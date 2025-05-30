Are We Not Men? The De-Evolution and Death of Western Civilization

Over the centuries, the European town of Strasbourg was part of France, and occasionally Germany, depending on how "industrious" the Germans were feeling, and how militarily prepared —or not—the French were at the time.

By 1349, the inhabitants of Strasbourg waited, terrified, for "the plague" to hit their town. But unlike other cities, the town's leaders decided on a more vatic approach to the forthcoming "black death." They'd nip it in the bud, and what better way to do that than to build a massive pyre and burn the city's 2,000 Jews to death, largely at the behest of a non-Jewish mob?

FACT-O-RAMA! The plague eventually hit Strasbourg and wiped out roughly 50% of the town.

This wasn't the first or last attack on the world's Jewry.

The Nazi-led Holocaust of the last century saw the systematic genocide of roughly six million Jews throughout Europe.

TATSACHE-O-RAMA! Hitler attended his first Nazi meeting on September 19, 1919. Within 14 years, he would be in control of the party—and Germany—and the Holocaust would begin shortly thereafter.

Today, there are roughly 272,000 Jewish survivors of the Holocaust still alive (a former landlord in Brooklyn showed me his concentration camp tattoo number). Living examples of Nazi savagery and their stories are easy to find because it didn't happen that long ago. One would think humanity would now, after centuries of violent antisemitism, be above and beyond terrorizing people because of their religion.

Roll the tape:

Religion isn't the only reason to want to wipe out a group of people. Anti-white hatred is also becoming quite hip with the globalists.

Look at the size of this honky-hating crowd:

You may be thinking, "KDJ, this cracker-phobia is only in South Africa. We white people in the U.S. are safe from this sort of bigotry."

Roll more tape!

In May 2021, Joe Biden decided that non-white restaurateurs would receive COVID-19 relief funds first.

President Biden has spoken out often, eloquently and passionately against the “ugly poison” of discrimination and racism in our government. So a ruling by a federal district court in Texas this week was particularly jarring: Judge Reed O’Connor found that the Biden administration engaged in systemic gender and race discrimination to implement COVID-19 relief for American restaurants. Café owner Philip Greer had claimed in a lawsuit against the Small Business Administration (SBA) that, while white, he needs the same rescue as minority restaurateurs under the newly enacted American Rescue Plan Act.

And despite the cries of "racism," Gropey Joe decided minorities, not the sickest Americans, would have the first crack at COVID medications.

New York's commie governor, Kathy Hochul, also decided that skin color, not illness, would determine who did and did not get crucial COVID medications.

PINKO-RAMA! The Pravda press prags went so far as to suggest that white people are bad for the climate!

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) also apparently assumed that COVID was "racist" and stated the following (the first line shows us why they think they can institute racist rules):

Long-standing systemic health and social inequities have put various groups of people at increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19, including many people from certain racial and ethnic minority groups and people with disabilities. Studies have shown people from racial and ethnic minority groups are also dying from COVID-19 at younger ages. People in minority groups are often younger when they develop chronic medical conditions and may be more likely to have more than one condition. People with disabilities are more likely than those without disabilities to have chronic health conditions, live in congregate settings, and face more barriers to healthcare. Studies have shown that some people with certain disabilities are more likely to get COVID-19 and have worse outcomes.



It appears we are no longer welcome in the civilization that we built. Now what?

As I see it, our options are:

Follow the British and meekly walk into our own extinction to prove how "not racist" we are

Stand up and get loud

FACT-O-RAMA! The globalists have conditioned us to be afraid of being called a "racist." They don't care to stop racism; rather, they rely on it. Instilling within us the fear of being called "racist" is nothing more than a Marxist attempt to control us.

Despite the horrid lessons of the Nazis and communists in the 20th century, we as a civilization appear to be devolving. It's been 676 years since a violent, hateful mob threw 2,000 Jews into a Strasbourg fire pit (other towns throughout Europe did the same), ostensibly to ward off the "Black Death," and we are yet again witnessing a worldwide pogrom against Jews, the likes of which we haven't seen since WWII. White people may be next in their sights.

What have we learned?

When the jihadis say "First the Saturday people, then the Sunday people," they're referring to wiping out Jews first, then Christians. When your enemy tells you their intentions, believe them.

Check out what PJ Media's own Robert Spencer, who probably knows more about jihad than the Prophet Mohammad himself, wrote:

Here is a story that neatly encapsulates the threat that the West faces and the weakness of its response to that threat. In Germany, a vociferous critic of jihad violence and Sharia oppression of women and others, Michael Stürzenberger, was stabbed several months ago by a jihadi precisely because of his opposition to those evils. Now, a German court has added insult to injury, convicting Stürzenberger of “incitement to hatred” and fining him €3,600 ($3,800). So it has come to this: what the jihadi began, the German government is now continuing. What will be the effects of this on the freedom of speech in Germany? That’s obvious: if this continues, Germany is dead as a free society.

This one is important too:

Staying peaceful is important, but remaining silent will lead to our extinction.

Don't be afraid to be called a name because you dared to stand up for yourself, your family, and the civilization our forefathers created.

Ready to fight back yet?

