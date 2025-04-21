Elizabeth Warren Humiliates Herself Defending Biden's Mental Acuity: 'He Was on His Feet.'

During a recent appearance on the podcast “Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) found herself squirming under the weight of her own words as she tried — and failed — to defend past remarks about Joe Biden’s mental acuity. What unfolded was a meandering, painfully awkward exchange that exposed just how untenable the party line has become. Even the most loyal Democrats are struggling to maintain the illusion that Biden is still mentally sharp, and Warren’s stammering, half-hearted defense was nothing short of humiliating.

Fragoso began by zeroing in on Warren’s repeated defense of Biden’s mental fitness during his presidency.

“Do you regret saying that President Biden had a mental acuity, he had a sharpness to him? You said that up until July of last year,” he asked.

Warren, visibly cautious, responded, “I said what I believed to be true.”

But Fragoso pressed further, not letting her get away with a vague non-answer: “And he, you think he was as sharp as you?”

That’s when the wheels started to come off. There was a long pause, followed by a silent, nervous chuckle from Warren. She finally replied, “Um, I said I had not seen decline.” After another pause, she added, “And I hadn’t at that point.”

Fragoso wasn’t buying it. He followed up: “You did not see any decline from 2024 Joe Biden to 2021 Joe Biden?”

Warren stuck to her guns — barely. “Not when I said that. You know, the, uh, the — the thing is he… Look, he was sharp, he was on his feet. I saw him [at] live event[s], I had meetings with him a couple of times.”

But “on his feet” clearly wasn’t the answer Fragoso was looking for or one that inspired confidence, and he called her out on it.

“Senator, ‘on his feet’ is not praise,” he said. “‘He can speak in sentences’ is not praise.”

Warren, sounding increasingly deflated, conceded: “All right. Fair enough. Fair enough.”

Elizabeth Warren quietly concedes the bar for Biden’s mental fitness was just being “on his feet.” pic.twitter.com/8snGMXcJoo — Baste Records (@basterecords) April 21, 2025

The exchange was a train wreck in slow motion — a revealing look at how Democratic politicians are now tiptoeing around the glaring reality of Biden’s decline. What started as a softball interview quickly turned into an uncomfortable reckoning. And it wasn’t the host who looked rattled.

Warren’s hesitations, her reliance on limp qualifiers like “on his feet,” and her eventual capitulation to Fragoso’s blunt criticism exposed just how brittle the Democratic narrative around Biden’s fitness has become. For years, the party line was unwavering: Biden was sharp, steady, and fully capable of handling the demands of the presidency.

But Warren’s nervous chuckles and retreat into canned talking points told a different story — one of a party that’s spent years propping up a president they know is barely functioning. The mask slipped, and what emerged was the quiet desperation of a politician who realized she was caught in a cover-up.

For the GOP, this moment is a political gift. Warren’s flailing, awkward performance offers ready-made ammunition to hammer home what voters have already sensed — that the Democratic establishment spent years gaslighting the country about Biden’s condition, and it can’t hide from what it did.

