Fani Willis Is a Marxist Gangster

Kevin Downey Jr. | 4:45 PM on January 12, 2024
AP Photo/Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Kent D. Johnson, Pool

Trick headline, all Marxists are gangsters, especially the pinkos who chomp wagyu while suggesting — and soon perhaps forcing — you and me to develop a taste for caterpillar smoothies.

Something I've noticed about almost all of the shadowy slim shady types persecuting Trump is that they seem to have skeletons residing in their Prada-filled, walk-in closets, and Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis is no different.

Willis hired her married man-cub, Nathan Wade, of the Wade & Campbell law firm, to prosecute Trump.

The Wade & Campbell firm's website reads like an ambulance-chaser's happy ending, replete with offers to snag their clients cash for fender-benders. He has allegedly never tried a felony case.

Nowhere do I see a reason to hire him for one of the 21st century's most paramount political courtroom battles, except that he is Fani Willis' pound-hound.

FACT-O-RAMA! Many of us here at PJ Media laughed riotously when our friend Athena Thorne used the phrase "slam-piece" when discussing one of Hunter Biden's putas. A secret cabal of us have yearned for a chance to sneak in a similar phrase. I just made up "pound-hound." Let's see if the editors let it fly.

Willis has paid her gigolo over $600,000 thus far to prosecute President Trump. Wade has spent a lot of that cheddar taking Willis on fancy vacations.

REPEAT: Willis got the call to prosecute Trump, she employed her pettifogger perversity hire, Nathan Wade, and paid him mad stacks of taxpayer cabbage to do so. He used a lot of that dough to take Fani on lavish trips.

By the way, Wade's stay-at-home wife of 26 years is, unlike Fani, hot.

Is this entire Fani-Wade situation legal? I'm not sure. Let's ask Jim Jordan, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee:

FACT-O-RAMA! Persecuting Trump is now very profitable for Fani Willis. Is Letitia James, who is persecuting Trump in New York, also making bank? Or is she using this as a stepping stone to run for New York Governor?

I have another question. Is it safe to say that Fani Willis and Letitia James are being directed by the Biden Administration to persecute Trump? Who knows, but Trump lawyer Alina Habba thinks it's weird that both have met with White House officials. So has Nathan Wade, twice, and he charged the Georgia taxpayers for his "meetings."

What have we learned?

We have learned that the Atlanta-based Trump prosecution - paid for by Georgia taxpayers, is lucrative for Fani Willis and her side-ride (just made that one up too!) Nathan Wade.

We know now that three people prosecuting Trump, Letitia James, Fani Willis, and Nathan Wade, have all met with Biden officials. Wade even charged taxpayers for his meetings.

Related: Looks Like the Georgia RICO Case Against Trump Just Imploded

Time — and the House Judiciary Committee — will decide if there is some good old-fashioned skullduggery at play here, but as my grandfather used to say, "There is a stink badger in the perfume aisle."

Related: Strange Bedfellows: Another Fani Willis Hire Reveals the DA's Conflicts of Interest

This is, in my opinion, the biggest story of late and needs more attention. It appears Fani Willis is cashing in on the persecutions of Trump. There is evidence that Willis, Wade, and James are being counseled by the Democrats as they persecute Trump. 

Not to mention, being paid to prosecute someone is clearly illegal. I'll keep you apprised as things change.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. Is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. You can hear KDJ crush the commies and punish the pedos on "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" every Monday-Friday from 10-11 am at LINEWSRADIO.com.

