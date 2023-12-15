[WATCH] Grenade Attack in Ukrainian Council Meeting Injures Dozens

A councilor in the small town of Keretsky, Ukraine, tossed three grenades into a town meeting on Friday.

FACT-O-RAMA! Keretsky is in western Ukrainain Zakarpattia region near the borders of Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland. Many of the townspeople are Hungarian. It is nowhere near the front lines in the fight with Russia.

In the video, the councilor, identified by local news media as Serhii Batryn, enters the meeting, pauses, yells something two times, then calmly proceeds to pull the pins on three grenades and toss them into the middle of the meeting.

🚨 BREAKING: UKRAINE DEPUTY DETONATES GRENADE IN COUNCIL MEETING



pic.twitter.com/VenzLTIal9 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) December 15, 2023

Batryn is believed to have left the room shortly before the attack after quarreling with council members. The video was being live-streamed on Facebook. The attack takes place at about the 90-minute mark.

Police haven't released a motive for the attack.

"As a result, 26 people were wounded, six of whom are in a grave condition," a police statement revealed.

The bomb-tosser was initially reported to have died, but it appears resuscitation attempts were successful, and he is still clinging to life.

The following tweet has been translated to English:



In Transcarpathia, a deputy detonated grenades in the building of the Kerestk village council: the police are working at the scene. According to preliminary information, one person, the detonator himself, died as a result of the explosion, and 11 more people were injured.

All specialized services are working at the scene.





т підірвав гранати: поліція працює на місці події



За попередньою інформацією, внаслідок вибуху загинула одна особа, сам підривник, ще 11 людей поранено.



На місці події працюють всі профільні служби. pic.twitter.com/YbWnZPQMrS — МВС України (@MVS_UA) December 15, 2023

Due to the war with Russia, Ukrainians have easy access to military weapons, though police are investigating how the attacker got his hands on the three grenades.

A grenade killed two people—a woman and a Ukrainian soldier—in Kyiv on November 30, 2023. Police were investigating as to how that explosion took place. Another man was injured.

Ukrainian president Zelenskyy was recently in Washington, D.C.—sporting his now iconic green t-shirt—panhandling for more U.S. money to continue the war with Russia. President Biden agreed to give him an additional 200 million dollars, though earlier reports suggest 90% of the money set aside for Ukraine never leaves the United States.

This story is breaking and may be updated.







