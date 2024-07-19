This Is Why Your Liberal, Pink-Haired Sister Can't Shake the Stupids

I broke KDJ's Rule #4 of How to Remain Happy: Don't argue with commie dunderbutts on Facebook.

The first Stalinite all but begged me to debate him this week about how "racist" white Americans are and how they refuse to accept their racist notions. I showed him the mother of all truth bombs: FBI graphs showing that, though white people outnumber black folks five to one, black people kill more than twice as many white people as vice versa every year.

Then I educated him on who is behind 85% of anti-Asian violence.

I walloped the man-bunned testicle-hater with a list of the women and girls raped and murdered by illegal immigrants. I informed him that lying to lawful people about who is targeting them is cowardly and dangerous. I invited him to help me warn people — especially women — who are targeting them for violence. He blocked me.

FACT-O-RAMA! Pushing "victimization" is a key factor of the Marxist plan to conquer America.The Bolsheviks pitted the poor against the Kulaks in the early days of the U.S.S.R.. Today, Democrat divide Americans by race, which the Marxist group BLM has done for years. Check out this brief video below to see how communists weaponized "victimization" to a grisly conclusion in the former U.S.S.R.



Race-baiting isn't just a lucrative side hustle for toilet dwellers; it's a necessary ingredient for the Marxist stew we find ourselves swimming in today. As a former New York City liberal, I understand the recipe very well:

Declare a group of people to be oppressors of another group.

Appeal to the weak, scared, and malcontented people. Assure them that they are not only victims but that hating the oppressors also makes them "noble" and better than they are.

FACT-O-RAMA! Weak people need to feel good about themselves. If you convince them that the so-called oppressors are "evil racists" and combatting them is a sign of honor, they will happily denigrate and even violently attack the alleged "bad people" for a phantom sense of self righteousness.

Convince the same people that if they aren't 100% on board, they will become the bad guys. This will ensure that they remain faithful.

Instruct them to ignore any information that does not agree with the narrative.

Yes, Marxism is a cult.

Another dolt, who called himself a "Marxist sympathizer," admitted to falling for nine of the blue-anon conspiracy lies below, all of which the Pravda press pushed, but assured me Trump is the "greatest liar in history."

A mental bellyflop who actually thought ivermectin is "horse goo" and believed every fib posted below, promised me that Newsmax is a lie-factory.

Some pinko toilet-dweller - who believed all of these blue anon lies - told me Newsmax is "propaganda." pic.twitter.com/IMm2TCP3j4 — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 10-11 am! (@KDJRadioShow) July 19, 2024

The commie cake recipe also requires a heapin' helpin' of fear, and the Democrats' pantry has every component they need.

As the election draws closer, you will be bombarded by progressive, fear-mongering claptrap, including some of the Democrats' greatest hits, such as:

"Trump is a threat to democracy!"

"Republicans will end abortion (break out those Handmaid's Tale costumes)!"

The dreaded "Project 2025!"

"INSURRECTION!"

PINKO-RAMA! Liberals also love to feel like a victim. The combination of victim mentality and that phantom sense of self-righteousness is a drug that makes them feel better than the truth ever can.

The sickest layer of culty communism is what they do to kids.

Gov. "Comrade" Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) recently passed a law stating that schools cannot alert parents if their teen boy mentions wanting to "Hassan Chop" his twig and berries.

Would they notify the parents if the kid claimed he was suicidal?

The sexualization of children is for two demonic reasons: first, to separate kids from their parents so "the state" can brainwash them. And, what's more insidious, I have a feeling that the Maoists want to add an "M" to the LGBTFBI crew. The "M" stands for "MAP" or "minor-attracted person." They won't use the word "pedophile" because they'd hate to offend a child rapist and also because they want to destigmatize and normalize the sexual assault of kids.

Your liberal, pink-haired sister will fight for the genital mutilation of kids and will think she is better than you for doing it because she is in a cult, and her desperate need to belong to something, as well as her burning desire to feel superior to you, is more important to her than anything else.

So how do we fight the cultural Marxism worming its way through every institution in America? You do what Americans have always done: fight back.

