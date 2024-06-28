Trump Leads Patriots to Our Greatest 24 Hours of the Year (Thus Far)!

Wow. It's bourbon o'clock here in the Atomic Bunker, and I'm about to polish off the last of my E.H. Taylor to celebrate the previous 24 hours of victories for real Americans.

It began with Donald Trump clown-slapping *President Biden for 90 minutes on the Communist News Network (CNN), followed by the deliciously entertaining meltdown of the Operation Mockingbird myrmidons in the Pravda press.

Pants on fire

A bale of lies the Democrat Party spewed vomitously over the years is in plain view and is withering like a dipsomaniacal vampiric former House Speaker who passed out on the grass and woke up in the sunlight.

Here's a whopper lie: "Joe Biden is in prime shape, and all those videos of him staring at phantoms are cheap fakes." White House Press harridan Karine Jean-Pierre assured us they were concocted by far-right MAGA backwoodsmen.

🚨 CNN: We now know that every single person who said "BUT BIDEN IS GREAT BEHIND CLOSED DOORS" has been LYING to the American people.



They’re in a TOTAL MELTDOWN.

pic.twitter.com/Xb4JdfR34X — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 28, 2024

Biden wasted no time on Thursday going full barmy. The man is coo-coo for Cocoa Puffs, and the left can't hide it anymore.

Biden's first lie, roughly eight seconds into the debate, was the exhausted idea that President Trump told people they could kill the China virus by injecting bleach in their arms. He turned up the heat in his bughouse and pushed the really ragged notion that Trump said there are "very fine Nazis," which even the Stalinists at Snopes recently admitted was blatherskite.

Your typical Americans are becoming aware of the grocery list of lies the left has manufactured over the last eight years, including these blue-anon flapdoodle beauties:

How many recent mainstream media hoaxes did you fall for?



The Russian collusion hoax.



Trump called neo-nazis "fine people".



Jussie Smollett debacle.



Bubba Wallace garage pull.



The Covington kids.



Governor Witmer kidnapping plot.



The Kavanaugh rape case.



Trump pee tape.… pic.twitter.com/Ea539sYkPQ — Ariel (@Prolotario1) February 26, 2024

The lying liar-heads can't keep up the subterfuge. It's all coming out.

In other news, the United States Supreme Court has handed down decisions this week that heavily favored We the People.

The Court ruled that Marxist prosecutors have been overcharging the mostly peaceful J6 defendants, a decision that will likely drop felony charges, affecting dozens of protestors who have been and will be prosecuted.

SCOTUS also kicked the big commie government in its non-binary crotch with the Chevron decision.

Democrats are getting pummeled by their own courtroom codswallop. Their tragically inept attempt to label Trump a "convicted felon" exploded gloriously in their smug, pinko phizogs.

Trump's "convictions" resulted in a volcano of donations. Black men under 50 years old are piling onto the Trump Train. Hispanics are flocking to Trump as well.

Fani Willis is likely to get booted from the Trump RICO case in Atlanta, and Jack Smith just admitted to tampering with evidence for the second time:

HOLY SH*T: Special Counsel Jack Smith just admitted the FBI added cover sheets to alleged classified documents found at MAL and took photos for evidence.



This confirms my report from last month that the FBI doctored evidence to produce stunt photos of classified docs at MAL: pic.twitter.com/XOZgolQK6M — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 25, 2024

The scandalous activities of the toilet-dwelling Bolsheviks looking to enslave us are becoming abundantly clear. Even our normie neighbors are waking up.

And We the People have one man to thank: Donald J. Trump.

But you, too, deserve praise. Our domestic enemies have pushed you far, and you have, like true Americans, remained peaceful, even as the garbage street filth Antifa gals burned out cities and beat the potato salad out of Americans who dared to wear MAGA hats.

Cheers to you and your peaceful patience, but I need to remind you that the communists will fight hardest now that they are cornered—like the rodents they are.

