It's the End of the World as We Know It and the Normies Are FINALLY Waking Up

As my wonderful friend, mentor, and fellow comedian Stephen Kruiser can testify, the best comedians are those who can predict an audience's mood and energy. Whether it's 12 people at a crappy bar gig in Altoona, 700 in a theatre, or 330 million in a nation brimming with Marxism, it doesn't matter; we have a sixth sense when it comes to people vibes.

My Spidey sense tells me your giggly "I don't watch the news" neighbor has finally gotten a whiff of reality.

Albert Einstein once told his son, "There's something amazing about America's democracy, it's got a gyroscope and just when you think it's going to go off the cliff, it rights itself."

I believe that moment of clarity is upon us, or at least a bunch of us. And it's happening in several ways.

Terror Attacks

The Marxists spent decades telling us that any criticism of any minority makes us seething racists. Weak-minded, self-hating liberals, eager to feel superior to everyone, especially conservatives, piously jumped on board and looked the other way as Muslims slaughtered infidels.

I was a New York City liberal until 9/11. I remember lying in my Brooklyn bed days after the towers collapsed, breathing the smell of the burning bodies of my fellow New Yorkers, as George W. Bush appallingly told us Islam is the religion of peace. My still-lib friends agreed, pointing fingers at the redneck "Islamophobes" who dared point out that 99.9% of worldwide terror attacks were committed in the name of Allah. Ignore the stench of our neighbors, it's those Christians who are the real problem.

Here we are, 23 years and 44,000 worldwide Muslim terror attacks later, and people are just starting to get comfy saying, "What's with all these exploding Muslims?" The Hamanazis' October 7 attack on Israel was more than a wake-up call. It was a grim reminder that jihadis are still determined to slaughter the "Saturdays," and the "Sundays" would be insane to think we aren't next.

The weeks after the attack showed us just how many people, even here in the United States, have aligned themselves with the uncontested masters of slaughtering civilians. The need for some to feel "tolerant" is no more conspicuous than in the LGBT crowd. "Queers for Palestine" is akin to saying "Sheep for Wolves! Don't be a wolfophobe!"

And the same people ignore things like this:

Imagine being a ‘Queer for Palestine’ and still not getting it 😂😂 https://t.co/y0B9T9jWGP — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 18, 2024

People paying attention to the October 7 and the recent Moscow attack can't help but watch and say, "What if that was my family at the theater?"

People are starting to understand that it's okay, actually wise, to recognize who wants to rape and murder us.

FACT-O-RAMA! If you pay attention to the monikers the left places on We the People, you can tell where our society is headed. Words like "racist" and "Islamophobe" mean they are weaponizing Marxist minorities against Constitution-loving Americans of all races. "Election denier" means they are preparing to steal another election and want to pre-demonize anyone who sees through their codswallop.

British cops looked the other way as thousands of women and girls were raped by mostly Pakistani Muslims for well over a decade. A security guard had a "bad feeling" about a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, but ignored it so he wouldn't appear "racist." The ensuing explosion killed 22 and injured 116, mostly young concert-goers.

The need for the weak to feel "tolerant" of those who want to kill and rape us is a Marxist plan that has wrought devastation in the Western world.

Finally, people are losing the fear of being called a name.

Trans-mania

The most sinister and yet successful part of cultural Marxism is how the pinkos told us that a man is a woman if he says he is. The left made attention-starved men in dresses into "victims" of "transphobia." They did this despite the lack of notable violence against them, which you can read about at this link: Daily Dose of Downey: Deep Diving the Facts and Fiction of Anti-Trans Murders

The true evil was when the commies went after the kids. So-called "progressive" parents, afraid of being labeled "transphobic," dutifully marched their kids into hospitals to have their genitals carved up.

As I mentioned previously, comedians know how to "read a room," and even lefty comic Bill Maher knows the trans madness involving kids has gone too far.

Bill Maher on the spike in kids identifying as transgender: "If we can't admit that in certain enclaves there is some level of trendiness to the idea of being anything other than straight, then this is not a serious, science-based discussion." pic.twitter.com/7p9TayeiTV — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 22, 2022

Joe Biden

Everyone with a phone and even a slight desire to remain informed knows the Biden family is dirty. The Oversight Committee has released a mountain of evidence proving just how filthy the first family truly is.

Even more insidious is Biden's open border. Crimes committed by illegal immigrants are typically ignored by the stooges in the Pravda press. The gruesome murder of Laken Rily — and Biden snubbing her family but apologizing to the animal who killed her for calling him an "illegal" instead of "undocumented" — is impossible to forgive. A separate video of illegal immigrants beating the potato salad out of two NYPD officers chilled Americans.

America's big, blue toilet cities are bending over backward to make illegal immigrants comfy — and are going broke doing so — as real Americans are treated as outcasts.

FACT-O-RAMA! The more the Uniparty persecutes Trump, the more popular he becomes.

Then there are Biden's gaffes, memory lapses, and shaking hands with Claude Rains. America knows the Cabbage-in-Chief should be relegated to the dementia ward where George can tell him about the rabbits.

Don't forget that Christopher Wray of the FBI said he fears the open border will result in another brutal terror attack on our nation. Also, remember — when we once again smell the burning bodies of our neighbors — that Joe Biden made it happen.

You know the drill because you read PJ Media. Thanks to you, our normie neighbors are waking up to the gripping reality that Biden, when he can remain sentient for an hour, is driving us over the cliff into real, sinister communism. He is happy to sacrifice kids to trans calamity and allow more terror attacks so he can achieve his ultimate goal, the Marxist States of America.

