Wait Until You See How Many Venezuelans Were Arrested in Chicago This Year

The last thing the communist stronghold city of Chicago needs is yet another crime wave, but thanks to Democrats, globalists, and most importantly, the voters, the Windy City has a brand new problem.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! As of this writing, 755 people have been shot in Chicago this year, and 161 have been murdered.

In just the first quarter of 2024, Chicago cops have arrested over 1,000 Venezuelans for a wide array of crimes, some of them violent.

One would think the newcomers replacements flowing into Chicago from Venezuela would be grateful for the free housing, free food, free healthcare, and pocket cash they receive, all compliments of the American taxpayers, but noooo.

"Sanctuary city" status comes with a price. Criminals are always going to do what they do best: break laws, and as the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) verified back in 2022, Venezuela is emptying its prisons and sending its scum to the U.S.

One of Chicago's Pravda-like news outlets, the Chicago Tribune, broke the bad news about the astounding number of arrests as any Marxist would, with this "its not as bad as it seems" headline: "Migrant Arrests Are Up but They're Rarely Accused of Violent Felonies." Because its OK to pay people to come to our nation and watch them commit "mostly peaceful" crimes.

Let's take a look at the numbers:

Nine violent felonies

75 violent non-felonies

609 arrests for driving/traffic infractions (think DUIs)

313 "non-violent" crimes

Nine crimes with no information added

Advertisement

So that means at least 8.5% of the 1,000 crimes were violent, and 100% of them were completely avoidable if Democrats would just close the border.

MATH-O-RAMA! Chicago cops arrest an average of 11 Venezuelans per day.

This data comes on the heels of Chicago's Stalinist Mayor Brandon Johnson asking for more cheddar to hand to the invited invaders. Johnson requested an additional $70 million to throw at illegal immigrants. This is on top of the $150 million already budgeted for the illegal immigrants in Chicago. The City Council agreed to give him the dough in a 30-18 vote. In other words, the mayor and council want more of the same.

Johnson also tried to pass the buck by saying that the money was necessary "should there be any sudden increases in new arrivals sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott." Never mind that he continues to allow Chicago to be a sanctuary city. Why Johnson continues to allow his city to be a dumping ground for illegal immigrants is a mystery to some.

Chicagoans, especially on the city's mostly black South Side, have opposed the gavaging of illegals for months, but Johnson, the Marxists' useful idiot that he is, knows this plan is bigger than just Chicago; it's meant to "fundamentally change" the United States.

Advertisement

PINKO-RAMA! Johnson once sang the praises of a Black Panther despite that the man was a "violent communist."

These numbers aren't complete. The data only reflects adult Venezuelans arrested by the Chicago Police Department (CDP). It doesn't include juveniles or any Venezuelans arrested by other law enforcement organizations, such as those busted in nearby towns and suburbs.

Related: Media Ignores Yearly Fourth of July Carnage in Chicago to Focus on Suburban Shooting: Wonder Why?

Watch for Chicago's yearly summertime "festival of lead" to spark up once the hot, muggy weather kicks in, not to mention the Democrat National Convention, which is in Chicago this year. Pop some corn, pour a bourbon, and watch the chaos the Democrats have invited into one of their strongholds.