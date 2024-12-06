As a Former New York City Liberal, Here Is What Daniel Penny Is Up Against

As a former New York City liberal, I can say that, were I on the jury, I would free Daniel Penny.

I moved to the Rotting Apple in 1986. In the next few years, crime would skyrocket under Mayor David Dinkins, with more than 2,000 New Yorkers getting murdered every year by the early 1990s.

I've been threatened and physically assaulted by three thugs members of a "youth group," who unintentionally taught me the Spanish word for f****t as they beat potato salad out of me.

I've been hit with projectiles, surrounded on a subway car by more thugs, and almost gay-bashed by three New Jersey jabronis referring to me as the English word for maricón.

I've ridden the train (the subway to you B&T types) at 4 a.m. and watched as thieves used razor blades to cut the pockets of sleeping drunks to snag their wallets. I used to turn down the volume on my Walkman cassette player (I told you I moved to NYC in 1986) to hear the plans of thugs who were looking at me suspiciously.

You name it; I've seen it.

Over the course of 20+ years, I've seen hundreds of filthy, homeless people, frequently barefoot and always desperate step onto a subway car and demand money.

FACT-O-RAMA! A typical crazy homeless person knows that he or she smells like Joe Biden's Depends diaper on a hot, Delaware beach in August. Their mere presence can be intimidating. Once they start screaming, throwing punches in the air at no one, or threatening to set fire to the subway if you don't give them a dollar, people panic and tend to flee outside to the next subway car. No one wants to risk a filthy person touching them, or worse, putting a finger in your child's mouth. There are few things a pyschotic person won't do to get their way.

Every New Yorker I know would acquit Penny for defending a subway full of people against a crazy homeless guy.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! A wacko homeless guy in NYC recently stabbed three people to death in just a few hours.

BREAKING: video shows today’s knife-wielding maniac putting on gloves and then preparing his knife before going on a murderous rampage.



2 men were brutally stabbed to death.



1 woman savagely stabbed, in critical condition.



This is Soros D.A. Alvin Bragg’s Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/4y5XD5aRyM — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) November 19, 2024

It is the New Yorkers I refuse to know I am worried about. The blue-haired wokesters living off of a trust fund concern me. The middle-aged, husbandless Karens who live safely in their doorman buildings and take cabs everywhere — the wealthy wouldn't deign to ride the subway — are also problematic.

The Operation Mockingbird Media morons are pretending the homeless man, Jordan Neely, was a "well-known Michael Jackson impersonator," and even found a decades-old picture to prove the point. They fail to mention he has a history of violence against strangers, and was considered one of NYC's top 50 crazy homeless individuals with an "urgent need for help."

I read that the apparatchik prosecuting Penny pushed for a slap on the wrist for a black man who beat an elderly Asian man to death. Rather than send the felon to prison, the prosecutor uttered the two most terrifying words to every thinking person in New York City: "restorative justice."

FACT-O-RAMA! You can read the ragged definition of restorative justice here, but in reality, it's a get-out-of-jail-and-responsibility card for certain criminals the Marxists want to keep out of the hoosegow.

I lived a block away from Morningside Park in Manhattan. I used to feed the turtles in the pond, but I knew the safe time was 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. After that, the park belonged to the boogeyman.

After a group of young, black teens kicked a gay man into a hospital's traumatic head injury unit while he was walking through Morningside Park, his friends held a protest and called not for jail for the teens who almost killed their friend but for restorative justice.

We’re at Morningside Park for a vigil honoring Bob Lederer, a long-time LGBT activist in ACT UP, who was attacked and beaten here. We’re incredibly inspired by his call for restorative justice in response to the violence he faced, instead of increased policing. #NYCAgainstHate pic.twitter.com/SRGpdjvGiP — Jews for Racial & Economic Justice (@JFREJNYC) May 9, 2019

Liberals are taught three things:

Crossing the street to avoid someone who looks like a threat is "racist" If he's a minority

Avoid discussing violent crime if the assailant is not white

Never prosecute a minority, even as your disabled friend learns again how to use a fork.

Everyone knew Morningside Park was dangerous, but Columbia University didn't tell its incoming freshmen back in 2019.

Tessa Majors, an avid feminist and social justice warrior, as well as a new freshman at Columbia-associated Barnard College, was brutally stabbed in the same park by three black teens.

INCONVENIENT TRUTH-O-RAMA! Columbia University, known recently for its antisemitic riots, has one of the worst crime and safety records in the U.S.

Rather than implement "police-focused, carceral approaches to public safety, especially given that children are primarily suspected of these crimes," the cries for restorative justice went up yet again. Fortunately for Majors, the crowd that showed up to mourn her murder was diverse.

My point is that Daniel Penny is fighting a wall of aggressive wokeness and Marxism.

Another fear I have for Penny is that Manhattan's District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, is a seething, salad-dodging Marxist. He's also a racist with the power to destroy lives.

He sent a Dominican man to jail for a few days after defending himself with a box cutter from a black attacker. The assailant died. The attacker's girlfriend stabbed the Dominican man but was never charged. After public pressure, the man was released.

Jordan Williams stabbed and killed a homeless man who punched his girlfriend. His charges were dropped.

A New York City grand jury refused to indict Jordan Williams for stabbing a subway-harasser to death. Daniel Penny put a subway-harasser in a restraint and is facing manslaughter. The black guy got off and the white marine is charged. pic.twitter.com/bD9YQ5a2ly — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) July 2, 2023

Penny is a former Marine. To the New York City liberal, there are few things worse than a straight, white military man.

If the jury convicts Penny, it should assume that no one will ever help someone in distress again. The days of thwarting an attempted daylight rape will be over. The inmates will run the asylum, and they won't be nice.

The Penny case is about more than one man's well-meaning actions in the face of danger. It's woke vs. sanity, Marxism vs. patriotism, us vs. them.

Every real New Yorker is pulling for him, but sadly, New York City is now Moscow on the Hudson. Communists are everywhere, and that may include the jury.

I suspect the jury will acquit on the manslaughter charge but may perhaps nail him for negligent homicide. Alvin Bragg has a long history of getting his political foes into the courtrooms of fellow communist judges and, if this happens, I fear Penny will see some jail time.

Penny needs just one jury member who has been attacked on the subway or doesn't want his/her daughter facing a crazy man on a subway platform alone at 3 a.m. I believe Penny can walk away from this if just one jury member is strong enough to stand up to the Marxism that has slimed its way into our judicial system, as Barack Obama recently mentioned when he chokingly gave away the Democrats' communist playbook.

BREAKING: At a “Democracy Forum,” Obama just criticized Republicans, accusing them of rigging elections and weaponizing the justice system.

pic.twitter.com/StO0lsm7H1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 6, 2024

