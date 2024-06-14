BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Bump Stock Ban

Americans who still respect the Constitution—specifically the 2nd Amendment in this case—won a victory today as the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to end a Trump-era ban on bump stocks.

FACT-O-RAMA! A bump stock uses the recoil of a semi-automatic rifle to create a full-auto-type effect.

Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, and Jackson were the fairly obvious holdouts who voted to keep the bump stock ban in place.

"When I see a bird that walks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck,” Justice Sotomayor opined. “A bump-stock-equipped semi-automatic rifle fires automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger. I, like Congress, call that a machine gun.”

Liberals targeted bump stocks after Stephen Paddock allegedly used one or more to rain more than 1,100 rounds on concert-goers from a perch in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Casino in 2017. Roughly 60 people were killed, and more than 500 others were injured in what would turn out to be the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

FACT-O-RAMA! Paddock attacked the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, which involves country-western music artists.

The Supreme Court decided, on partisan lines, that the Department of Justice went too far in their designation of bump stocks as a "machine gun," which Trump had asked them to do as president.

Liberals used the shooting as a reason to chip away at 2nd Amendment rights. Then-President Trump urged the DOJ to re-designate bump stocks in such a manner that they could be banned.

Whatever you do, please don't tell the Marxist Americans who are trying to disarm and enslave We the People that people can "bump" their semi-auto rifles with a belt loop, lest they outlaw those as well and we all have to start wearing Mork From Ork style "pride" suspenders.

LET'S SETTLE THIS ONCE AND FOR ALL-O-RAMA! As per Gun Violence Archive, which compiles data on gun-related crimes, a mass shooting involves four or more people getting shot, not including the shooter, in a fluid situation.

The ruling comes months after the National Rifle Association (NRA) scored a massive courtroom victory when a Texas judge decided a pistol brace doesn't turn a handgun into a rifle. The decision protects gun owners from being prosecuted for owning them.

The 2nd Amendment reads: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

Liberals seem to ignore the last four words of the 2nd Amendment, "shall not be infringed," and use every convenient shooting to chip away at gun owners' rights.

I say "convenient shooting" because the left ignores the fact that most mass shootings are not committed by MAGA peckerwoods.

As of this writing, there have been 214 mass shootings in the United States in 2024 thus far. What the leftoids don't want you to know is this; there have been 564 known self-defense shootings. This does not account for gun owners who drew but did not fire their gats at a criminal. Gun owners have thus far defensively "ventilated" roughly 22 criminals in June.

Home invasion is a particularly nasty crime because the criminals know you are home and likely have plans to do you great harm.

Watch as this Detroit mother defends her family against three home invaders with one of those big, scary assault semi-automatic rifles.

SPOILER ALERT: there are no MAGA hats visible in this video,

We can now expect communist keyboard warriors to take to social media and call real, Constitution-loving Americans "gun nuts" with "blood on our hands." Please remind them that the vast majority of mass shootings are committed by a contingent of people who are not known for voting Republican.