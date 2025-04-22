The Morning Briefing: I Love the Smell of a COVID Reckoning in the Morning

Dear Kruiser friends,

I swear Kruiser is fine. He could be back tomorrow. In fact, if I were a betting man, I would wager a crisp $5 note that he will indeed return for the Wednesday Morning Briefing, but then again, I also believed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo would never be punished for his actions during the COVID scheme.

Nothing steams my clams like unpunished tyranny, and the Democrats seem to have gotten away with a lot during the COVID scamdemic. Some got away with much more than just locking us down, closing our businesses, and putting the bat chute on society as we know it. Some tyrants prospered.

FACT-O-RAMA! Despite being a fountain of garbage "science," Fauci's net worth almost doubled from $7.6 million to roughly $15 million from 2019-2023.

Watch Anthony, "I am science" (fiction), gloat that he has nothing to hide:

WATCH: Anthony Fauci tells Fox’s Neil Cavuto why he’s stepping down: "I have nothing to hide, and I can defend everything I've done and every decision I've made." pic.twitter.com/9yjQuYE2ms — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 23, 2022

If I wanted to be petty, I could mention some of the times Fauci got it wrong, such as on masks, vaccines, and cruise ship vacations during the COVID-19 days or even how he tried to suppress the lab-leak theory that almost everyone now realizes was a hoax.

RELATED DESPOTISM: Three Years of COVID Democrat Tyranny That We Should Never Forget

Fauci dutifully went to war against the dirt-cheap medicine called ivermectin. What good is a worldwide pandemic if the pharmaceutical-industrial complex can't line their pockets with money from a COVID vaccine that worked so well that by April 2022, more vaccinated people were dying of the "bat stew flu" than we filthy, recalcitrant unvaccinated animals?

Those of us who didn't take the shot were, at the time, being called "granny killers." We were barred from buying a cup of coffee in public without a "vax passport." Many people, including first responders, were fired. Families broke apart because some members foolishly followed Fauci's "science."

Did Fauci's flunkies at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) forget to tell Dr. Demetia that they knew by April 2021 that ivermectin works brilliantly against COVID?

Meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of ivermectin in COVID-19 have found large, statistically significant reductions in mortality, time to clinical recovery, and time to viral clearance. Furthermore, results from numerous controlled prophylaxis trials report significantly reduced risks of contracting COVID-19 with the regular use of ivermectin. Finally, the many examples of ivermectin distribution campaigns leading to rapid population-wide decreases in morbidity and mortality indicate that an oral agent effective in all phases of COVID-19 has been identified.

I want Fauci to go to jail, but COVID justice is like chess—you have to get some pawns before you take down the king.

That's where then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo comes in. Cuomo signed off on sending 10,000-15,000 COVID-sick seniors back into their nursing homes. He was warned that thousands would die, but he did it anyway, then lied about it—several times.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has finally referred Cuomo to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for lies he allegedly told to Congress. Check out this dee-licious press release from Monday:

Andrew Cuomo is a man with a history of corruption and deceit, now caught red-handed lying to Congress during the Select Subcommittee’s investigation into the COVID-19 nursing home tragedy in New York. This wasn’t a slip-up—it was a calculated cover-up by a man seeking to shield himself from responsibility for the devastating loss of life in New York’s nursing homes. Let’s be clear: lying to Congress is a federal crime. Mr. Cuomo must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The House Oversight Committee is prepared to fully cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation into Andrew Cuomo’s actions and ensure he’s held to account.

Why would Cuomo send the doomed seniors back to their nursing homes, where they would obviously infect thousands more elderly people and sentence them to vile deaths, leaving their loved ones to weep goodbye on Zoom? Maybe because "Trump derangement syndrome."

Then-President Trump sent a Navy medical ship, the USS Comfort, to help Cuomo. New York City's mammoth Jacob Javits Convention Center was made into a makeshift hospital. Cuomo poo-pooed both. If he had used them, he might have saved lives, but to the Democrats, that would have given Trump a win. They are old anyway, right?

