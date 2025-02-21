Trump, Vance, and Musk Go Where No Men Have Gone Before, and It's Hilarious

Wow, what a difference an election makes.

I spent four years waiting for Biden's Gestapo to kick in our door at 6 a.m. and haul our naked, (allegedly) trespassing a**es out of our apartment. Today, I wake up, grab my phone, and laugh like Nancy Pelosi at happy hour as I read about Trump's latest maneuver, most of which I never saw coming.

I never thought I'd see Trump take a blowtorch to the cultural Marxism being propagated by the left's most coddled victims, the nation's tiny collection of transgender people.

Trump is doing.... — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) February 21, 2025

FACT-O-RAMA! I also never thought someone would create a "pregnant man" emoji without being mocked into a secret forest hermitage, but here we are.

Four years ago, merely speaking ill of the transamabobs would get one booted from social media, not to mention a huge, permanent scar on one's environmental, and social governance (ESG) score.

PINKO-RAMA! Your ESG score was invented to ensure you remain obeisantly "green" and "woke." A failure to do so would result in our not being able to purchase basic necessities, like food. ESG is nothing more than a means to control us.

Trump has also declared war on the diversity, equity, and inclusivity (DEI) codswallop. If there are two things the left holds holy, it would be DEI and the transgender crew, which they use hand in glove to promote Marxism, all in the name of phantom virtue.

Trump 2024 is not like Trump in 2016.

Trump 2024 doesn't care about screeching Democrat harpies, and it seems like most Americans are on his side.

Trump released an executive order stating that men can no longer compete against women and shower naked with them afterward. When Maine defied that order, Trump suggested that the entire state may lose federal funding. Any lefty noise over the move was largely ignored by those of us who do not deny science.

It's amazing how numerous fugazi legal cases to bankrupt and imprison Trump, not to mention a couple of assassination attempts, have changed the man.

Trump has also taken swipes at the deep state's t-shirt sporting darling, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, going so far as to call him a "dictator." And America seems okay with that.

Trump has also gotten most of his people into positions of sweeping power, the latest of whom is Kash Patel.

PANIC-O-RAMA! Recent Washington D.C. Google searches include an abundance of swamp wigglers searching for a lawyer, wanting to know how to transfer money internationally, and how to "Hillary" their devices and clear them of any information that might be used against them.

Patel's new gig running the FBI is causing swamp fever and sending bog frogs into a panic.

Patel investigated the FBI's "Crossfire Hurricane" leg-pulling subterfuge, which was intended to remove Trump from office after his 2016 victory over Hillary. Patel knows where the bodies are buried, and there is no one better to drain the FBI muskeg.

Today, as Trump cleans house and wages war on the left's holiest cows, his approval rating is at 55%, the highest in his political career.

Trump isn't alone in his bada**ery.

Elon Musk is exposing swamp fraud faster than the reptiles can Google "how to roll over on Christopher Wray."

The New York Times says “Musk Asserts Without Proof That Bureaucracy Is Rife With Fraud.” Seriously? The GAO — under Biden — estimated last year that we are losing $233-$521 billion *per year* to fraud. Guys, it’s right there. Why do you continue with this… fraud? SMH pic.twitter.com/p2ceZhNLuQ — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 12, 2025

After just over a month, Musk has found billions of dollars in waste and fraud, including a $2 billion kiss for Georgia's favorite salad-dodging election loser, Stacey Abrams.

So Trump is dismantling the false god of transgenderism, and Musk is rooting out fraud like a truffle pig on Red Bull. Here comes JD Vance.

Vance said what no evil straight, white man could say a mere 365 days ago; he told Europe that mass migration is killing their nations and the U.S. as well.

Such "blasphemy" would have gotten him canceled if Kamala had won the November election (and possibly gotten him arrested). Today, people are finally becoming comfy stating some inconvenient truths about the reality of forced, mass migration: too many of the asylum seekers invaders are violent toward Westerners, many of whom have been brainwashed into accepting their own extermination at the hands of Islam and South American gang bangers.

Trump's grand slams are just getting started. Watch the swamp panic when Epstein's list comes out. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) is predicting a mass exodus of deep-state slimers as Musk continues to buzzsaw his way through a level of fraud that will shock us awake. Let the bourbon pour!

BREAKING: Rep. Tim Burchett says he thinks there’s a “paper trail” of money that was sent overseas that ended up back in the pockets of lawmakers in Washington D.C.



He said there will soon be a lot of retirements. pic.twitter.com/mKqGGFBRsI — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) February 17, 2025

Trump's Election Day victory wasn't the end of the fight against domestic and global communism. It merely gave us the ability to fight on, this time on the offensive.

Don't sit out this fight. There is too much on the line.

We sucked it up when men in dresses were allowed into the women's locker rooms. We watched helplessly as elderly prolifers were sent to federal prison for two years for saying a prayer at an abortion clinic as George Floyd anarchists did less time for burning a cop car.

You've been remarkably peaceful, and for that I commend you. Now let's get loud.

It's time to get into the fight, and you can do that quickly, easily, and cheaply.

The resistance starts with free speech. Once that is gone, true evil will reveal itself.

