyMYeD8q2 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 9, 2025

The Democrats are in the business of hatred, and business is booming.

Have you wondered why a bunch of crusty, old hippies have come out of The Villages to spit on Teslas and don stupid costumes in "protest?" Psychology Today has a clue:

A new study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology suggests that people who harbor ‘collective hate’ (hatred towards a group, an institution, or an abstract concept) can sometimes translate it into a sense of meaning in life that motivates them to confront their object of hate.

No Kings Phoenix. If you didn’t participle in a protest this weekend, thank the good Lord that He gave you the grace and wisdom to resist being this stupid. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Kwuvr7ugc4 — Zero Tolerance Policy 🇺🇸 (@ThoughtCrimes80) October 20, 2025

New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, and New Jersey's soon-to-be governor Mikie Sherrill all evoked "GET Trump" hatred while hate-campaigning, and they all won.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Democrats like to demonize and then dehumanize their political enemies, typically by declaring them guilty of some form of phantom "bigotry." This not only makes it more likely that one of their loons will shoot us, but it also allows them to celebrate our murders.

Virginia just elected Jay Jones, a so-called man who claimed he'd like to see his political opponent die, as well as her "fascist" kids, and would even urinate on their graves. Far left universities, Columbia, Harvard, and Yale, all but allowed Marxist animals to take over the campuses and terrorize Jewish students.

Now is when things get even saucier. Though 48% of Democrats believe assassinating Elon Musk was at least "somewhat acceptable" after he threw a Roman salute to a crowd, I am unable to find a similar poll involving Graham Platner, who is running to be the Democratic senatorial candidate for Maine, who:

Hates cops;

Believes rape victims should take "personal responsibility" after being assaulted;

Had a huge Nazi Totenkopf tattoo on his chest, which he recently allegedly covered;

Is a filthy communist.

Platner claims that his Nazi tattoo has strengthened his campaign, which isn't surprising considering how mephitic the Democrat antisemite yobbos have become. Even more terrifying, Platner is only trailing his opponent, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, by five measly points.

FASCIST-O-RAMA! Hitler's infamous 3rd SS Panzer Division, known for its brutality and war crimes, used the Totenkopf (death's head) symbol.

How did we get here?

Decades ago, the Soviets decided that the kulaks, a group of fairly well-to-do farmers who lived autonomously — and didn't want to hand over their harvests to the government — had to die. But how can you get millions of people to sign on to genocide? You tell them they are "oppressed" and then designate your target group as the "oppressors." Then you sit back and watch the hatred bloom. Violence is the next logical step. Jordan Peterson explains it well:

What's next?

I suspect the political forecast calls for violence with a chance of genocide. I suspect another assassination attempt is nigh.

My advice? Buy ammo and keep yer powder dry. The communists know a violent fight is necessary to topple our republic and are doing everything in their tiny, impish hands to make it happen. Stashing some food — and perhaps a few bottles of patriotic Spy Trail Distillery bourbon — named after George Washington's famous Revolutionary War spy ring — isn't a bad idea either. Otherwise, the only way your grandkids will be able to see the Statue of Liberty is by scuba diving into New York Harbor.

"KDJ, is all lost? Is there something, anything we can do?"

I'm glad you asked.

