Devoted Marxist Rams Cop With Car in NYC, Media Runs Cover

Kevin Downey Jr. | 3:07 PM on January 19, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

In yet another example of lefty violence, an activist with a history relating to BLM and the pro-Palestine brouhaha rammed a New York Police Dept. (NYPD) officer in Manhattan on Wednesday. The attack took place at the intersection of Park Ave. and East 72nd St. 

Cops were chasing suspects accused of shoplifting roughly $10,000 worth of goods from the Mackage store on nearby Madison Avenue. As they were searching a car abandoned by the thieves, a black Lexus with no front plate pulled up going the wrong way on Park Ave. and faced officers. When one of the cops approached the car, the driver hit the gas and plowed into him.

The New York Post published pictures of a Lexus with a rear plate from New Hampshire, although New Hampshire requires both front and back plates.

The driver, Sahara Dula, 24, a Brooklyn resident, was busted and charged with assault with suspicion of serious physical injury, reckless endangerment, and vehicular assault. She was later hit with a charge of driving while impaired as well. More charges may be pending.

The officer suffered a broken leg and injuries to his arm. A CT scan was also planned. Dula's attack is not thought to be related to the thieves.

Here's the fun part: Dula has a history involving two Marxist groups, BLM, and as of late, the pro-Palestine codswallop.

FACT-O-RAMA! You shouldn't be surprised to see Marxist street warriors fighting for more than one lefty movement. They are all related.

Police claim that Dula was arrested in March 2022 for criminal mischief and destruction of property.

Pravda press mainstay NBC dutifully questioned whether Dula, whom they did not name, hit the cop on purpose, even though her car was facing northbound in a southbound lane and despite the obvious jump onto the gas pedal.

 You watch, you decide:

Notably, this attack took place in Manhattan where comrade Alvin Bragg, who has a history of going easy on criminals and harshly persecuting citizens who were defending themselves, is the District Attorney. As of this writing, Dula has not yet been arraigned.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. Is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. You can hear KDJ crush the commies and punish the pedos on "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" every Monday-Friday from 10-11 am at LINEWSRADIO.com.

