We Were Told This Couldn't Happen, but James O'Keefe Says 'Illegals Are Voting in Philly'

James O'Keefe strikes again!

Though Democrats have assured us that none of the millions of illegal immigrants they've illegally allowed into the U.S. can vote, it appears they are doing just that, according to O'Keefe.

Philadelphia City Commissioners' Office Tells Non-Citizens They Can Vote if They Are Philly Residents; NGO 'Ceiba' Across the Street Sends Non-Citizen Voter with an 'ITIN' pic.twitter.com/NhuEEIWV7V — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2024

Across the street from the Philadelphia City Commissioner's office on 5th Street in North Philadelphia is a non-governmental organization (NGO) telling our replacements how to break yet another law and cast a vote.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! One-hundred ninety-eight Democrats and some quisling RINOs voted against the SAVE Act, which would have called for proof of citizenship to vote.

Milton Jamerson, an election and voter registration clerk from the Philadelphia City Commissioner's Office, admitted to an OMG undercover reporter that non-citizens can vote if they are Philly residents, even though the Philadelphia Commissioner's website claims otherwise.

The NGO, Ceiba, is telling non-citizens and illegal immigrants they can vote if they simply provide an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, (ITIN), despite Pennsylvania law stating that non-citizens may not cast a ballot.

A spokesperson for Ceiba also revealed to an undercover OMG agent that an ITIN is all that is required to vote. The IRS issues ITINs to people who do not qualify for a Social Security number but are expected to file a tax return.

FACT-O-RAMA! As of Dec. 31, 2022, the IRS issued a whopping 26 million ITINs. Of those, 5.8 million are currently active.

ABC News claims that "only" 588 people with ITINs have voted since the IRS began handing them out in 2000 if you choose to believe it. How they managed to cast their illegal votes is unknown.

In his video, O'Keefe shows documentation that non-citizens can vote with an ITIN. What wasn't immediately clear was who produced the document. An employee at the Commissioner's Office refused to comment.

🚨🇺🇸NGO TELLS NONCITIZENS THEY CAN VOTE IN THE ELECTION



"They are telling people that all you need is what's called an 'ITIN' number, and you can vote if you're not a citizen of the United States."pic.twitter.com/EYgwjuB5QC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 5, 2024

In a separate video outside the Commissioner's Office in West Philadelphia, the regional supervisor tells O'Keefe that Kamala has the election "in the bag." Watch as a Trump supporter in West Philly shuns O'Keefe:

Philadelphia City Commissioner’s Office Official: "Kamala's Got the Election in the Bag, Bro"



Poll Supervisor Joseph Bellinger: "She Might Have Philadelphia, but She’s Got to Win All States" pic.twitter.com/udoCalhvIi — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2024

In what no one with a memory will find shocking, voting machines have magically stopped working again, this time in blood-red Cambria County, Pa., a Trump +37 county. Poll workers are offering to take voters' ballots and place them in an "emergency" box. Funny how this never happens in blue districts.

Other counties are also reporting voting irregularities. Cambria County officials have extended the voting hours to 10 p.m. instead of closing at the usual time of 8 p.m.

Voting machines are down in deep red Cambria County, PA. STAY. IN. LINE.



pic.twitter.com/fZsqoQ00WR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 5, 2024

These reports are unnerving. Buckle up and keep faith. Trump has hundreds of lawyers in every state, and they've been pouncing on voting disruptions as they occur.

Alleged voting skullduggery in Bucks County, Pa., resulted in a lawsuit by Trump last week and a judge demanding three more days of early voting.

We've got this, patriots if you vote. Otherwise, I'll see you at the gulag happy hour.