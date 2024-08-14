Hunter Becomes the Hunted? The Deep State Might Be Done Protecting the Smartest Guy Gropey Joe Knows

Hunter Biden, the only surviving son of lame-duck President Finger-Diddle, may be losing his "get out of jail everything you've ever done for free" card.

Records show that Hunter Biden, acting on behalf of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, reached out to a member of the U.S. government for help in securing a business interest in Italy back when his daddy was the vice president.

FACT-O-RAMA! Burisma paid Hunter $1 million per year to be on their board of directors, despite his never having worked in the energy sector and having no idea how to speak Ukrainian. This new development could explain why.

Hunter contacted then-U.S. ambassador to Italy, John R. Phillips, hoping for a helping hand.

Hunter Biden solicited help from the State Department in 2016 to land an energy project in Italy while his father, Joe Biden, was the sitting vice president in the Obama administration, the New York Times reported.https://t.co/UXVTpfFsRe pic.twitter.com/6AYZZBom3h — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) August 14, 2024

The New York Times got word of this and petitioned to see the documents relating to Hunter's attempt to stir up business for Burisma in Italy through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in June of 2021. The State Department dragged its hoven heels for years, but — coincidentally — finally released the report just days after Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race. Weird, right?

REMINDER-O-RAMA! Special counsel David Weiss, who is prosecuting Hunter Biden for tax evasion — and offered him a sweetheart deal that fell through — announced last week that he is calling a Romanian oligarch to testify that he bribed Hunter Biden with $1 million in cheddar.

Now, why would the feds finally release the documents mere days after Joe Biden stepped down? They've been protecting the Biden crime family for years. What gives?

Here are some theories:

The DOJ-Biden crime family romance is over. Crack baby Hunter is too much of a liability to keep protecting and needs to be flushed like a disposable wipe.

This is a not-so-veiled threat to compel Joe Biden to do something, perhaps step down and let Kamala have the White House?

The DOJ is doing Hunter a favor by airing all his soiled laundry so that his daddy can pardon him on the way out.

The deep state is merely pretending to prosecute Hunter, and they released this information in a bogus attempt to appear "transparent" regarding the Biden family.

Joe is rumored to be Mr. Crankypants regarding the Deep State sending him to the cornfield. This might be a threat to keep him from spilling his reptile guts on what the other Washington, D.C., swamp wigglers have been up to.

In the classic Twilight Zone episode, the Good Life, Anthony has the psychic power to make anything he dislikes disappear by 'wishing it into the cornfield'.

What's the one thing you would wish into the cornfield? pic.twitter.com/HcXydiLQa0 — Patch Zircher (@PatrickZircher) June 28, 2023

One notable fact we can't ignore is this: Hunter will not be prosecuted for failing to register with the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), which could have cost him $250,000 and up to five years in the hoosegow.

"Not surprisingly, Burisma didn’t pay Hunter Biden $1 million/year for his oil-and-gas expertise," Sen. Hagerty (R-Tenn.) tweeted. "During the 2020 election, establishment media and 51 former intelligence officials said Biden corruption evidence was Russian disinformation. The epitome of election interference."

As expected, former ambassador Phillips "can't recall" the email sent to him by Hunter.

Hunter's tax evasion trial is scheduled to start next month. He is still awaiting sentencing for his three felony convictions involving buying a gun while hyper-puffing Electric Kool-aid. Despite allegedly being somewhat impecunious, Hunter somehow found the cabbage necessary to hire celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos, who defended Michael Jackson and disgraced race-hustling actor Jussie Smollett.

Hunter is also waiting to hear if the Oversight Committee, which has been connecting the dots of the Biden crime family's alleged massive bribery history involving China, Russia, Ukraine, and other countries, will level charges against him.