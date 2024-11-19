The Blue-Haired Marxist Demons Are on the Run

Rejoice, patriots! After four long years of Democratic Party tyranny, the good guys are almost back in power. All power.

It's been exactly two weeks since Trump shocked the world on Election Day when he and Republicans nationwide clown-slapped the pinkos with his historic victory, including keeping the House (though some dubious House races still haven't been called), winning the Senate, and snagging the popular vote. That's a clown-slap trifecta!

The pressure of Marxism has been lifted for now. But communism is a cancer, and cancer, like your neighbor's yippie Chihuahua, does not sleep.

The sally-bois of Antifa, with their bellies full of vegan "energy," and their faces covered by George Floyd tattoos, are regrouping as we celebrate.

We've seen some flare-up protests in all the usual toilet towns, like Chicago, Philly, and Portland, with at least one Soviet flag and the usual whiny signage about "fascism" and ending Israel's mythical occupation of Palestine.

FACT-O-RAMA! Please have your wealthy liberal friends go into their basements and tell their pale, protein-deprived, non-binary offspring that Israel withdrew its forces from Gaza in 2005.

The members of the narcissistic "resistance" have been entertaining us by kindly posting their crybaby meltdowns so that we can cheer on their agony.

As I've said before, the best way to treat communists is with mockery. It's their Kryptonite.

The only thing funnier than watching Mao-Maos post their delicious psychasthenias is when a comedy genius rises from the dust of the election and adds a musical background to their pain, like this guy:

ELECTION MELTDOWNS GO METAL. 🤘💀 This is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/GERAIbsDkB — ☆MemeAdictTX☆ (@MemeAdictTX) November 17, 2024

Now that we've had two weeks of bourbon and victory laps (again, I mean that figuratively, please don't drink and drive), it's time to keep the glorious rout going until the brainless street thugs have to go to Syria London to find a keffiyeh.

We can't let up on the progressives. Trump's victory isn't the end of the war on communism; it's just the beginning.

FACT-O-RAMA! If we'd lost this election, it would have been a knockout punch for the nation. The Democrats would have given illegal immigrants the right to vote, and we'd never have an honest election again. That is how close We the People came to losing our nation. Assuming the battle is over is exactly what the Stalinites want you to think. Now is the time to FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.

You stepped up and voted in an election, making it too big to rig. We defended ourselves from certain extinction. Now the offensive begins, which is necessary to weed out the enemy within. And we need to make serious advances in the next two years.

Today is a great day to run for every local office from dog catcher to drain commissioner.

FACT-O-RAMA! Duxbury, Vt., is the only town where you can actually run for dog catcher.

Here is a list of every office you can run for. Who knew your town had a "Cemetery Trustee?"

Most importantly, we need to chase the pro-pedo animals from our nation's school boards. If the progressives continue to control the schools, Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Marxism will continue to be poured into the heads of our children, who will grow up to vote away their freedoms unwittingly.

Imagine winning a seat as your local library manager and keeping kids from reading pornography, just as the Marxists want them to do.

Remember those pesky 45 goals of communism I mention every four hours? Running your local library would give you the power to help eliminate two of them from threatening your neighborhood.

24. Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and free press. 25. Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV.

You did your part on Election Day. Congratulations, and THANK YOU. But please don't think we are out of the Bolshie woods just yet. The nation needs you to stay in the fight until every last commie stain has been relegated into the dung heap from whence they came.

Our cities are still crawling with foreign, violent gangs, Chinese fentanyl, and illegal immigrants who live off of our taxes. Democrats and RINOs did this to us. We must show them the door.

You can start today, right now, from your phone or computer by fighting for the First Amendment to keep free speech alive.