FACT-O-RAMA! PoliticFact's "Lie of the Year" for 2009 was Sarah Palin's suggestion that Democrats would one day decide if the elderly and handicapped should live or die. She was off by only 11 years.

From PolitiFact:

Her (Palin's) assertion — that the government would set up boards to determine whether seniors and the disabled were worthy of care — spread through newscasts, talk shows, blogs and town hall meetings. Opponents of health care legislation said it revealed the real goals of the Democratic proposals. Advocates for health reform said it showed the depths to which their opponents would sink. Still others scratched their heads and said, "Death panels? Really ?

Biden's DOJ decided Cuomo was clean. He snagged a cool $5.1 million for ghostwriting his own book about his "COVID leadership." It was a kick in the teeth to those who lost loved ones. That was then.

Yes, I am furious at how We the People were treated by our own government. I hate that Fauci, now in his 80s, might die before slipping on his own orange jumpsuit, but Cuomo is a great place to start.

America needs a COVID reckoning. Let this be the beginning.

Sic Semper tyrannus!

Alright, KDJ, relax. What else do you have for us?

How about a bunch of stories you should check out while you're taking care of your "morning bathroom business," where most of you surely sit as you read this.

Things I Look at When I Need a Break from all the Communism

A beaver doing what beavers do, but not where beavers usually do it!

This beaver was orphaned and rescued as a newborn,



Watch the incredible instinct to build a dam, even though it’s never seen it’s parents build one.



pic.twitter.com/7jrenQDphW — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 18, 2024

The Last "action figure" I hope you'll ever see because they are now ANNOYING.

The last time I looked, Democrat’s approval was down to 21%.

How long, with this kind of enthusiasm, before it falls to single digits??? pic.twitter.com/ym7WEfzlJg — John D (@jtd_gameon12) April 21, 2025

Me!

WHAT’S MAKING THESE PEOPLE SO CRAZY?



“I THINK THIS COUNTRY IS GOING TO EXPLODE SOMETIME THROUGH THE SUMMER!” - @KDJRadioShow and the hosts of @lfs6b talk about the uptick in anger and violence from the left. “We’re really close to crisis.”@slickricksports @rickdelgadorad pic.twitter.com/MHgWhaidH5 — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) April 18, 2025

This video is from our patriotic pals at Jokes and a Point. The leftists' idea of entertainment is a bunch of needy men dancing in dresses. You won't find that here, and you WILL laugh.

Ok, I'm done being Mr. Crankypants. Have a blessed and groovy day!

Now that I've got that whole "Detroit trailer park rage" out of me, let me tell you a secret I've NEVER written about:

KDJ WISDOM-O-RAMA! Do not look for reasons to fail, look for a plan to succeed.

Here's how we succeed: FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! And you can do that, now, today, even if you're still sitting on the commode.

FACT-O-RAMA! If you're STILL in the bathroom, you should consult a physician or cut down on tacos.

Nothing is stopping you from becoming a PJ Media VIP soldier RIGHT NOW.

The leftists hate when patriots become PJ Media VIP warriors because they LOSE CONTROL over us—and YOU.

Your big non-binary sibling wants PJ Media silenced. Why? They hate us cause they ain't us! Wha?!

We do not lie. We do not obey. Why? Because, like you, we are AMERICANS.

INSIDE INFO-RAMA! It's 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday. I bet Paula has a suh-WEET discount for you if you become a VIP member RIGHT NOW.

Join now by clicking HERE, and I am willing to bet my boss and editor, Paula Bolyard, will throw you a TASTY reason to join the homefront fight against tyranny. (My querida, Yessica, just poured—and smoked—a marvelous Manhattan for me, so I'll be up for a bit anyway.)

"Dear boss, do you have a discount for people who are fed up and want to stand up to the globalist toilet people RIGHT NOW?"

Benevolant Boss Lady response: Only for you, Kevin! Your readers can use the promo code FIGHT today for 60% off a VIP membership!

See! I KNEW IT!

Alright patriots. You know what to do! I'll see you on the field of glory.

KDJ