Election 2024 Is for All the Marbles: One Side Wins Bigly; the Other Side Loses Yuge

As I see it, Trump has this election in the bag, sort of. Almost every poll, even the fugazi ones, has Trump up everywhere. The enthusiasm for Trump is palpable, as is the desperation of his base.

My MAGA hat, once a "hawk tuah" bullseye, now draws strangers into eager conversations about Trump, followed by a solemness I never heard in 2016 or 2020, "We need him to win."

Long Island is as red as Pelosi's eyes after an Elks Lodge happy hour. Ditto upstate New York, minus a few commie playgrounds, though frankly, I didn't see a lot of Kamala love in Staliny Saratoga Springs when I was there a few weeks ago.

Eastern Pennsylvania, once a bastion of blue, has Trump flags blooming everywhere, as well as at least two Trump stores (I've yet to see a Kamala store anywhere). Western Pennsylvania is, at least from the purview of my windshield, still solidly Trump.

FACT-O-RAMA! During my last drive from Long Island to the metro Detroit area, I saw a sea of Trump flags, no Harris flags, and two flags featuring Winnie the Pooh. Though this poll is not scientific, it would leave me to believe that Pooh Bear has a better shot at the White House than the Cacklin' Communist

If Trump signs are any indication of political enthusiasm, Macomb County, Mich., is, again, swinging for Trump, as is much of the Great Lakes State.

Michigan's apparatchik governor, Gretchen Whitmer, started a war when she tried to bring Gotion, a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) battery company, to blood-red Green Charter Township. Voters responded by immediately voting the entire town council into the cornfield. Sic semper tyrannis, baby!

FACT-O-RAMA! Someone found between 8,000-10,000 fraudulent voter registrations in 2020 near Muskegon, Mich. The state's dipsomaniacal Attorney General, Dana Nessel, handed the case over to the FBI. Hocus-pocus, the case disappeared.

Sadly, there are some auto workers, mostly women, who will vote for Harris. Apparently, they prefer a woman in the White House over their bothersome paychecks.

DUH DOY-O-RAMA! Democrats can't define what a woman is but want to put the first woman in the White House. Make it make sense.

I feel really good about Trump's chances of victory.

But this article isn't about Trump flags; it is about what is at stake for both sides.

If Trump wins, we temporarily dodge a bolshie bullet.

We might get out of WWIII, sending the military-industrial complex into a rage that some people would find hilarious.

HARBINGER-O-RAMA! While Americans line up to vote for or against liberty, American Airborne rangers have parachuted onto the Pacific island of Palau, where we fought in WWII, in preparation for WWIII.

Trump will likely nurse the nation out of Bidenflation (hey that rhymes like urban marketing).

We might save young girls from having to share a locker room with a naked, mentally ill boy after he beats the potato salad out of them on a volleyball court.

Trump will likely give the Department of Justice the enema it sorely needs.

🚨 Good FBI agents who want to end the politicization and weaponization of the justice system have endorsed Donald Trump as the only hope for reforming the bureau.

The “public's safety and National Security is at stake” say the National Alliance of Retired and Active-Duty FBI… pic.twitter.com/tTpI2u6rEL — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 31, 2024

Trump can wind back the commie clock a few years, perhaps longer. We the People may not have to move into living pods and suck down cricket smoothies for breakfast.

More importantly, Trump just might reveal the ugly truth of the deep state, the Biden crime family, the 2020 election, the JFK assassination, the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI, and the all juicy things we "conspiracy theorists" have been pointing out for decades.

A Trump triumph will likely dash the dreams of the globalist reptiles looking to enslave us.

We will learn the truth about how Fauci and the CIA "allegedly" funded the bat stew flu.

A Trump victory will be glorious, but the deep state won't go down without a fight.

If Trump loses, that's when our heartache begins.

The United States will slide deeper into Marxist feculence, which most Americans don't, can't, or refuse to see, despite a mountain of evidence, including the federal government censoring Americans on social media

Democrats trying to swipe our guns.

WWIII anyone?

Illegal immigrants raping and killing women and children when they take a day off from commandeering apartment complexes.

Mass incarceration of pro-lifers, J6ers, and Trump himself.

I expect the deep state will turn their Marxist knob to 11 and speed up the death of our constitutional republic, then apply firewalls to keep MAGA 2.0 at bay.

First up, the Democrats will snatch your gats. An unarmed population is easy to control.

Then the lizard people will have to shut you up. Free speech, like your guns, will disappear, you silly, liberty-loving disputant.

DON'T DOUBT ME-O-RAMA! The NWO will throw a shebang and festively burn that pesky, racist Constitution on TV. Watching will be mandatory.

Anyone who tweets something "dangerous" like "Men can't give birth" will be sent to a gulag, as we have seen happening in the UK. Waving the American flag in the face of our replacements will become a "hate crime."

They jailed a guy for waving an English flag IN ENGLAND yesterday.



This meme is literally happening in real life. pic.twitter.com/CW1Q3XaZiG — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) August 24, 2024

The slimesters at the World Economic Forum (WEF), World Health Organization (WHO), and the rest of the NWO gorgons will stake their claims in the U.S. and begin to dissect our once great nation.

Millions more illegal immigrants will be gavaged into our nation. Natural-born Americans will be displaced so that our replacements can have a cozy home. Those who resist will be arrested for "first-degree bigotry" and sentenced to memorizing the dialogue to Spike Lee's film, "Do the Right Thing."

Schoolkids will be forced to recite the pledge of allegiance to the pride flag.

Being the loud-mouthed Constitution-loving rapscallion that I am, I suspect they will put me into a gulag when I refuse NWO Directive #3: All "freedom fools" will be forced to marry a transambob.

This election is winner-take-all. That's why the globalist commie stains have tried to bankrupt, imprison, and kill the one man who threatens their world dominance.

Vote today like you mean it. It may be our last time.